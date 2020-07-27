Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aptiv PLC    APTV   JE00B783TY65

APTIV PLC

(APTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptiv : to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Wednesday, August 5 at the 2020 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro, will present at 9:10 a.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-the-2020-jefferies-global-industrials-conference-301100558.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on APTIV PLC
05:31pAPTIV : to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference
PR
07/24Auto tech company Veoneer's losses narrow, stands by outlook
RE
07/21Bosch creates single unit to oversee software, systems development
RE
07/15'HANDS FREE' : Automakers race to next level of not quite self-driving cars
RE
07/08APTIV : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
06/16APTIV PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
06/16APTIV : Richard Clemmer Joins Aptiv Board of Directors
PR
06/12APTIV PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to..
AQ
06/10APTIV : to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
PR
06/08APTIV PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group