AptarGroup : Q2 Press Release Presentation

07/30/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

Second Quarter 2020 Review

Stephan Tanda, CEO | Bob Kuhn, CFO | July 31, 2020 @ 8 a.m. Central Time

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented.

A reconciliation of those numbers to GAAP financial measures is available on the company's website at www.aptar.comon the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations).

2

COVID-19 Update

  • Proud to live up to our purpose and responsibility to society as an essential supplier to several critical industries
  • Motivated by the many letters of thanks sent by customers expressing gratitude for rising to this challenge
  • Constantly adapting to support our customers
  • Issued new remote and flexible work arrangement guidelines to support our people ensure minimum number of employees working in the office during this time
  • Formed several teams to address the future of work at Aptar, including the future of customer engagement in the "new normal" of the post COVID-19 era

3

Aptar's Products Are Critical During this Time

Active Packaging

Hand Sanitizers

Pantry Staples

Solutions

Consumer Health

Disinfectants

Care and Drug

Infant Nutrition

Delivery Solutions

4

Q2 Segment Recap and New Product Launches

Aptar Pharma

Increased sales to the injectables, consumer health care

and active packaging markets offset declines in the

prescription market

Engaging with customers to evaluate potential

opportunities related to COVID-19

Active material sciences technology for U.S. FDA approved implantable rechargeable device by Axonics used to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction

Multidose nasal pump for Gimoti™, first and only U.S. FDA approved nasally-administered treatment for the relief of symptoms of acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis

Ophthalmic squeeze dispenser for allergy, anti-

inflammatory and dry eye products by Synthesis, part of

Abbott

Aptar Beauty + Home

Aptar Food + Beverage

Significant negative effects of COVID-19 on the

Weak demand for single serve premium bottled water

beauty market impacted sales

and on-the-go functional drink products due to COVID-

19 resulted in significant sales declines in the beverage

Beauty declines partially offset by an increase in

market

sales to the personal care market for hand sanitizers

and liquid soaps

Lower custom tooling sales and the effects of passing

through lower resin prices to Aptar's customers also

Retailers re-opening in June resulted in increased

impacted the segment's overall growth

sales toward the end of the quarter

Closure with SimpliSqueeze® valve and tamper evident

Spray pump featured on a line of Suave® hand

pull-ring, are featured on a major peanut butter brand

sanitizer sprays by Unilever

now in an innovative stand up pouch

Closure and SimpliSqueeze® valve featured on the

Closure with SimpliSqueeze® valve for inverted

Dial® Body Wash Easy Squeeze Stand-Up Pouch

packaging featured line of Chik-Fil-A sauces

found on Amazon.com

Sports closure featured on new sports drink by

Xiaoyangren

5

Additional Highlights

FusionPKG acquisition is off to a great

Launched our 2019 Sustainability Report;

Welcomed Kimberly Chainey to

start; benefitting from their ability to adapt

highlights our aspirations, safety programs,

our Executive Committee as EVP,

rapidly to the changing beauty demands

societal impact of products and community

Global General Counsel

and consumer insights

outreach initiatives

6

Second Quarter 2020 Reported Results

Reported Q2 Sales

(in millions $)

$800

$743

-6%

$699

$600

$400

$200

$0

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

-3%

-6% Currency

Effects

Core Sales

Growth* +3%

Acquisitions

Reported Q2 EPS

Q2 Highlights

$1.20

$1.12

• Pharma segment had another strong

$1.00

-44%

quarter, which partially offset declines in

$0.80

$0.63

our Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage

$0.60

segments

$0.40

• Demand for our drug delivery and active

$0.20

$-

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

packaging solutions rose across a variety

of non-COVID-19 applications, further

underscoring the long-term stability of our

28%

31%

Pharma segment

• Although demand increased for sanitizer

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

dispensers, the beauty and the on-the-go

beverage markets continued to be under

Reported

Reported

tremendous pressure due to negative

Effective Tax

Effective Tax

Rate

Rate

effects of COVID-19

  • Cost containment efforts contributed to our bottom line but were not enough to offset the negative effects from lower volumes caused by COVID-19

* See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

7

Second Quarter 2020 Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Q2 EPS*

$1.20

$1.14

-30%

$1.00

$0.80

$0.80

$0.60

$0.40

$0.20

$-

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

27% 29%

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Effective Tax

Effective Tax

Rate Adjusted

Rate Adjusted

Earnings*

Earnings*

Adjusted Q2 EBITDA

(in millions $)

$200,000

$160

-15%

$137

$150,000

$100,000

$50,000

$0

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Adjustments:

  • 2019: Restructuring initiatives of $1.7 mil; transaction costs related to acquisitions of $1.1 mil
  • 2020: Restructuring initiatives of $7.3 mil; Transaction costs related to acquisitions of $3.2 mil; Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments of $0.4 mil

Q2 Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Highlights

  • Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by:
    • COVID-19pandemic mainly impacting Beauty + Home (beauty applications) and Food + Beverage (on-the-go beverage closures)
    • Results included the $3.6 million of Thank You Award costs

* See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

8

Six Months Year-to-Date 2020 Reported Results

Reported YTD Sales

(in millions $)

$2,000

$1,500

$1,487

-4%

$1,421

$1,000

$500

$0

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

-2%

-4% Currency

Effects

Core Sales

Growth* +2%

Acquisitions

Reported YTD EPS

$3.00

$2.08

$2.00

-29%$1.47

$1.00

$-

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

29% 30%

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

Reported Reported

Effective Tax Effective Tax

RateRate

YTD Highlights

  • Pharma segment continued to report strong year-on-year core sales growth
  • Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage segments experienced a more difficult first half of the year primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19
  • Saw progressive signs of improvement for Beauty + Home since the low point in April
  • Beauty + Home was negatively impacted by reduced orders due to lower prestige beauty sales
  • Food + Beverage experienced a decline due to lower on-the-go beverage and food service sales due to many people dining at home and the passing through of lower resin costs to customers

* See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

9

Six Months Year-to-Date 2020 Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted YTD EPS*

$3.00

$2.18

-21%

$2.00

$1.72

$1.00

$-

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

29% 29%

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

Effective Tax

Effective Tax

Rate Adjusted

Rate Adjusted

Earnings*

Earnings*

Adjusted YTD EBITDA

(in millions $)

$400,000

$315

-11%

$281

$300,000

$200,000

$100,000

$0

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

Adjustments:

  • 2019: Restructuring initiatives of $11.3 mil; transaction costs related to acquisitions of $1.1 mil
  • 2020: Restructuring initiatives of $12.2 mil; Transaction costs related to acquisitions of $4.6 mil; Purchase accounting adjustments of $1.3 mil

YTD Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Highlights

  • Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by:
    • Lower sales volumes due to COVID-19 pandemic mainly impacting Beauty + Home (prestige beauty applications) and Food + Beverage (on-the- go beverage closures)
    • $7.2 million of Thank You Award costs

* See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

10

Revenue Near-term Sensitivity

Least

Affected

Magnitude of Impact

Most

Affected

Our Markets

% of Revenue*

Key Drivers

Pharma

38%

Stable across most medicines and categories; Most prescription drugs and OTC

products are easily available for delivery; Potential upside should injectable

treatments be developed / grow.

Home Care

4%

Stable across most categories; Potential upside with increased demand for cleaners.

Food

10%

Major categories such as Condiments, Dairy and Infant Nutrition are stable; Food

Service (certain closures and trays) negatively impacted by confinement and

restaurant closings.

Personal Care

19%

Major categories such as Grooming (including Haircare, Shaving) and Sunscreens

are negatively impacted by confinement; Partially offset by higher demand for

sanitizers and soaps.

Beverage

5%

Majority of Beverage business is related to on-the-go beverages, including functional

beverages and premium bottled water, all negatively impacted from confinement.

Beauty

24%

Prestige and Mass Beauty products significantly impacted by reduced travel (travel

retail sales), confinement and store closings (less usage, less opportunity to purchase

and e-commerce volumes not offsetting retail product sales declines).

Q1: Crisis

Q2: Crisis

H2: Gradual Recovery

Early

Low Point

Stage

* Based on 2019 annual sales

11

Outlook

Outlook Highlights

Earnings Per Share

28-30%

• Economic uncertainty in some of

$1.20

our markets, driven in part by the

$1.00

$0.85

$0.95

$0.80 - $0.88

Q3 expected

recent spike in COVID-19 cases

$0.80

in many regions of the world

$0.60

tax rate range

• Expect to see gradual

(prior year Q3

$0.40

improvement in the second half

Adj. EPS

$0.20

of the year

effective tax rate

$0.00

Q3 2019

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

= 31%)

• This will be heavily dependent on

the pace and breadth of the

Reported

Adjusted*

Outlook

resumption of travel activity, the

reopening of retail stores and

Guidance Fx Euro Rate = 1.15

general consumer spending

confidence

* See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

12

Free Cash Flow

Q2 Free Cash Flow

(in millions $)

$100

$81

$70

$50

$0

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

YTD Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow Highlights

(in millions $)

• Approximately $57 million of

$150

working capital improvements

$100

$96

$105

compensating for lower net

income due to COVID-19

$50

Capital expenditures estimated

$0

range for 2020 is $230 - $250

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

million

Depreciation & amortization

estimate for 2020 is $220 - $230

million

13

Presentation Key Takeaways

  • While there is uncertainty due to the effects of COVID-19, we continue to invest in our company for the long-term
  • Cash generation remains strong
  • Product innovations serve the greater good of society
  • The initial re-openings resulted in improved demand for some of our products toward the end of the second quarter
  • We will continue to monitor the evolving pandemic status and country and state re-openings
  • Focus on providing tangible value to patients, end consumers and many of the world's leading brands

14

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 21:55:04 UTC
