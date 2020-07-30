AptarGroup : Q2 Press Release Presentation 0 07/30/2020 | 05:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Second Quarter 2020 Review Stephan Tanda, CEO | Bob Kuhn, CFO | July 31, 2020 @ 8 a.m. Central Time Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation. During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented. A reconciliation of those numbers to GAAP financial measures is available on the company's website at www.aptar.comon the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations). 2 COVID-19 Update Proud to live up to our purpose and responsibility to society as an essential supplier to several critical industries

Proud to live up to our purpose and responsibility to society as an essential supplier to several critical industries

Motivated by the many letters of thanks sent by customers expressing gratitude for rising to this challenge

Constantly adapting to support our customers
Issued new remote and flexible work arrangement guidelines to support our people ensure minimum number of employees working in the office during this time

Formed several teams to address the future of work at Aptar, including the future of customer engagement in the "new normal" of the post COVID-19 era

Adjustments: 2019: Restructuring initiatives of $1.7 mil; transaction costs related to acquisitions of $1.1 mil
2020: Restructuring initiatives of $7.3 mil; Transaction costs related to acquisitions of $3.2 mil; Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments of $0.4 mil
Q2 Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Highlights
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by:

COVID-19 pandemic mainly impacting Beauty + Home (beauty applications) and Food + Beverage (on-the-go beverage closures)
Results included the $3.6 million of Thank You Award costs

* See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 8 Six Months Year-to-Date 2020 Reported Results Reported YTD Sales (in millions $) $2,000 $1,500 $1,487 -4% $1,421 $1,000 $500 $0 YTD 2019 YTD 2020 -2% -4% Currency Effects Core Sales Growth* +2% Acquisitions Reported YTD EPS $3.00 $2.08 $2.00 -29%$1.47 $1.00 $- YTD 2019 YTD 2020 29% 30% YTD 2019 YTD 2020 Reported Reported Effective Tax Effective Tax RateRate YTD Highlights Pharma segment continued to report strong year-on-year core sales growth

Pharma segment continued to report strong year-on-year core sales growth
Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage segments experienced a more difficult first half of the year primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19

Saw progressive signs of improvement for Beauty + Home since the low point in April

Beauty + Home was negatively impacted by reduced orders due to lower prestige beauty sales

Food + Beverage experienced a decline due to lower on-the-go beverage and food service sales due to many people dining at home and the passing through of lower resin costs to customers * See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 9 Six Months Year-to-Date 2020 Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted YTD EPS* $3.00 $2.18 -21% $2.00 $1.72 $1.00 $- YTD 2019 YTD 2020 29% 29% YTD 2019 YTD 2020 Effective Tax Effective Tax Rate Adjusted Rate Adjusted Earnings* Earnings* Adjusted YTD EBITDA (in millions $) $400,000 $315 -11% $281 $300,000 $200,000 $100,000 $0 YTD 2019 YTD 2020 Adjustments: 2019: Restructuring initiatives of $11.3 mil; transaction costs related to acquisitions of $1.1 mil

Adjustments: 2019: Restructuring initiatives of $11.3 mil; transaction costs related to acquisitions of $1.1 mil
2020: Restructuring initiatives of $12.2 mil; Transaction costs related to acquisitions of $4.6 mil; Purchase accounting adjustments of $1.3 mil
YTD Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Highlights
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by:

Lower sales volumes due to COVID-19 pandemic mainly impacting Beauty + Home (prestige beauty applications) and Food + Beverage (on-the-go beverage closures)
$7.2 million of Thank You Award costs

* See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 10 Revenue Near-term Sensitivity Least Affected Magnitude of Impact Most Affected Our Markets % of Revenue* Key Drivers Pharma 38% Stable across most medicines and categories; Most prescription drugs and OTC products are easily available for delivery; Potential upside should injectable treatments be developed / grow. Home Care 4% Stable across most categories; Potential upside with increased demand for cleaners. Food 10% Major categories such as Condiments, Dairy and Infant Nutrition are stable; Food Service (certain closures and trays) negatively impacted by confinement and restaurant closings. Personal Care 19% Major categories such as Grooming (including Haircare, Shaving) and Sunscreens are negatively impacted by confinement; Partially offset by higher demand for sanitizers and soaps. Beverage 5% Majority of Beverage business is related to on-the-go beverages, including functional beverages and premium bottled water, all negatively impacted from confinement. Beauty 24% Prestige and Mass Beauty products significantly impacted by reduced travel (travel retail sales), confinement and store closings (less usage, less opportunity to purchase and e-commerce volumes not offsetting retail product sales declines). Q1: Crisis Q2: Crisis H2: Gradual Recovery Early Low Point Stage * Based on 2019 annual sales 11 Outlook Outlook Highlights Earnings Per Share 28-30% • Economic uncertainty in some of $1.20 our markets, driven in part by the $1.00 $0.85 $0.95 $0.80 - $0.88 Q3 expected recent spike in COVID-19 cases $0.80 in many regions of the world $0.60 tax rate range • Expect to see gradual (prior year Q3 $0.40 improvement in the second half Adj. EPS $0.20 of the year effective tax rate $0.00 Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 = 31%) • This will be heavily dependent on the pace and breadth of the Reported Adjusted* Outlook resumption of travel activity, the reopening of retail stores and Guidance Fx Euro Rate = 1.15 general consumer spending confidence * See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 12 Free Cash Flow Q2 Free Cash Flow (in millions $) $100 $81 $70 $50 $0 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 YTD Free Cash Flow Free Cash Flow Highlights (in millions $) • Approximately $57 million of $150 working capital improvements $100 $96 $105 compensating for lower net income due to COVID-19 $50 • Capital expenditures estimated $0 range for 2020 is $230 - $250 YTD 2019 YTD 2020 million • Depreciation & amortization estimate for 2020 is $220 - $230 million 13 Presentation Key Takeaways While there is uncertainty due to the effects of COVID-19, we continue to invest in our company for the long-term

COVID-19, we continue to invest in our company for the long-term Cash generation remains strong

Product innovations serve the greater good of society

Product innovations serve the greater good of society
The initial re-openings resulted in improved demand for some of our products toward the end of the second quarter

We will continue to monitor the evolving pandemic status and country and state re-openings
Focus on providing tangible value to patients, end consumers and many of the world's leading brands

