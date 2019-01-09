Aptiv : to Present at Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Wednesday, January 16 at the Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit, MI. Aptiv's Vice President, Mobility Architecture Group, Lee Bauer will present at 3:05 P.M. EST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

