MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  APTG AG    CSS   CH0242606942

APTG AG

(CSS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

APTG : Cantonal Court of Zug grants extension of Definitive Moratorium

0
10/04/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
APTG AG - Cantonal Court of Zug grants extension of Definitive Moratorium

04-Oct-2019 / 18:26 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

APTG AG Ad-hoc release / Press Release

 

APTG AG - Cantonal Court of Zug grants extension
of Definitive Moratorium

 

Baar, 4 October 2019 - APTG AG, formerly named Airopack Technology Group AG, announced today that by decision dated 3 October 2019, the Cantonal Court of Zug, at the request of APTG AG and its definitive administrator (definitiver Sachwalter), has extended the definitive composition moratorium (definitive Nachlassstundung) for four months until 14 February 2020, and has confirmed Dr Daniel Hunkeler, Baur Hürlimann AG, as definitive administrator.

The Board of Directors will provide updates, in particular on the further progress of the definitive composition moratorium phase, as needed.

Contacts:

APTG AG
Antoine Kohler, Chairman

Blegistrasse 5/1 OG
CH-6340 Baar
TF: +41 41 768 50 50
www.aptgag.com


For investors:
APTG AG

Martin Eberhard
martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch
TF: +41 79 209 77 50

For media:
Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft

Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff
partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch
TF: +41 44 718 25 25

Disclaimer
This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances.

Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of APTG AG. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized.
www.aptgag.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Airopack Technology Group AG
Blegistrasse 5
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 417663500
Fax: +41 417663509
E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com
Internet: www.airopackgroup.com
ISIN: CH0242606942
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 885817

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

885817  04-Oct-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=885817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
