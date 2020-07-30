AptarGroup : Q2 Press Release Presentation
Second Quarter 2020 Review
Stephan Tanda, CEO | Bob Kuhn, CFO | July 31, 2020 @ 8 a.m. Central Time
Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Events & Presentations
COVID-19 Update
Proud to live up to our purpose and responsibility to society as an essential supplier to several critical industries
Motivated by the many letters of thanks sent by customers expressing gratitude for rising to this challenge
Constantly adapting to support our customers
Issued new remote and flexible work arrangement guidelines to support our people ensure minimum number of employees working in the office during this time
Formed several teams to address the future of work at Aptar, including the future of customer engagement in the "new normal" of the post COVID-19 era
Aptar's Products Are Critical During this Time
Active Packaging
Hand Sanitizers
Pantry Staples
Solutions
Consumer Health
Disinfectants
Care and Drug
Infant Nutrition
Delivery Solutions
Q2 Segment Recap and New Product Launches
Aptar Pharma
Increased sales to the injectables, consumer health care
and active packaging markets offset declines in the
prescription market
Engaging with customers to evaluate potential
opportunities related to COVID-19
Active material sciences technology for U.S. FDA approved implantable rechargeable device by Axonics used to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction
Multidose nasal pump for Gimoti™, first and only U.S. FDA approved nasally-administered treatment for the relief of symptoms of acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis
Ophthalmic squeeze dispenser for allergy, anti-
inflammatory and dry eye products by Synthesis, part of
Abbott
Aptar Beauty + Home
Aptar Food + Beverage
Significant negative effects of COVID-19 on the
Weak demand for single serve premium bottled water
beauty market impacted sales
and on-the-go functional drink products due to COVID-
19 resulted in significant sales declines in the beverage
Beauty declines partially offset by an increase in
market
sales to the personal care market for hand sanitizers
and liquid soaps
Lower custom tooling sales and the effects of passing
through lower resin prices to Aptar's customers also
Retailers re-opening in June resulted in increased
impacted the segment's overall growth
sales toward the end of the quarter
Closure with SimpliSqueeze
® valve and tamper evident
Spray pump featured on a line of Suave
® hand
pull-ring, are featured on a major peanut butter brand
sanitizer sprays by Unilever
now in an innovative stand up pouch
Closure and SimpliSqueeze
® valve featured on the
Closure with SimpliSqueeze
® valve for inverted
Dial
® Body Wash Easy Squeeze Stand-Up Pouch
packaging featured line of Chik-Fil-A sauces
found on Amazon.com
Sports closure featured on new sports drink by
Xiaoyangren
Additional Highlights
FusionPKG acquisition is off to a great
Launched our 2019 Sustainability Report;
Welcomed Kimberly Chainey to
start; benefitting from their ability to adapt
highlights our aspirations, safety programs,
our Executive Committee as EVP,
rapidly to the changing beauty demands
societal impact of products and community
Global General Counsel
and consumer insights
outreach initiatives
Second Quarter 2020 Reported Results
Reported Q2 Sales
(in millions $)
$800
$743
-6%
$699
$600
$400
$200
$0
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
-3%
-6% Currency
Effects
Core Sales
Growth*
+3%
Acquisitions
Reported Q2 EPS
Q2 Highlights
$1.20
$1.12
• Pharma segment had another strong
$1.00
-44%
quarter, which partially offset declines in
$0.80
$0.63
our Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage
$0.60
segments
$0.40
• Demand for our drug delivery and active
$0.20
$-
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
packaging solutions rose across a variety
of non-COVID-19 applications, further
underscoring the long-term stability of our
28%
31%
Pharma segment
• Although demand increased for sanitizer
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
dispensers, the beauty and the on-the-go
beverage markets continued to be under
Reported
Reported
tremendous pressure due to negative
Effective Tax
Effective Tax
Rate
Rate
effects of COVID-19
Cost containment efforts contributed to our bottom line but were not enough to offset the negative effects from lower volumes caused by COVID-19
Second Quarter 2020 Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted Q2 EPS*
$1.20
$1.14
-30%
$1.00
$0.80
$0.80
$0.60
$0.40
$0.20
$-
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
27% 29%
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Effective Tax
Effective Tax
Rate Adjusted
Rate Adjusted
Earnings*
Earnings*
Adjusted Q2 EBITDA
(in millions $)
$200,000
$160
-15%
$137
$150,000
$100,000
$50,000
$0
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Adjustments:
2019: Restructuring initiatives of $1.7 mil; transaction costs related to acquisitions of $1.1 mil
2020: Restructuring initiatives of $7.3 mil; Transaction costs related to acquisitions of $3.2 mil; Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments of $0.4 mil
Q2 Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Highlights
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by:
COVID-19pandemic mainly impacting Beauty + Home (beauty applications) and Food + Beverage (on-the-go beverage closures)
Results included the $3.6 million of Thank You Award costs
Six Months Year-to-Date 2020 Reported Results
Reported YTD Sales
(in millions $)
$2,000
$1,500
$1,487
-4%
$1,421
$1,000
$500
$0
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
-2%
-4% Currency
Effects
Core Sales
Growth*
+2%
Acquisitions
Reported YTD EPS
$3.00
$2.08
$2.00
-29%
$1.47
$1.00
$-
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
29% 30%
Reported Reported
Effective Tax Effective Tax
Rate
Rate
YTD Highlights
Pharma segment continued to report strong year-on-year core sales growth
Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage segments experienced a more difficult first half of the year primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19
Saw progressive signs of improvement for Beauty + Home since the low point in April
Beauty + Home was negatively impacted by reduced orders due to lower prestige beauty sales
Food + Beverage experienced a decline due to lower on-the-go beverage and food service sales due to many people dining at home and the passing through of lower resin costs to customers
Six Months Year-to-Date 2020 Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted YTD EPS*
$3.00
$2.18
-21%
$2.00
$1.72
$1.00
$-
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
29% 29%
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
Effective Tax
Effective Tax
Rate Adjusted
Rate Adjusted
Earnings*
Earnings*
Adjusted YTD EBITDA
(in millions $)
$400,000
$315
-11%
$281
$300,000
$200,000
$100,000
$0
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
Adjustments:
2019: Restructuring initiatives of $11.3 mil; transaction costs related to acquisitions of $1.1 mil
2020: Restructuring initiatives of $12.2 mil; Transaction costs related to acquisitions of $4.6 mil; Purchase accounting adjustments of $1.3 mil
YTD Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Highlights
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by:
Lower sales volumes due to COVID-19 pandemic mainly impacting Beauty + Home (prestige beauty applications) and Food + Beverage (on-the- go beverage closures)
$7.2 million of Thank You Award costs
Revenue Near-term Sensitivity
Least
Affected
Magnitude of Impact
Most
Affected
Our Markets
% of Revenue*
Key Drivers
Pharma
38%
Stable across most medicines and categories; Most prescription drugs and OTC
products are easily available for delivery; Potential upside should injectable
treatments be developed / grow.
Home Care
4%
Stable across most categories; Potential upside with increased demand for cleaners.
Food
10%
Major categories such as Condiments, Dairy and Infant Nutrition are stable; Food
Service (certain closures and trays) negatively impacted by confinement and
restaurant closings.
Personal Care
19%
Major categories such as Grooming (including Haircare, Shaving) and Sunscreens
are negatively impacted by confinement; Partially offset by higher demand for
sanitizers and soaps.
Beverage
5%
Majority of Beverage business is related to on-the-go beverages, including functional
beverages and premium bottled water, all negatively impacted from confinement.
Beauty
24%
Prestige and Mass Beauty products significantly impacted by reduced travel (travel
retail sales), confinement and store closings (less usage, less opportunity to purchase
and e-commerce volumes not offsetting retail product sales declines).
Q1: Crisis
Q2: Crisis
H2: Gradual Recovery
Early
Low Point
Stage
* Based on 2019 annual sales
Outlook
Outlook Highlights
Earnings Per Share
28-30%
• Economic uncertainty in some of
$1.20
our markets, driven in part by the
$1.00
$0.85
$0.95
$0.80 - $0.88
Q3 expected
recent spike in COVID-19 cases
$0.80
in many regions of the world
$0.60
tax rate range
• Expect to see gradual
(prior year Q3
$0.40
improvement in the second half
Adj. EPS
$0.20
of the year
effective tax rate
$0.00
Q3 2019
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
= 31%)
• This will be heavily dependent on
the pace and breadth of the
Reported
Adjusted*
Outlook
resumption of travel activity, the
reopening of retail stores and
Guidance Fx Euro Rate = 1.15
general consumer spending
confidence
* See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Free Cash Flow
Q2 Free Cash Flow
(in millions $)
$100
$81
$70
$50
$0
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
YTD Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow Highlights
(in millions $)
• Approximately $57 million of
$150
working capital improvements
$100
$96
$105
compensating for lower net
income due to COVID-19
$50
•
Capital expenditures estimated
$0
range for 2020 is $230 - $250
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
million
•
Depreciation & amortization
estimate for 2020 is $220 - $230
million
Presentation Key Takeaways
While there is uncertainty due to the effects of COVID-19, we continue to invest in our company for the long-term
Cash generation remains strong
Product innovations serve the greater good of society
The initial re-openings resulted in improved demand for some of our products toward the end of the second quarter
We will continue to monitor the evolving pandemic status and country and state re-openings
Focus on providing tangible value to patients, end consumers and many of the world's leading brands
