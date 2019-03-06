Log in
APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
Let's Get Digital: Aptar Beauty + Home's Indie Boutique Debut...

03/06/2019

In July 2018, Aptar Beauty + Home launched Indie Boutique - a custom tailored program that offers Indie Beauty brands short lead times, stock color options and low minimum order quantities on Aptar's top-selling dispensing products. To make it even easier, Indie brands can utilize the same level of dispensing expertise, industry knowledge, and technical support that Aptar provides to all customers.

'We experienced an overwhelming, positive response from the Indie community when we created the Indie Boutique. In the short six months since launch we continue learning from, and evolving with our Indie customers, to best address their needs. We are listening, adapting, and we are here to help,' said Eloi Fernandes, Vice President & General Manager, Aptar Beauty, North America

Aptar took one step further in supporting the Indie community: simplified content and direct access to the manufacturer by launching Indie Boutique online. Indie brands can now order samples, learn more about how Aptar can help them with their projects, and browse the full collection. The range of products includes full airless and mini packaging solutions as well as a selection of iconic fragrance, skincare, color cosmetics, and haircare/body care dispensing products.

'The Indie Boutique is something the entire company stands behind. We want every brand owner to have accessibility to high-quality dispensing systems and be able to provide the same quality experience for their consumers,' explained Philippe Erhart, President, Beauty + Home, North America

Brands can access Indie Boutique directly by visiting: indieboutique.aptar.com.

The Indie Boutique is available in North America.

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 19:16:09 UTC
