APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.

(APS)
Aptose Biosciences : Corporate Presentation July 2020

07/09/2020 | 10:36pm EDT

NASDAQ: APTO TSX: APS

Aptose Corporate Presentation

July 2020

www.aptose.com

This presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities, businesses and/or assets of any entity, nor shall it or any part of it be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which reflect APTOSE Biosciences Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events, including statements relating to our business strategy, our clinical development plans, our ability to obtain the substantial capital we require, our plans to secure strategic partnerships and to build our pipeline, our clinical trials and their projected timeline, the efficacy and toxicity of our product candidates, potential new intellectual property, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and other statements including words such as "anticipate", "contemplate", "continue", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "may", and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws.

Although the Company believes that the views reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making these forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those statements. Those factors and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to raise the funds necessary to continue our operations, changing market conditions, the successful and timely completion of our clinical studies including delays, the demonstration of safety and efficacy of our drug candidates, our ability to recruit patients, the establishment and maintenance of corporate alliances, the market potential of our product candidates, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, changes in laws and regulations, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports.

Forward-looking statements contained in this document represent views only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting potential investors in understanding the Company's business, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Investors should read the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, especially the risk factors detailed therein.

Investment Highlights

APTOSE

Strong leadership and strong balance sheet to advance clinical programs Clinical stage biotech company developing 1st-in-class targeted medicines Precision treatment of hematologic malignancies; life-threatening / orphan diseases

CG-806 Oral FLT3 / BTK Kinase Inhibitor

Inhibits all forms of FLT3 and BTK : Drivers of AML, CLL / NHL hematologic cancers Precision that suppresses multiple oncogenic pathways, yet spares safety targets Phase 1a/b trial ongoing for CLL & NHL

Phase 1a/b trial in start-up phase for AML

APTO-253 MYC Inhibitor

Only clinical stage agent directly targeting G-Quadruplex of notable MYC oncogene Phase 1b in dose level 4 for AML & MDS demonstrating safety and MYC inhibition

Serving Patients and Market Opportunities

Potential to serve broadly CLL and AML patient needs

Potential for near-term clinical POC and value creation with hematologic cancers

Delivery of 2020 First Half Goals On Track

  • q Following December 2019 financing, delivered goals during first half of 2020

  • q Maintained clinical development momentum through COVID-19 crisis period

  • q CG-806 Phase 1 in R/R CLL & NHL Proceeding on Track

    • o Completed 150mg, 300mg, 450mg BID lower dose levels

    • o Now completing intermediate dose level 600mg BID

    • o Amendment to allow back filling of patients to boost number of patients

    • o Demonstrated BTK inhibition and induction of lymphocytosis in CLL patients

    • o Plan to move into higher dose levels 750 and 900mg BID during 2H2020

  • q CG-806 Phase I in R/R AML Proceeding

    • o Identified a dose that should be therapeutically active in AML patients

    • o New IND allowed in R/R AML patients at desired starting dose of 450mg BID

  • q CG-806 positioned for likelihood of CLL and AML responses over next 6-12 months

CG-806 1st-in-Class

Oral Kinase Inhibitor

  • Mutation Agnostic FLT3 Inhibitor

  • Mutation Agnostic rBTK Inhibitor

  • q Ongoing trial Ph1a/b for CLL / lymphoid malignancies as rBTKi

  • q Initiating trial Ph1a/b for AML / myeloid malignancies as FLT3i

  • q Small molecule "reversible" kinase inhibitor

  • q Cluster-selective agent with highly unique kinome targeting profile

  • q Developing across spectrum of lymphoid and myeloid hematologic malignancies

  • q Retains potency on CLL & AML cells with mutations that render other agents ineffective

Disclaimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
