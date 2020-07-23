Log in
AptarGroup : Xiaoyangren Launches Sports Drink Featuring Aptar's Sports Closure

07/23/2020 | 09:56am EDT

Xiaoyangren, long famous for their milk drinks, has recently launched a sports drink!

With the slogan 'The sight of Xiaoyangren Miaolian, our first feeling of love!' and its sour, yet sweet taste, it is an iconic drink that resonates across several generations. Today, to make an emotional connection with Generation Z, Xiaoyangren launches their unique, innovative Cool Sports drink - aimed at those who work hard, love sports, and follow fashion.

Smart Packaging!

The dynamically shaped bottle, with Aptar's sports closure, reflects a youthful attitude towards life - a love for play, adventure, and sports. With a novel design, this sports closure has dual wings on the top, to symbolize vitality and energy, and the clam-shell cap can be flipped open with one hand, ideal when playing sports, and making it easy to drink on-the-go. Simplisqueeze®, Aptar's flow control silicon valve, is smartly designed into the spout to help avoid leaking, even when the closure is open - making it convenient and hygienic.

Generation Z has become an indispensable consumer group, with the evolution of national brands requiring a constant dialogue with this generation. Emotional identification can be achieved by using product differentiation to break the 'dimension wall' between brands and consumers.

To learn more about Aptar's latest products, please visit our website or contact us.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 13:55:12 UTC
