Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AptarGroup, Inc.    ATR

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AptarGroup : Aptar Pharma to Highlight Expanded Services Platform at CPhI Worl...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

Aptar Pharma is pleased to be an exhibitor once again at CPhI Worldwide 2019, which will take place November 5-7 in Frankfurt, Germany.

At Stand 111D70, Aptar Pharma will showcase its diverse portfolio of drug delivery systems, components and active packaging solutions including their latest innovations across nasal, pulmonary, eye care, injectables and dermal drug delivery routes. These innovations will include:

  • PureHale - a revolutionary, portable and ready-to-use device designed to deliver natural care to upper airways
  • QuickStartTM for Injectables - a sterile, ready-to-use early stage injectable development package now orderable on aptar.com/pharma
  • Nanopharm's SmartTrackTM - a novel approach to decrease program costs and avoid BE studies in OINDPs

A dedicated Connectivity hub hosting their range of connected drug delivery devices will demonstrate Aptar Pharma's focus on building a connected devices eco-system for digital medicines.

Aptar Pharma's newly expanded Aptar Pharma Services platform will be introduced at this year's CPhI WW. Offering early stage to commercialization services, Aptar Pharma has over 25 years' experience supporting regulatory submissions. Leading experts from Aptar Pharma's analytical services companies Nanopharm, Next Breath and Gateway Analytical will be on hand to discuss how their value-added services can help customers accelerate and derisk their drug development journey.

Aptar CSP Technologies, part of the Aptar family, will be presenting their extensive portfolio of active packaging solutions including the award-winning XcelerateTM Development Services which can help expedite time-to-market for moisture- and oxygen-sensitive drugs.

On Wednesday, November 6, Aptar Pharma will present three free-to-attend Pharma Insight Briefings:

  • 'Driving Foreign Particulate Analysis: How to Choose Between Manual and Automated,' presented by David Exline, President, Gateway Analytical, an Aptar Pharma company
  • 'Advantages of Nasal Powders for Drug Repurposing,' presented by Dr Gerallt Williams, Director Scientific Affairs, Aptar Pharma
  • 'Beyond Pharmaceutical Packaging: New Solutions to Old Challenges,' presented by Badre Hammond, Vice-President, Commercial Operations, Aptar CSP Technologies.

CPhI Worldwide, the world's largest pharmaceutical exhibition, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and expects to welcome more than 45,000 visitors and 2,500 international exhibitors.

Download the full press release.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 06 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2019 01:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APTARGROUP, INC.
09:47pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Pharma to Highlight Expanded Services Platform at CPhI Worl....
PU
10/02APTARGROUP : Aptar Pharma's Nasal Unidose Device Approved for Tosymra™ Sum..
PU
09/20APTARGROUP : Working at Aptar with German De Luca
PU
09/18APTARGROUP : Starbucks Launches New Creamer Featuring a Custom Closure Develop....
PU
09/18APTARGROUP : 3D Printing at Aptar
PU
09/16APTARGROUP : Aptar Hosts Capital Markets Day in New York City
PU
09/12APTARGROUP : Aptar Beauty + Home Launches Luminous
PU
09/10APTARGROUP : Biohaven Advances NOJECTION™ Migraine Platform With Completio..
PR
09/06APTARGROUP : Aptar Beauty + Home Launches the Apollo Actuator
PU
09/04APTARGROUP : Aptar's 2019 Capital Markets Day Presentation 5.9 MB
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 908 M
EBIT 2019 421 M
Net income 2019 269 M
Debt 2019 955 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 28,7x
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,91x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
Capitalization 7 514 M
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 120,50  $
Last Close Price 117,33  $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.22.24%7 586
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-19.80%5 188
FP CORPORATION-0.30%2 578
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 100
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PLC--.--%645
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.6.09%626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group