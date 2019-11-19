Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aptiv    APTV   JE00B783TY65

APTIV

(APTV)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/19 04:00:39 pm
91.14 USD   -1.28%
04:31pAPTIV : Completes Acquisition of gabocom
PR
11/13APTIV : to Present at Barclays 2019 Global Automotive Conference
PR
11/07APTIV : Slide show Q3 results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aptiv : Completes Acquisition of gabocom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 04:31pm EST

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, announced today it completed the acquisition of gabo Systemtechnik GmbH ("gabocom") from Bregal Unternehmerkapital.

(PRNewsfoto/Aptiv PLC)

Based in Germany, gabocom is a leading provider of highly-engineered, high-quality cable management and protection solutions for the telecommunications industry. Going forward, gabocom will operate within HellermannTyton, a business unit of Aptiv's Signal and Power Solutions segment.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

About gabocom
gabocom is a leading provider of highly-engineered cable management and protection solutions for the telecommunications industry. Visit www.gabo.eu/en.

About Bregal Unternehmerkapital
Bregal Unternehmerkapital is part of a family-owned business and helps companies achieve a sustained improvement in sales and profitability. It provides them with capital, proven financial expertise and access to a broad network. Visit www.bregal.de/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as other statements made by Aptiv PLC (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events, the proposed transaction and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-completes-acquisition-of-gabocom-300961084.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APTIV
04:31pAPTIV : Completes Acquisition of gabocom
PR
11/13APTIV : to Present at Barclays 2019 Global Automotive Conference
PR
11/07APTIV : Slide show Q3 results
CO
11/06Leoni plans to kick off sale of wire & cable unit in early 2020 - sources
RE
11/05APTIV : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/30APTIV : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference
PR
10/30APTIV : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
10/30Automakers seeking profitable autonomous safety features - Aptiv CEO
RE
10/30APTIV PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/30Aptiv Lowers Full Year Guidance
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group