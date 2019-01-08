AptarGroup : Pulmonary and Nasal Drug Delivery Experts to Attend RDD Europe 20...

Aptar Pharma is pleased to announce the co-organization and diamond sponsorship of the Respiratory Drug Delivery (RDD®) Europe 2019 scientific conference, which will connect pulmonary and nasal drug delivery experts from around the world in Estoril, Portugal, May 7-10, 2019.

Bringing the Respiratory World Together

Respiratory Drug Delivery Europe is a major conference bringing together experts from around the world to exchange emerging scientific knowledge and provide a dynamic forum for business networking. Approximately 500 delegates from 31 countries attended the 2017 edition in Antibes, France.

RDD Europe attracts high level academic, industrial and regulatory scientists, and clinicians. It is a must-attend conference for companies involved in the research, development, testing and marketing of medicines, devices and services associated with pulmonary or nasal products.

A premium, interactive three-day conference

This year, the conference will kick-off with a plenary lecture entitled 'Emerging Treatment Guidelines in COPD: Unravelling the Triple Therapy Trials,' delivered by Jadwiga Wedzicha, M.D. Professor of Respiratory Medicine, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London. Subsequent sessions will focus on:

- New Approaches to Treating Old Diseases

- Pipes, Particles and Predictions: New Insights into Deposition

- Re-Inventing Inhalers for the Digital Age

- Take a Deep Breath: Brexit and Environmental Sustainability

- New Approaches to Inhalation Product Development and Production

As part of the conference, RDD Europe 2019 will underline innovative research contributions via both podium and scientific poster sessions. Scientific posters will highlight recent nasal and pulmonary pharmaceutical research, with five of the best posters showcased during 'Posters on the Podium', a fast-paced interactive session. All accepted graduate student poster abstracts are automatically eligible for the VCU RDD Peter R. Byron Graduate Student Award.

RDD Europe 2019 will also host 12 workshops led by drug delivery device experts and service providers. Workshops are a unique opportunity for focused scientific and technical exchange on work-in-progress and hot topics. Delegates can choose from the selection of interactive technical workshops highlighting a variety of innovative technologies, products and services impacting the industry.

Valuable networking opportunities

RDD Europe 2019 offers numerous networking opportunities including the Technology Exhibition, where exhibitors display innovative technologies and services throughout the conference in RDD's signature table-top format. Device and equipment designers, service providers, and consultants will be on hand to interact and share their knowledge.

A networking welcome cocktail reception will take place on the evening of May 7, and a Gala Dinner sponsored by Aptar Pharma will take place on Thursday, May 9 at a scenic location in Lisbon.

RDD Europe conferences have reached capacity in the past, so early registration is strongly recommended. The early bird rate will be available until January 21, 2019.

Further information about RDD Europe 2019, including the full program and registration details, is available at https://www.rddonline.com/rddeurope2019.

Download the Press Release here.