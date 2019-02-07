AptarGroup : Aptar Pharma QuickStart™ Injectables, a Drug Development Soluti...

Photo credit: Bas van Buijtenen, President Injectables Division, Aptar Pharma and Crystal Salvans, Technical Support Engineer Injectables Division, Aptar Pharma, who accepted the Pharmapack 2019 Award for Aptar Pharma's QuickStart™ for Injectables. Also pictured are Eric Lebossé De Lannoy, President, EMA Pharmaceuticals, Florence Buscke, Senior Global Product Manager, Schott AG and Anil Kumar Busimi, Product Manager iQ™ Platform, Schott AG.

Aptar Pharma is pleased to announce that their recently-launched QuickStart™ for Injectables has won Best Innovation in Packaging Material & Component category at the 2019 Pharmapack Awards in Paris, France.

QuickStart™ Injectables, which was showcased at the Innovation Gallery at Pharmapack this year, is a sterile, Ready-To-Use (RTU) drug development offering designed specifically to accelerate the development time for start-ups and early stage development, R&D, biotechs and university research organizations.

Launched at CPhI Worldwide in Madrid in October 2018, this highly-innovative injectable development package comes with gamma-sterilized stoppers and push-off caps from Aptar Pharma and EMA Pharmaceuticals respectively, and ETO sterilized vials from Schott, providing a one-stop solution allowing developers to focus on their science and chemistry.

QuickStart™ Injectables offers everything needed for the small-volume filling of high value formulations, including various sizes and configurations of vials, stoppers and caps, giving customers better quality, flexibility, convenience and speed. It also includes all of the quality and technical documentation required to verify the sterilization and compatibility (CCI) of components to proactively address regulators' needs and accelerate approval.

Aptar Pharma also announced at Pharmapack 2019 that the award-winning QuickStart™ development package is now available for online purchase via the Aptar Pharma website utilizing a convenient, easy-to-use configurator, further simplifying access for research scientists and drug developers with a click of a button.

Accepting the award at Pharmapack 2019, Bas Van Buijtenen, President of the Aptar Pharma Injectables Division said, 'We are delighted that QuickStart™ Injectables has won 'Best Innovation in Packaging Material & Component' at this year's Pharmapack Awards. With QuickStart™ Injectables, we are enabling small scale sterile fills for innovative drug companies. Because we offer a small scale packaging solution identical to what will be used for large scale fills, these innovators gain reliability and time in their drug development pipeline'.

For more details and further information on QuickStart™ Injectables, please click here for the full Press Release.