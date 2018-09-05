Log in
Aptiv : to Present at Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference

09/05/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Wednesday, September 12 at the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, CA. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joseph Massaro will present at 8:45 a.m. PDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Headquartered in Dublin, Aptiv has approximately 150,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers in 45 countries. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


