01/09/2019 | 04:36pm EST

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Wednesday, January 16 at the Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit, MI. Aptiv's Vice President, Mobility Architecture Group, Lee Bauer will present at 3:05 P.M. EST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-wolfe-research-global-auto-industry-conference-300775184.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2019
