APTG : Cantonal Court of Zug grants extension of Definitive Moratorium

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Insolvency

APTG AG - Cantonal Court of Zug grants extension of Definitive Moratorium



04-Oct-2019 / 18:26 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

APTG AG - Cantonal Court of Zug grants extension of Definitive Moratorium

of Definitive Moratorium Baar, 4 October 2019 - APTG AG, formerly named Airopack Technology Group AG, announced today that by decision dated 3 October 2019, the Cantonal Court of Zug, at the request of APTG AG and its definitive administrator (definitiver Sachwalter), has extended the definitive composition moratorium (definitive Nachlassstundung) for four months until 14 February 2020, and has confirmed Dr Daniel Hunkeler, Baur Hürlimann AG, as definitive administrator. The Board of Directors will provide updates, in particular on the further progress of the definitive composition moratorium phase, as needed. Contacts:



