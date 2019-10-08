Log in
Aptinyx (APTX) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Aptinyx Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

0
10/08/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) ("Aptinyx") for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about June 20, 2018, Aptinyx sold 6.4 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $16.00 a share raising $102,399,984 in new capital. However, since the IPO, Aptinyx stock has plunged, on October 8, 2019, the stock closed at $3.20.

On January 16, 2019, Aptinyx announced that its drug, NYX-2925, did not achieve statistically significant separation from the placebo on a primary endpoint in its phase 2 trial.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2018 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an Aptinyx shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptinyx-aptx-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-aptinyx-inc-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300934357.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
