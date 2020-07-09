Aptose Biosciences : Corporate Presentation July 2020

NASDAQ: APTO TSX: APS

Aptose Corporate Presentation July 2020

Investment Highlights

Strong leadership and strong balance sheet to advance clinical programs Clinical stage biotech company developing 1st-in-class targeted medicines Precision treatment of hematologic malignancies; life-threatening / orphan diseases

CG-806 Oral FLT3 / BTK Kinase Inhibitor

Inhibits all forms of FLT3 and BTK : Drivers of AML, CLL / NHL hematologic cancers Precision that suppresses multiple oncogenic pathways, yet spares safety targets Phase 1a/b trial ongoing for CLL & NHL

Phase 1a/b trial in start-up phase for AML

APTO-253 MYC Inhibitor

Only clinical stage agent directly targeting G-Quadruplex of notable MYC oncogene Phase 1b in dose level 4 for AML & MDS demonstrating safety and MYC inhibition

Serving Patients and Market Opportunities

Potential to serve broadly CLL and AML patient needs

Potential for near-term clinical POC and value creation with hematologic cancers

Delivery of 2020 First Half Goals On Track

q Following December 2019 financing, delivered goals during first half of 2020

q Maintained clinical development momentum through COVID-19 crisis period

q CG-806 Phase 1 in R/R CLL & NHL Proceeding on Track o Completed 150mg, 300mg, 450mg BID lower dose levels o Now completing intermediate dose level 600mg BID o Amendment to allow back filling of patients to boost number of patients o Demonstrated BTK inhibition and induction of lymphocytosis in CLL patients o Plan to move into higher dose levels 750 and 900mg BID during 2H2020

q CG-806 Phase I in R/R AML Proceeding o Identified a dose that should be therapeutically active in AML patients o New IND allowed in R/R AML patients at desired starting dose of 450mg BID

q CG-806 positioned for likelihood of CLL and AML responses over next 6-12 months

CG-806 1st-in-Class

Oral Kinase Inhibitor

• Mutation Agnostic FLT3 Inhibitor

• Mutation Agnostic rBTK Inhibitor