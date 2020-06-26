Aptinyx : to be Added to Russell 2000® Index

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, will be added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index. The addition will be effective after the US market opens on June 29, 2020 as part of the 2020 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution.

Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell’s suite of index offerings.

“We are pleased with the inclusion of Aptinyx in the Russell 2000® Index,” said Ashish Khanna, CFO and chief business officer of Aptinyx. “This will enhance the visibility of our company among the investment community and highlight our important efforts to advance the development of our pipeline of novel NMDA receptor modulators for patients suffering from challenging CNS disorders.”

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

Forward-Looking Statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005041/en/