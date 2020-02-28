Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aptorum Group Limited    APM   KYG6096M1069

APTORUM GROUP LIMITED

(APM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptorum : Announces Closing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 01:01pm EST

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) (“Aptorum Group”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics to address global unmet medical needs, today announced the closing of a registered direct offering of 1,351,350 Class A ordinary shares at a per share offering price of $7.40. The investors also received accompanying warrants to purchase 1,351,350 of its Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $7.40 per share. Participation in the offering includes approximately $6 million from unaffiliated institutional investors and $4 million from Jurchen Investment Corporation, the largest shareholder of Aptorum Group, which is wholly owned by Ian Huen, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Aptorum Group.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the lead placement agent and Maxim Group acted as co-placement agent for the offering.

Aptorum Group received gross proceeds of $10 million from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Aptorum Group intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to fund the continued research and development of our leading therapeutic candidates (including SACT-1 and ALS-4) into their respective clinical phases and also to expand our discovery and development pipeline of the Smart-ACTTM orphan diseases platform, as well as for working capital, and for general corporate purposes. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in technologies, products and/or businesses that we believe will enhance the value of our Company, although Aptorum Group has no current plans, commitments or agreements with respect to any such transactions or acquisitions as of the date hereof. Aptorum Group is pleased to have such US based institutional support and as our anchor investors to support our continued growth and expansion of our programs.

The securities described above are being offered by Aptorum Group pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated January 6, 2020 and declared effective on January 15, 2020. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be, filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplements relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Alliance Global Partners (AGP), Prospectus Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone: at (212) 624-2060, or by facsimile at 212-624-2060.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq:APM) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to tackle unmet medical needs. Aptorum Group is pursuing therapeutic projects in orphan diseases, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases and other disease areas.

For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Aptorum Group Limited and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Aptorum Group has based these forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding projected timelines for application submissions and trials, largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, the continued service and availability of key personnel, its ability to expand its product assortments by offering additional products for additional consumer segments, development results, the company’s anticipated growth strategies, anticipated trends and challenges in its business, and its expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, and the risks more fully described in Aptorum Group’s Form 20-F and other filings that Aptorum Group may make with the SEC in the future. As a result, the projections included in such forward-looking statements are subject to change. Aptorum Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APTORUM GROUP LIMITED
01:01pAPTORUM : Announces Closing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering of Class A..
BU
02/26APTORUM : Announces Pricing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering
BU
02/24APTORUM : Commences Commercialization of Dioscorea Opposita Bioactive Nutraceuti..
BU
02/10APTORUM : Announces Further Positive Data For Its ALS-4 Small Molecule Anti-viru..
BU
02/10APTORUM : Announces Significant Progress of Repurposed Drug Candidate, SACT-1 fo..
BU
2019APTORUM : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive ch..
PU
2019APTORUM GROUP LIMITED : Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
BU
2019APTORUM : Post-effective amendment to an S-8 filing
PU
2019APTORUM : This filing is a pre-effective amendment to an F-1 filing
PU
2019APTORUM : Announces the Development of Microbiome Drug Candidate Targeting Obesi..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,90 M
EBIT 2019 -14,4 M
Net income 2019 -14,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 203x
Capi. / Sales2020 76,2x
Capitalization 183 M
Chart APTORUM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aptorum Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,50  $
Last Close Price 6,30  $
Spread / Highest target 456%
Spread / Average Target 448%
Spread / Lowest Target 440%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Huen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Darren Lui President & Executive Director
Siu-Yan Ng Chief Operating Officer
Sabrina Khan Chief Financial Officer
Clark Cheng Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED-60.25%183
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.50%366 542
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.69%282 099
NOVARTIS-7.45%198 503
MERCK AND COMPANY-14.15%198 032
PFIZER, INC.-11.38%188 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group