Aptiv : and Hyundai Motor Group Complete Formation of Autonomous Driving Joint Venture

DUBLIN / SEOUL / BOSTON, March 26, 2020 - Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) and Hyundai Motor Group are pleased to announce they have completed the formation of their 50/50 autonomous driving joint venture aimed at advancing the companies' shared vision of making mobility more safe, green, connected, and accessible.

Headquartered in Boston with technology centers across the United States and Asia, the joint venture will leverage Hyundai Motor Group's design, engineering, and manufacturing expertise and Aptiv's autonomous driving solutions to commercialize a SAE Level 4/5 platform for robotaxi providers, fleet operators, and automotive manufacturers.

The name of the joint venture will be announced at a later date.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global corporation that has created a value chain based on automobiles, steel, and construction and includes logistics, finance, IT and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's automobile brands include Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on all challenges, we are working to create a better future for all. For more information about Hyundai Motor Group, please visit www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

