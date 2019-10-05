AptarGroup : Aptar Pharma to Highlight Expanded Services Platform at CPhI Worl...

Aptar Pharma is pleased to be an exhibitor once again at CPhI Worldwide 2019, which will take place November 5-7 in Frankfurt, Germany.

At Stand 111D70, Aptar Pharma will showcase its diverse portfolio of drug delivery systems, components and active packaging solutions including their latest innovations across nasal, pulmonary, eye care, injectables and dermal drug delivery routes. These innovations will include:

PureHale - a revolutionary, portable and ready-to-use device designed to deliver natural care to upper airways

QuickStart TM for Injectables - a sterile, ready-to-use early stage injectable development package now orderable on aptar.com/pharma

for Injectables - a sterile, ready-to-use early stage injectable development package now orderable on aptar.com/pharma Nanopharm's SmartTrackTM - a novel approach to decrease program costs and avoid BE studies in OINDPs

A dedicated Connectivity hub hosting their range of connected drug delivery devices will demonstrate Aptar Pharma's focus on building a connected devices eco-system for digital medicines.

Aptar Pharma's newly expanded Aptar Pharma Services platform will be introduced at this year's CPhI WW. Offering early stage to commercialization services, Aptar Pharma has over 25 years' experience supporting regulatory submissions. Leading experts from Aptar Pharma's analytical services companies Nanopharm, Next Breath and Gateway Analytical will be on hand to discuss how their value-added services can help customers accelerate and derisk their drug development journey.

Aptar CSP Technologies, part of the Aptar family, will be presenting their extensive portfolio of active packaging solutions including the award-winning XcelerateTM Development Services which can help expedite time-to-market for moisture- and oxygen-sensitive drugs.

On Wednesday, November 6, Aptar Pharma will present three free-to-attend Pharma Insight Briefings:

'Driving Foreign Particulate Analysis: How to Choose Between Manual and Automated,' presented by David Exline, President, Gateway Analytical, an Aptar Pharma company

'Advantages of Nasal Powders for Drug Repurposing,' presented by Dr Gerallt Williams, Director Scientific Affairs, Aptar Pharma

'Beyond Pharmaceutical Packaging: New Solutions to Old Challenges,' presented by Badre Hammond, Vice-President, Commercial Operations, Aptar CSP Technologies.

CPhI Worldwide, the world's largest pharmaceutical exhibition, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and expects to welcome more than 45,000 visitors and 2,500 international exhibitors.

Download the full press release.