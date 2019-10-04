APTG : Cantonal Court of Zug grants extension of Definitive Moratorium

APTG AG Ad-hoc release / Press Release
APTG AG - Cantonal Court of Zug grants extension
of Definitive Moratorium
Baar, 4 October 2019 - APTG AG, formerly named Airopack Technology Group AG, announced today that by decision dated 3 October 2019, the Cantonal Court of Zug, at the request of APTG AG and its definitive administrator (definitiver Sachwalter), has extended the definitive composition moratorium (definitive Nachlassstundung) for four months until 14 February 2020, and has confirmed Dr Daniel Hunkeler, Baur Hürlimann AG, as definitive administrator.
The Board of Directors will provide updates, in particular on the further progress of the definitive composition moratorium phase, as needed.
Contacts:
APTG AG
Antoine Kohler, Chairman
Blegistrasse 5/1 OG
CH-6340 Baar
TF: +41 41 768 50 50
www.aptgag.com
For investors:
APTG AG
Martin Eberhard
martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch
TF: +41 79 209 77 50
For media:
Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft
Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff
partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch
TF: +41 44 718 25 25
|Disclaimer
This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances.
Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of APTG AG. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized.
|www.aptgag.com