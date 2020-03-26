Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aptiv PLC    APTV   JE00B783TY65

APTIV PLC

(APTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptiv : and Hyundai Motor Group Complete Formation of Autonomous Driving Joint Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 07:08pm EDT

DUBLIN / SEOUL / BOSTON, March 26, 2020 - Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) and Hyundai Motor Group are pleased to announce they have completed the formation of their 50/50 autonomous driving joint venture aimed at advancing the companies' shared vision of making mobility more safe, green, connected, and accessible.

Headquartered in Boston with technology centers across the United States and Asia, the joint venture will leverage Hyundai Motor Group's design, engineering, and manufacturing expertise and Aptiv's autonomous driving solutions to commercialize a SAE Level 4/5 platform for robotaxi providers, fleet operators, and automotive manufacturers.

The name of the joint venture will be announced at a later date.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

About Hyundai Motor Group
Hyundai Motor Group is a global corporation that has created a value chain based on automobiles, steel, and construction and includes logistics, finance, IT and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's automobile brands include Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on all challenges, we are working to create a better future for all. For more information about Hyundai Motor Group, please visit www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

###

Aptiv Contacts Hyundai Motor Group Contact
Sarah McKinney Jin Cha
VP, Media Relations Lead, Global PR Teamo
sarah.mckinney@aptiv.com sjcar@hyundai.co
Elena Rosman
VP, Investor Relations
elena.rosman@aptiv.com

Disclaimer

Aptiv plc published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 23:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APTIV PLC
07:08pAPTIV : and Hyundai Motor Group Complete Formation of Autonomous Driving Joint V..
PU
03/23APTIV PLC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an ..
AQ
03/23APTIV : Provides COVID-19-Related Business Update
PR
03/10APTIV : Named One of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company
PR
03/01Coronavirus Is Different. Almost No Company Is Safe.
DJ
02/25APTIV : Named One of World's Most Ethical Companies for Eighth Consecutive Year
PR
02/14APTIV : to Present at the CECP 2020 CEO Investor Forum
PR
02/14APTIV : to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference
PR
02/12SoftBank-backed Innoviz partners with China's Shaanxi for self-driving trucks
RE
02/11Hyundai signs development deal with another electric vehicle startup
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 827 M
EBIT 2020 1 479 M
Net income 2020 917 M
Debt 2020 3 660 M
Yield 2020 1,53%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 14 109 M
Chart APTIV PLC
Duration : Period :
Aptiv PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTIV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 81,88  $
Last Close Price 55,28  $
Spread / Highest target 99,0%
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin P. Clark President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Rajiv Lochan Gupta Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Massaro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew Peterson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Glen W. de Vos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTIV PLC-46.58%12 947
DENSO CORPORATION5.06%25 232
CONTINENTAL AG-41.85%14 524
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.1.80%14 177
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD2.85%12 862
HUAYU AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS COMPANY LIMITED-23.93%9 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group