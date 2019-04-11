Log in
APTIV

(APTV)
Aptiv : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

04/11/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

DUBLIN, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on May 2, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call. 

To participate by telephone, please dial +1.877.790.5109 (U.S.) or +1.647.689.5633 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 5593386.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-release-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-300830883.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2019
