AptarGroup : Investor Presentation

We Operate in Attractive Markets

Global Packaging

IndustrialOther ConsumerCosmetics

Healthcare

Beverage

Food

End Consumption

CAGR to 2022E

Sources: PIRA; Plastic News; European Plastic News; McKinsey & Company; Aptar's internal data

• Aptar will also grow from conversion to dispensing and innovation

• We understand the regional differences across these markets

• Focused on attractive applications within each

Driving An Innovation-Centric Portfolio

Innovation Focus:

• Continued investment in R&D (on average 3% of annual revenues invested in R&D)

• Strengthening management of innovation projects and portfolio

• New products & services, new business models

• Partnerships, joint ventures, investments

Business Segments

Aptar 2018 Sales: $2.8B

