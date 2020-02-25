Log in
Aptiv : Named One of World's Most Ethical Companies for Eighth Consecutive Year

02/25/2020 | 06:01am EST

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced today it has been recognized as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the eighth consecutive year Aptiv has been recognized.

"Aptiv's core belief is to always do the right thing, the right way," said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer, Aptiv. "Our customers choose to work with Aptiv because of trust - trust in our technology, trust in our people, and trust in how we operate. We're proud of this recognition and will remain committed to solving mobility's toughest challenges with the highest ethical standards."

As a full systems solutions provider, uniquely positioned with both the brain and nervous system of the vehicle, Aptiv's technology enables automakers to improve safety, lower emissions, and deliver the intelligent software-enabled features consumers want. With 126 major manufacturing facilities and 15 technical centers around the world, Aptiv is committed to solving mobility's toughest challenges while delivering sustainable, long-term value to customers, shareholders, and the communities in which it operates.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-named-one-of-worlds-most-ethical-companies-for-eighth-consecutive-year-301010296.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2020
