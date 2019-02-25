AptarGroup : Aptar Pharma's Preservative-Free Multidose Dispenser Approved A...

Aptar Pharma is pleased to announce that its innovative, preservative-free multidose Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser has been approved for Santen's prescription drug Taflotan®/Saflutan® for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in open angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension in 26 countries in Europe.

This approval reconfirms the market-leading position of Aptar Pharma's Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser as an approved delivery system for eye disease treatment formulations without any preservatives.

Aptar Pharma is working closely with leading global ophthalmology specialist Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to improve patient safety, achieve dosing accuracy and maintain product integrity.

A specialized global pharmaceutical company dedicated to the ophthalmology field, Santen is dedicated to the development and marketing of preservative-free drugs as part of its mission to contribute to the well-being of their patients, as well as society.

'We are delighted to launch preservative-free multi-dose formulations of these glaucoma therapies in Europe,' said Luis Iglesias, Corporate Officer and Head of EMEA, Santen. 'By providing highly effective and well-tolerated, preservative-free medicines, with the option for multi-dose bottles, we hope to empower patients in their daily lives and improve the management of their condition.'

Aptar Pharma's Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser system is the result of more than 10 years of development and experience in the delivery of preservative-free ophthalmic solutions. Patients and consumers in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia have benefited from this technology since 2012, with more than 175 commercial references now available on the market (1).

'The proven and unrivalled microbiological safety, combined with a precise and reproducible drop ejection, allows pharmaceutical customers worldwide to enter into discussions with regulatory agencies such as the German BfArM with confidence,' said Matthias Birkhoff, VP Business Development, Aptar Pharma. Mr. Birkhoff also referred to the user-friendliness of the system, adding 'The ergonomic, pocket-size design and the intuitiveness of a squeezable container with a low actuation force certainly contribute to the high levels of acceptance among patients and consumers worldwide.'

(1) Reference: Aptar Pharma White Paper available here.