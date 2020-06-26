Log in
APTINYX INC.

(APTX)
Aptinyx : to be Added to Russell 2000® Index

06/26/2020 | 08:38am EDT

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, will be added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index. The addition will be effective after the US market opens on June 29, 2020 as part of the 2020 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution.

Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell’s suite of index offerings.

“We are pleased with the inclusion of Aptinyx in the Russell 2000® Index,” said Ashish Khanna, CFO and chief business officer of Aptinyx. “This will enhance the visibility of our company among the investment community and highlight our important efforts to advance the development of our pipeline of novel NMDA receptor modulators for patients suffering from challenging CNS disorders.”

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s business plans and objectives, including therapeutic effects of the company’s product candidates and discovery platform. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the effect of COVID-19 on our business and financial results, including with respect to disruptions to our clinical trials, business operations, and ability to raise additional capital; the success, cost, and timing of the company’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical studies; the company’s ability to execute on its strategy; the company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, and capital requirements; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-k and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Aptinyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.


© Business Wire 2020
