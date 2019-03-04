Aptorum Group Limited : to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2019

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM), a Hong Kong based pharmaceutical company currently in the preclinical stage, dedicated to developing and commercializing therapeutic projects and diagnostic technologies to tackle unmet medical needs, today announced that senior management will present a business overview and update at the upcoming Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 at 2:35 p.m. ET. The conference will take place at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida and will feature CEOs from industries including Biotechnology, Healthcare Facilities, Managed Care, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Pharmaceuticals Life Science Enabling Tool and Healthcare Distribution.

About Aptorum Group Limited

We are a Hong Kong based pharmaceutical company currently in the preclinical stage, dedicated to developing and commercializing a broad range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to tackle unmet medical needs. We are pursuing therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology and other disease areas. We also have projects focused on non-therapeutic area such as surgical robotics as well as the operations of our medical clinic in Hong Kong, Talem Medical, with the initial focus on treatment of chronic diseases resulting from modern sedentary lifestyles and aging population.

