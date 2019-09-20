Log in
AptarGroup : Working at Aptar with German De Luca

09/20/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

At Aptar we focus on reimagining packaging solutions to improve everyday life for people everywhere. This is made possible by our global team of diverse, highly skilled people who drive our strategy forward. By offering opportunities for mobility and providing global assignments we can cultivate talent and invest in our team. We rely on employees, like German De Luca, to provide a unique cultural perspective and fresh ideas.

German is one of Aptar's Internal Audit Managers. Although he is currently based at our corporate headquarters in Crystal Lake, IL - he is originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina. To learn more about German and his background, watch our video below:

Visit our careers page to learn about employment opportunities at Aptar.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 21:11:02 UTC
