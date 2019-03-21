Log in
AptarGroup : Aptar Pharma to Showcase New Market Innovations at Interphex 2019...

0
03/21/2019 | 03:55pm EDT

Aptar Pharma, a leading drug delivery systems provider, is pleased to be exhibiting at Interphex 2019, taking place April 2-4 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Located at Booth 1734, Aptar Pharma experts will be on hand to present our diverse portfolio of drug delivery systems, components, services and active packaging solutions, including our latest innovations across nasal, pulmonary, eye care, injectables and dermal drug delivery routes including our:

  • Bidose nasal drug delivery device, recently approved by the U.S. FDA for a breakthrough treatment of depression
  • Industry award-winning Aptar Pharma QuickStart™ Injectables - our Ready-to-Use drug development support package designed to accelerate time-to-market for research and development labs
  • Recently-launched PureHale - a portable and ready-to-use device designed to deliver natural care to upper airways
  • Expanded range of connected drug delivery devices, showing how Aptar Pharma is investing in the future of digital medicines
  • Active packaging solutions portfolio from Aptar CSP Technologies, now part of the Aptar family, which help optimize your drug product's packaging environment.

Furthermore, Aptar Pharma will highlight our expanded state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North America. Equipped with the latest technologies to meet growing quality requirements for regulated markets, find out how we have expanded our capabilities at our Congers, NY site to continue to deliver solutions to our customers' drug delivery challenges.

Aptar Pharma's PureHale will also be featured in a Technical Theater & Workshop session at Interphex 2019. Entitled 'Portable care for your respiratory tract: Exploring new technology platforms', this workshop will take place on April 3 at 4:00pm and will be presented by Aileen Power, Account Manager - Aptar Pharma Consumer Health Care division.

Interphex is a premier pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device development and manufacturing event, bringing over 11,000 global industry professionals and 650+ leading suppliers together to leverage quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness in today's ever-changing global market.

To register to attend Interphex 2019, please click here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 19:54:10 UTC
