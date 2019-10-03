Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aptinyx, Inc. (NYSE: APTX) on Behalf of Aptinyx Stockholders and Encourages Aptinyx Investors to Contact the Firm

0
10/03/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Aptinyx, Inc. (NYSE: APTX) on behalf of Aptinyx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Aptinyx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Aptinyx completed its IPO on June 21, 2018, offering shares at $16.00 per share for net proceeds of $92.2 million. Aptinyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of synthetic molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. NYX-2925 is an NDMA receptor modulator currently in Phase 2 clinical development.

On January 16, 2019, Aptinyx announced that its drug, NYX-2925, did not achieve statistically significant separation from the placebo on a primary end point in its phase 2 trial.

On this news, shares of Aptinyx fell $11.85, or 67%, to close at $5.98 per share. The stock has yet to recover and currently trades at around $3.28, a 79.5% decline from its IPO price

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aptinyx shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Aptinyx please go to https://bespc.com/aptx. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3,82 M
EBIT 2019 -64,3 M
Net income 2019 -61,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,74x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,83x
Capi. / Sales2019 29,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 30,7x
Capitalization 111 M
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,60  $
Last Close Price 3,29  $
Spread / Highest target 356%
Spread / Average Target 222%
Spread / Lowest Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norbert G. Riedel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wilbur H. Gantz Chairman
Andrew Kidd Chief Operating Officer
Ashish Khanna Chief Financial & Business Officer
James N. Topper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTINYX INC.-80.11%117
CSL LIMITED28.75%71 532
BIOGEN INC.-26.47%42 943
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS0.44%21 961
GRIFOLS15.72%17 780
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%16 973
