AptarGroup : Starbucks Launches New Creamer Featuring a Custom Closure Develop...

As part of their global coffee alliance announced in 2018, Starbucks and Nestlé recently launched a new line of coffee creamers, featuring a closure developed in partnership with Aptar. Aptar Food + Beverage was selected by Nestlé to support this high-profile launch, which had a very tight timeline. Leveraging Aptar's experience with disc tops, creamer packaging, and industry relationships, Aptar delivered on this innovative solution within ten months, helping Nestlé and Starbucks to generate consumer appeal with this custom, attractive, and highly functional solution.

This two-piece closure has a unique, press-to-open feature that replicates the coffee house experience. It brings increased convenience with a one-hand operation, clean product cut-off, and strong shelf appeal, thanks to this sleek closure design. This closure was also optimized to be lightweight, and is fully recyclable.

