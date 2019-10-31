AptarGroup : Aptar Reports Third Quarter Results; Acquires Noble International...

Crystal Lake, Illinois, October 31, 2019 - AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in consumer dispensing, active packaging and drug delivery solutions, today reported its third quarter 2019 financial results. In addition, Aptar has acquired Noble International (Noble), a leader in drug delivery training devices and patient onboarding and announced certain segment leadership appointments.

Third Quarter 2019 Summary

Reported sales increased 5%

Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, grew 4%

Reported earnings per share increased 42% to $0.85 compared to prior year earnings per share of $0.60 in part due to lower restructuring and acquisition costs

Adjusted earnings per share decreased 4% to $0.93 compared to prior year adjusted earnings per share of $0.97 (including comparable exchange rates), primarily due to a difference in the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (31% vs 24%, or approximately $0.09 per share)

Reported net income increased 46%

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9%, despite foreign currency headwinds

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, acquired Noble, a leader in drug delivery training devices and patient onboarding

