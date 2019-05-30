Aptiv : to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Future of Mobility Conference

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Thursday, June 6 at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Future of Mobility Conference in Palo Alto, Calif. Aptiv's President, Autonomous Mobility, Karl Iagnemma, will present at 7:30 a.m. PDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility.

