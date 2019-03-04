Log in
AptarGroup : Investor Presentation

03/04/2019

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented.

A reconciliation of those numbers to GAAP financial measures is available on the company's website at www.aptar.com on the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations / Presentations).

2

We Operate in Attractive Markets

Global Packaging

IndustrialOther ConsumerCosmetics

Healthcare

Beverage

Food

End Consumption

CAGR to 2022E

Sources: PIRA; Plastic News; European Plastic News; McKinsey & Company; Aptar's internal data

  • • Aptar will also grow from conversion to dispensing and innovation

  • • We understand the regional differences across these markets

  • • Focused on attractive applications within each

3

Driving An Innovation-Centric Portfolio

Innovation Focus:

  • • Continued investment in R&D (on average 3% of annual revenues invested in R&D)

  • • Strengthening management of innovation projects and portfolio

  • • New products & services, new business models

  • • Partnerships, joint ventures, investments

4

Business Segments

Aptar 2018 Sales: $2.8B

5

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 22:14:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 971 M
EBIT 2019 427 M
Net income 2019 275 M
Debt 2019 956 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 23,80
P/E ratio 2020 20,78
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Capitalization 6 344 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 101 $
Spread / Average Target 0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Stephen J. Hagge Director
Alain Chevassus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.7.16%6 402
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC12.03%6 837
RPC GROUP PLC21.93%4 251
FP CORP3.19%2 690
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 117
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-18.44%708
