AptarGroup : Aptar Reports Third Quarter Results; Acquires Noble International...
0
10/31/2019 | 05:22pm EDT
Crystal Lake, Illinois, October 31, 2019 - AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in consumer dispensing, active packaging and drug delivery solutions, today reported its third quarter 2019 financial results. In addition, Aptar has acquired Noble International (Noble), a leader in drug delivery training devices and patient onboarding and announced certain segment leadership appointments.
Third Quarter 2019 Summary
Reported sales increased 5%
Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, grew 4%
Reported earnings per share increased 42% to $0.85 compared to prior year earnings per share of $0.60 in part due to lower restructuring and acquisition costs
Adjusted earnings per share decreased 4% to $0.93 compared to prior year adjusted earnings per share of $0.97 (including comparable exchange rates), primarily due to a difference in the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (31% vs 24%, or approximately $0.09 per share)
AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 21:21:09 UTC