APTARGROUP, INC. (ATR)

APTARGROUP, INC. (ATR)
AptarGroup : Aptar Pharma to Showcase Our Latest Offerings at PDA PFS, Orlando...

09/25/2018 | 08:44pm CEST

Aptar Pharma is pleased to be exhibiting at 2018 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices (PDA PFS), taking place October 8-9, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

At our Booth No. 601 we will be showcasing the latest developments in our Premium offering and PFS product portfolio.

Our expert team will be presenting the following posters at PDA PFS entitled:

'Migration Study to Evaluate the Impact of Steam vs. Gamma Irradiation in Ready-To-Use (RTU) Uncoated Stoppers and Fluorinated (ETFE) Film Coated Stoppers' presented by Michael J. Mayer, Senior Scientist from Next Breath, a specialty company of Aptar Pharma.

'Establishing a Market Leading Answer to a Reduced Particulates Profile for Elastomeric Solution' presented by Arnaud Fournier, Senior Business Project Manager, Aptar Pharma.

Aptar Pharma will also moderate a session during PDA PFS. Taking place on Monday, October 8 from 1.30 p.m. to 3 p.m., the session entitled 'B1: When Packaging Becomes More than Packaging', will be moderated by Joel Cotten, Business Development Director, Aptar Pharma, and will discuss, from a high-level perspective, how packaging must protect injectable drugs as well as the intermediate injection systems until they reach the final users. Some of the most recent innovations in the market that could change the future of the injectable packaging offering will also be discussed.

For more details on this session, please click here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 18:43:08 UTC
