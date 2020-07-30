AptarGroup : Aptar Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results 0 07/30/2020 | 05:01pm EDT Send by mail :

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) today reported second quarter results for 2020 and provided an update related to COVID-19 including the Company's ability to supply essential products for critical industries and continued health and safety measures being implemented across its global facilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730006019/en/ Photo: Aptar's Corporate Headquarters in Crystal Lake, IL Second Quarter 2020 Summary Reported sales and core sales decreased 6% primarily due to the negative effects of COVID-19 on the beauty and beverage markets as well as passing on lower resin costs; negative currency effects were offset by contributions coming from acquisitions

Reported sales growth of 7% and core sales growth of 6% in our Pharma segment was offset by decreases in reported sales and core sales in our Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage segments

“Thank You Award” costs of $3.6 million (pretax) were included in second quarter reported and adjusted earnings; this one-time Award was granted to employees who made it possible for Aptar to continue to supply critical infrastructure industries during the initial phases of the COVID-19 crisis

Reported earnings per share totaled $0.63 (a decrease of 44% compared to the prior year)

Adjusted earnings per share totaled $0.80 (a decrease of 30% compared to the prior year)

Reported net income totaled $42 million (a decrease of 43% compared to the prior year)

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $137 million (a decrease of 15% compared to the prior year)

Cash flow from operations was $228 million in the first half of 2020 (an increase of 3% compared to the prior year)

Free cash flow was $105 million in the first half of 2020 (an increase of 9% compared to the prior year)

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Kimberly Y. Chainey joined Aptar as EVP General Counsel and is a member of the Executive Committee COVID-19 Update “We are proud to live up to our purpose and responsibility to society. Most of the products and solutions we make at Aptar play an important role in everyday life, maybe now more than ever,” said Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “We all have these products in our homes, dispensing the medicines we take, the food we consume, and the beauty, personal care and household products we count on to get us through the day.” Aptar is an essential supply chain partner, supporting industries such as pharmaceuticals and consumer products in the 20 countries in which we operate. Aptar’s facilities remain open and operating, albeit some at reduced capacity. “Our people have shown extreme perseverance and commitment to deliver our critical solutions to our customers during this time,” stated Tanda. “We are working very closely with our customers and remain flexible to meet their changing needs while maintaining execution capabilities for the upturn. We have received numerous expressions of appreciation from customers, thanking our people for rising to this challenge, and we will continue to do so while we focus on health and safety as our number one priority.” Aptar continues to take strong health and safety measures across its global operations. The Company is providing masks to all employees working in its facilities and has escalated cleaning and sanitizing procedures. All employees are invited to a regular cadence of COVID-19 Town Hall calls and Aptar has issued a new remote and flexible work arrangement policy to ensure a minimum number of employees working in the office during this time. Aptar is closely monitoring the changing dynamics around the world as countries continue to reopen their economies. The initial re-openings in many regions resulted in improved demand for some of Aptar’s products toward the end of the second quarter. While there has been positive recovery momentum in many countries, the recent rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19, especially in the U.S., has caused several local governments to reinstitute confinement protocols and this could impact the pace of economic recovery in the U.S. and elsewhere. Second Quarter Results For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, reported sales decreased 6% to $699 million compared to $743 million in the prior year. The headwinds from changes in currency rates were completely offset by revenue generated by recent acquisitions and therefore core sales also declined 6%. Second Quarter Segment Sales Analysis

(Change Over Prior Year) Beauty + Home Pharma Food + Beverage Total AptarGroup Core Sales Growth (13%) 6% (15%) (6%) Acquisitions 4% 2% 0% 3% Currency Effects (1) (3%) (1%) (2%) (3%) Total Reported Sales Growth (12%) 7% (17%) (6%) (1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates. Commenting on the quarter, Tanda said, “Our Pharma segment had another strong quarter, which partially offset declines in our Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage segments. Demand for our drug delivery and active packaging solutions rose across a variety of non-COVID-19 applications, further underscoring the long-term stability of our Pharma segment. Although demand increased for sanitizer dispensers, the beauty and the on-the-go beverage markets continued to be under significant pressure due to negative effects of COVID-19. Cost containment efforts contributed to our bottom line but were not enough to offset the negative effects from lower volumes caused by COVID-19.” In the Pharma segment, sales increased to customers in the injectables, consumer health care and active packaging markets and offset declines in the prescription market, which faced challenging comparisons to the very strong prior year. In the Beauty + Home segment, the significant negative effects of COVID-19 on the beauty market were partially offset by an increase in sales to the personal care market related to hand sanitizers and liquid soaps. As retailers began to reopen in June, sales increased toward the end of the quarter to certain Beauty + Home customers. In the Food + Beverage segment, weak demand for single-serve premium bottled water and on-the-go functional drink products, due to COVID-19, resulted in significant sales declines in the beverage market. Also, lower custom tooling sales and the effects of passing through lower resin prices to customers also impacted the segment’s overall growth. Aptar reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.63 compared to $1.12 during the same period a year ago. Current year adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring expenses and acquisition-related costs, were $0.80 and down 30% from the prior year adjusted earnings per share, including comparable exchange rates, of $1.14. Aptar recorded $3.6 million of pretax expense related to a one-time Thank You Award for our employees who contributed to our ability to supply critical solutions during the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Year-to-Date Results For the six months ended June 30, 2020, reported sales decreased approximately 4% to $1.42 billion from $1.49 billion a year ago. The headwinds from changes in currency rates were completely offset by revenue generated by recent acquisitions and therefore core sales also declined 4%. Six Months Year-to-Date Segment Sales Analysis

(Change Over Prior Year) Beauty + Home Pharma Food + Beverage Total AptarGroup Core Sales Growth (11%) 6% (9%) (4%) Acquisitions 2% 3% 0% 2% Currency Effects (1) (3%) (1%) (2%) (2%) Total Reported Sales Growth (12%) 8% (11%) (4%) (1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates. Tanda commented on the year-to-date results, “Our Pharma segment continued to report strong year-over-year core sales growth. Our Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage segments experienced a more difficult first half of the year primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19, however we saw progressive signs of improvement for Beauty + Home since the low point in April. Beauty + Home was negatively impacted by reduced orders due to lower prestige beauty sales. Food + Beverage experienced a decline due to lower on-the-go beverage and food service sales due to many people dining at home and the passing through of lower resin costs to customers.” For the six months year-to-date, Aptar’s reported earnings per share were $1.47, and down 29%, compared to $2.08 reported a year ago. Current year adjusted earnings per share, which exclude restructuring costs and acquisition-related expenses, were $1.72 and down 21% from prior year adjusted earnings per share, including comparable exchange rates, of $2.18. Strong Cash Flow The Company generated $228 million of cash flow from operations in the first half of the year, an increase of 3% over $221 million in the prior year. The company generated $105 million of free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) for the first half of 2020, an increase of 9% over $96 million in the prior year, primarily due to a focus on working capital management. Tanda commented, “Despite lower net income, we were able to increase cash flow over the prior year. We continue to invest in our business for the long-term and our balance sheet remains strong.” Outlook “There is economic uncertainty in some of our markets, driven in part by the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in many regions of the world. We expect to see gradual improvement in the second half of the year although this will be heavily dependent on the pace and breadth of the resumption of travel activity, the reopening of retail stores and general consumer spending confidence,” said Tanda. Aptar expects earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020, excluding any restructuring expenses and acquisition-related costs, to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.88. This guidance is based on an effective tax rate range of 28% to 30%. Cash Dividend As previously announced, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The payment date is August 19, 2020, to stockholders of record as of July 29, 2020. Open Conference Call There will be a conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s second quarter results for 2020. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the website. About Aptar Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com. Presentation of Non-GAAP Information This press release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including current year adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which exclude the impact of business transformation charges (restructuring initiatives), acquisition-related expenses and certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments. Core sales and adjusted earnings per share also neutralize the impact of foreign currency translation effects when comparing current results to the prior year. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. Aptar’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our investors because they allow for a better period over period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management’s view, do not reflect Aptar’s core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also provide investors with certain information used by Aptar’s management when making financial and operational decisions. Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We use free cash flow to measure cash flow generated by operations that is available for dividends, share repurchases, acquisitions and debt repayment. We believe that it is meaningful to investors in evaluating our financial performance and measure our ability to generate cash internally to fund our initiatives. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 699,305 $ 742,661 $ 1,420,858 $ 1,487,121 Cost of Sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 441,702 469,441 892,958 938,573 Selling, Research & Development and Administrative 123,365 113,752 249,557 234,967 Depreciation and Amortization 56,429 47,867 107,235 95,356 Restructuring Initiatives 7,331 1,737 12,170 11,267 Operating Income 70,478 109,864 158,938 206,958 Other Income/(Expense): Interest Expense (8,734 ) (8,756 ) (17,122 ) (17,970 ) Interest Income 175 1,033 350 2,781 Equity in Results of Affiliates (328 ) 9 (1,127 ) (86 ) Miscellaneous, net (923 ) (49 ) (2,335 ) 417 Income before Income Taxes 60,668 102,101 138,704 192,100 Provision for Income Taxes 18,808 28,180 41,594 55,180 Net Income $ 41,860 $ 73,921 $ 97,110 $ 136,920 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (21 ) (6 ) (18 ) (1 ) Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 41,839 $ 73,915 $ 97,092 $ 136,919 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. per Common Share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 1.16 $ 1.51 $ 2.17 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 1.12 $ 1.47 $ 2.08 Average Numbers of Shares Outstanding: Basic 64,262 63,471 64,135 63,219 Diluted 66,384 66,232 66,246 65,842 AptarGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) ($ In Thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and Equivalents $ 247,656 $ 241,970 Receivables, net 575,655 558,428 Inventories 381,939 375,795 Other Current Assets 138,321 115,048 Total Current Assets 1,343,571 1,291,241 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 1,097,920 1,087,678 Goodwill 861,928 763,461 Other Assets 510,597 419,739 Total Assets $ 3,814,016 $ 3,562,119 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-Term Obligations $ 217,079 $ 110,247 Accounts Payable, Accrued and Other Liabilities 612,688 573,028 Total Current Liabilities 829,767 683,275 Long-Term Obligations 1,082,742 1,085,453 Deferred Liabilities 255,521 221,139 Total Liabilities 2,168,030 1,989,867 AptarGroup, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 1,645,631 1,571,916 Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 355 336 Total Equity 1,645,986 1,572,252 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,814,016 $ 3,562,119 AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) ($ In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Consolidated Beauty + Home Pharma Food + Beverage Corporate & Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 699,305 299,786 301,259 98,260 - - Reported net income $ 41,860 Reported income taxes 18,808 Reported income before income taxes 60,668 (12,755 ) 85,467 8,519 (12,004 ) (8,559 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 7,331 7,324 (111 ) 75 43 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 3,207 3,207 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 3,252 2,959 293 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 74,458 735 85,649 8,594 (11,961 ) (8,559 ) Interest expense 8,734 8,734 Interest income (175 ) (175 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 83,017 735 85,649 8,594 (11,961 ) - Depreciation and amortization 56,429 25,939 18,617 9,191 2,682 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (2,867 ) (2,700 ) (167 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 136,579 $ 23,974 $ 104,099 $ 17,785 $ (9,279 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 19.5 % 8.0 % 34.6 % 18.1 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Consolidated Beauty + Home Pharma Food + Beverage Corporate & Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 742,661 342,080 281,939 118,642 - - Reported net income $ 73,921 Reported income taxes 28,180 Reported income before income taxes 102,101 26,813 84,425 12,195 (13,609 ) (7,723 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 1,737 1,259 (113 ) 112 479 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 1,059 1,059 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 222 222 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 105,119 28,072 85,593 12,307 (13,130 ) (7,723 ) Interest expense 8,756 8,756 Interest income (1,033 ) (1,033 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 112,842 28,072 85,593 12,307 (13,130 ) - Depreciation and amortization 47,867 20,673 16,057 8,637 2,500 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (222 ) (222 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 160,487 $ 48,745 $ 101,428 $ 20,944 $ (10,630 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 21.6 % 14.2 % 36.0 % 17.7 % AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) ($ In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Consolidated Beauty + Home Pharma Food + Beverage Corporate & Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 1,420,858 624,346 598,455 198,057 - - Reported net income $ 97,110 Reported income taxes 41,594 Reported income before income taxes 138,704 (5,647 ) 175,321 14,481 (28,679 ) (16,772 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 12,170 12,231 (142 ) 178 (97 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 4,591 4,591 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 4,642 3,221 1,421 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 160,107 14,396 176,600 14,659 (28,776 ) (16,772 ) Interest expense 17,122 17,122 Interest income (350 ) (350 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 176,879 14,396 176,600 14,659 (28,776 ) - Depreciation and amortization 107,235 46,525 36,508 18,533 5,669 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (3,367 ) (2,700 ) (667 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 280,747 $ 58,221 $ 212,441 $ 33,192 $ (23,107 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 19.8 % 9.3 % 35.5 % 16.8 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Consolidated Beauty + Home Pharma Food + Beverage Corporate & Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 1,487,121 709,739 554,640 222,742 - - Reported net income $ 136,920 Reported income taxes 55,180 Reported income before income taxes 192,100 50,994 165,683 19,911 (29,299 ) (15,189 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 11,267 9,528 213 622 904 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 1,059 1,059 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 222 222 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 204,648 60,522 167,177 20,533 (28,395 ) (15,189 ) Interest expense 17,970 17,970 Interest income (2,781 ) (2,781 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 219,837 60,522 167,177 20,533 (28,395 ) - Depreciation and amortization 95,356 41,414 31,830 17,102 5,010 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (222 ) (222 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 314,971 $ 101,936 $ 198,785 $ 37,635 $ (23,385 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 21.2 % 14.4 % 35.8 % 16.9 % AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income before Income Taxes $ 60,668 $ 102,101 $ 138,704 $ 192,100 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 7,331 1,737 12,170 11,267 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 3,207 1,059 4,591 1,059 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 3,252 222 4,642 222 Foreign currency effects (1) (1,136 ) (3,348 ) Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes $ 74,458 $ 103,983 $ 160,107 $ 201,300 Provision for Income Taxes $ 18,808 $ 28,180 $ 41,594 $ 55,180 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 1,503 488 2,702 3,166 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 481 53 689 53 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 727 42 1,026 42 Foreign currency effects (1) (314 ) (962 ) Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes $ 21,519 $ 28,449 $ 46,011 $ 57,479 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests $ (21 ) $ (6 ) $ (18 ) $ (1 ) Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 41,839 $ 73,915 $ 97,092 $ 136,919 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 5,828 1,249 9,468 8,101 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 2,726 1,006 3,902 1,006 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 2,525 180 3,616 180 Foreign currency effects (1) (822 ) (2,386 ) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 52,918 $ 75,528 $ 114,078 $ 143,820 Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding 66,384 66,232 66,246 65,842 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share $ 0.63 $ 1.12 $ 1.47 $ 2.08 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 0.09 0.02 0.14 0.12 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 0.04 0.01 0.06 0.02 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 0.04 - 0.05 - Foreign currency effects (1) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share $ 0.80 $ 1.14 $ 1.72 $ 2.18 (1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings and earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates. AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operations $ 142,653 $ 143,504 $ 227,686 $ 221,140 Less: Capital Expenditures $ 61,361 $ 73,032 $ 122,986 $ 124,774 Free Cash Flow $ 81,292 $ 70,472 $ 104,700 $ 96,366 AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ending September 30, Expected 2020 2019 Income before Income Taxes $ 82,273 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 6,019 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 708 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 647 Foreign currency effects (1) 2,225 Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes $ 91,872 Provision for Income Taxes $ 25,504 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 1,691 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 101 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 123 Foreign currency effects (1) 690 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes $ 28,109 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests $ (19 ) Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 56,750 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 4,328 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 607 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 524 Foreign currency effects (1) 1,535 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 63,744 Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding 66,702 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (2) $ 0.85 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 0.06 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 0.01 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 0.01 Foreign currency effects (1) 0.02 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (2) $0.80 - $0.88 $ 0.95 (1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using foreign

currency exchange rates as of June 30, 2020, with the exception of the euro for which a 1.15 rate was used. (2) AptarGroup’s expected earnings per share range for the third quarter of 2020 is based on an effective tax rate range of 28% to 30%.

This tax rate range compares to our third quarter of 2019 effective tax rate of 31% on reported and adjusted earnings per share. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730006019/en/

