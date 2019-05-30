Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aptiv    APTV   JE00B783TY65

APTIV

(APTV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aptiv : to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Future of Mobility Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Thursday, June 6 at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Future of Mobility Conference in Palo Alto, Calif. Aptiv's President, Autonomous Mobility, Karl Iagnemma, will present at 7:30 a.m. PDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-the-2019-rbc-capital-markets-future-of-mobility-conference-300859192.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APTIV
04:31pAPTIV : to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Future of Mobility Conference
PR
05/28APTIV : to Host 2019 Investor Conference June 4
PR
05/21Sweden's Veoneer to sell $500 million of bonds, equity to boost working capit..
RE
05/09APTIV : to Present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference
PR
05/07APTIV : to Present at Citi's 2019 Car of the Future Symposium
PR
05/07APTIV : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02APTIV : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
05/02APTIV PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02APTIV : Cuts 2019 View After 1Q Profit, Sales Fall
DJ
05/02APTIV : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Ahead of Expectations; Stro..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About