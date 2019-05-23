Log in
AptarGroup : Aptar Joins the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's CE100 Circular Eco...

05/23/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

Crystal Lake, Illinois, May 23, 2019 - AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) announced today that it has joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Circular Economy 100 (CE100), the world's leading circular economy network.

The CE100 network brings together businesses, innovators, cities, governments, universities, and thought leaders in order to build new markets in line with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's vision for a circular economy. In January, Aptar signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment and the company is pleased to collaborate with colleagues in the packaging industry to implement powerful changes to the way plastic is made and used, with the ultimate goal of creating a circular economy for plastic in which it never becomes waste.

Commenting on joining the CE100 network, Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Packaging manufacturers must be active and public advocates for the industry transformation needed to deliver the vision of 100% of packaging being first collected, and then recycled or reused. By joining the CE100 network, we will work collaboratively with our fellow thought leaders to determine new ways to design out waste and keep products and materials in use.'

Aptar is well positioned to help its customers achieve their sustainability objectives, many of which are to achieve packaging that is 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025. Today Aptar has all-plastic, 100% polypropylene solutions that are fully recyclable depending on the local recycling program. In addition, Aptar has a line of closures, available in North America and Europe, made with post-consumer recycled resin (PCR) and continues to explore additional opportunities for sustainable resins.

Aptar's Flip Lid closure and Stay-With™ technology were both designed to promote post-use recycling, as the band and the cap remain attached to the bottle, enabling the closure to go through the correct recycling stream. Furthermore, Aptar's existing technologies, including multi-use, re-sealable dispensing closures, and spray and lotion pumps, are well suited to address the evolving need to re-use and re-fill.

Aptar will continue to work with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, to serve as an advocate for sustainable products and processes within the packaging industry. Aptar is also a member of the International Solid Waste Association and part of a working group focused on waste minimization, the identification of recycling disruptors and the improved recyclability of products.

Download the full press release.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 21:27:04 UTC
