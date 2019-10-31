AptarGroup : Aptar Reports Third Quarter Results; Acquires Noble International...

Log in
10/31/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

Crystal Lake, Illinois, October 31, 2019 - AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in consumer dispensing, active packaging and drug delivery solutions, today reported its third quarter 2019 financial results. In addition, Aptar has acquired Noble International (Noble), a leader in drug delivery training devices and patient onboarding and announced certain segment leadership appointments.

Third Quarter 2019 Summary

  • Reported sales increased 5%
  • Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, grew 4%
  • Reported earnings per share increased 42% to $0.85 compared to prior year earnings per share of $0.60 in part due to lower restructuring and acquisition costs
  • Adjusted earnings per share decreased 4% to $0.93 compared to prior year adjusted earnings per share of $0.97 (including comparable exchange rates), primarily due to a difference in the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (31% vs 24%, or approximately $0.09 per share)
  • Reported net income increased 46%
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 9%, despite foreign currency headwinds
  • Subsequent to the end of the quarter, acquired Noble, a leader in drug delivery training devices and patient onboarding

Download the full press release.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 21:21:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 903 M
EBIT 2019 420 M
Net income 2019 266 M
Debt 2019 988 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 29,2x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,81x
Capitalization 7 637 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 119,78  $
Last Close Price 118,15  $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.26.77%7 637
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-10.86%5 597
FP CORPORATION2.43%2 544
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 134
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PLC--.--%681
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.14.03%612
