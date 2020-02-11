Aptose Biosciences : at BIO CEO 2020 Conference Presentation

Log in
02/11/2020 | 08:39pm EST

BIO CEO & INVESTOR CONFERENCE 2020

NASDAQ: APTO

Dr. William G. Rice ; Chairman, President, CEO

TSX: APS

www.aptose.com

February 2020

This presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities, businesses and/or assets of any entity, nor shall it or any part of it be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which reflect APTOSE Biosciences Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events, including statements relating to our business strategy, our clinical development plans, our ability to obtain the substantial capital we require, our plans to secure strategic partnerships and to build our pipeline, our clinical trials and their projected timeline, the efficacy and toxicity of our product candidates, potential new intellectual property, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and other statements including words such as "anticipate", "contemplate", "continue", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "may", and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws.

Although the Company believes that the views reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making these forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those statements. Those factors and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to raise the funds necessary to continue our operations, changing market conditions, the successful and timely completion of our clinical studies including delays, the demonstration of safety and efficacy of our drug candidates, our ability to recruit patients, the establishment and maintenance of corporate alliances, the market potential of our product candidates, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, changes in laws and regulations, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports.

Forward-looking statements contained in this document represent views only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting potential investors in understanding the Company's business, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Investors should read the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedar.comand EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, especially the risk factors detailed therein.

2

Investment Highlights

APTOSE

Strong leadership and approximately 2 years of cash to advance clinical programs Clinical stage biotech company developing 1st-in-classtargeted agents

Treating hematologic malignancies; life-threatening /orphan diseases

CG-806 Oral FLT3 / BTK Kinase Inhibitor

Inhibits all forms of FLT3 and BTK : Drivers of AML, CLL / NHL hematologic cancers Precision that suppresses multiple oncogenic pathways, yet spares safety targets Phase 1a/b trial ongoing for CLL & NHL and Phase 1 is planned for AML

APTO-253 MYC Inhibitor

Only clinical stage agent directly targeting G-Quadruplex of notable MYC oncogene Phase 1b in dose level 4 for AML & MDS demonstrating safety and MYC inhibition

FDA Orphan Drug Designation in AML

FDA Orphan Drug Designation in AML

Serving Patients and Market Opportunities

Potential to serve broadly CLL and AML patient needs: $1B+ commercial opportunity Potential for rapid clinical POC and value creation with hematologic cancers

3

CG-806 1st-in-Class

Oral Kinase Inhibitor

Mutation Agnostic FLT3 Inhibitor

Mutation Agnostic rBTK Inhibitor

  • Small molecule "reversible" kinase inhibitor
  • Cluster-selectiveand highly unique kinome targeting profile
  • Developing across spectrum of hematologic malignancies
    • lymphoidmalignancies (CLL & NHL)
    • myeloidmalignancies (AML)
  • Retains potency on CLL & AML cells with mutations render other agents ineffective
  • Ongoing trial Ph1a/b for CLL and lymphoid malignancies as rBTKi
  • Planning trial Ph1a/b for AML and myeloid malignancies as FLT3i

4

"Cluster-Selective Kinase Inhibitor":

CG-806 Potently and Selectively Inhibits Clusters of Related Kinases

Receptors

TRK

Mutation Agnostic

TRKC

FLT3

TRKBTRKA

RET

CSF1R

Inhibits WT and all mutant forms of FLT3

SRC

DDR2

MET

FLT3 PDGFRa

LYN A LYN B

TIE2

Inhibits WT and all mutant forms of BTK

BLK

HCK LCK

BMX/

ITK

ETK

Simultaneously suppresses multiple oncogenic

BTK

BTK

MTS1

signaling pathways

  • Robust Safety Profile
    • NOT a "dirty" kinase inhibitor
    • Avoids kinases that impact safety

No drug-related AEs seen to date

AURA

AURB

AURC

  • Inhibits Clusters of Kinases that Drive Lymphoid and Myeloid Hematologic Malignancies
    • BTK cluster → CLL & NHL
    • FLT3 cluster → AML & MDS

5

CG-806 Suppresses Key Oncogenic Targets and Pathways in Myeloid & Lymphoid Malignancies

CSF1RPDGFRα

FLT3mut

BTKupreg

AML

CLL

CG-806

Inhibited directly

CG-806

Inhibited indirectly

LYN

CG-806

CG-806

CG-806SRC

CG-806

SYK

PI3K

CG-806

BTK TEC

FLT3i

PLCγ2

CG-806

JAK

CG-806

Ras

PKC

CG-806

AKT

IKK

CG-806

mTOR

CG-806

STAT

CG-806MAPK

ERK

CG-806NFĸB

CG-806

S6K

CG-806

JAK / STAT

MAPK / ERK

NFĸB

PI3K / AKT / mTOR / S6K

pathway

pathway

pathway

pathway

MYC CG-806

Cell Growth and Proliferation

CG-806

CG-806

BTKi

6

CG-806 Phase 1 Clinical Development Plan for Patients with

Lymphoid (CLL) and Myeloid (AML) Malignancies

CLL & NHL Lymphoid

1st

Phase 1a/b Ongoing in Patients with R/R CLL & NHL

  1. Define safety, tolerance, PK, PD and RP2D in CLL/NHL patients o Seek responses in CLL/NHL patients
    o R/R AML patients are acutely ill and we do not wish to dose sub-therapeuticallyo During CLL trial, seek a dose likely to be "therapeutically active" for AML patients

AML

Myeloid

Pending FDA

Approval

2nd

Perform Phase 1a/b : R/R AML

  1. Plan to initiate dosing in AML patients at a dose likely active o Define safety, tolerance, PK, PD and RP2D
    o Seek benefit in AML patients quickly

7

CG-806 for the Treatment of CLL & Lymphoid Malignancies

Overexpressed BTK(Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase) is Driver Kinase

SOC is IbrutinibCovalent BTKi : Targets C481 Residue of BTK

Ibrutinib Shortcomings : Patients Discontinuing

  • Over half (54%) CLL patients discontinue treatment by 44 months(1,2)
  • Patients resistant (C481S mutant), intolerant or refractory to ibrutinib

Patients Failing a Host of Other Agents

  • Covalent BTKi, Non-covalent BTKi, BCL-2i, PI3Ki, Anti-CD20 Abs

CG-806 May Overcome Shortcomings of Ibrutinib & Other Agents

  • "Non-covalent" :retains activity against WT and C481S-BTK (IC50 = 2.5nM) enzyme
  • Inhibits multiple "oncogenic rescue" pathways simultaneously to avoid resistance
  • Does no inhibit TEC, EGFR, ErbB2 kinases that cause ibrutinib intolerances

(1) Byrd et al. Blood ; 2019: 133(19): 2031-2042 | (2) Woyach et al. J Clin Oncol..; 2017: 35; 1-7

8

CG-806 Phase 1a/b Clinical Trial Underway:

First in Patients with R/R CLL & NHL Lymphoid Malignancies

PATIENT POPULATION

Relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL & NHL who failed or are intolerant to 2 or more lines of established therapy, or for whom no other treatment options are available

Dose Escalation Phase

  • Patients administered oral capsules
  • Twice daily on a 28-day cycle
  • Plan to perform 6 dose levels
  • Accelerated titration design
  • Planned expansion cohorts

Development Plan for Severe Unmet Needs in B Cell Tumors

CLL Patients Resistant or Intolerant to:

  • Covalent BTK inhibitors (ibrutinib)
  • BCL2 inhibitors (venetoclax)
  • Anti-CD20therapy (rituximab)
  • PI3K inhibitors (idelalisib)
  • Cytotoxic agents
  • Non-covalentBTK inhibitors

NHL Patients with Unmet Needs

  • Richter's Transformation
  • Tx-refractoryDLBCL
  • Tx-refractoryFL

Enrollment: 1, 1, 3x3

  • Fewer patients early in the study, but…..
  • Dose escalate quickly to effective dose

Dose Expansion will occur once MTD or Therapeutic Dose is Reached to Define RP2D

9

CG-806 Delivered Clinical Evidence of Safety, Pharmacologic

Activity and Favorable Oral Pharmacokinetics

  • Patient Dose Escalation Advancing Efficiently

- Dose Level 1 (1 CLL patient at 150mg BID ) completed

    • Dose Level 2 (1 CLL patient at 300mg BID) completed
    • Dose Level 3 (3 patients at 450mg BID) fully enrolled
  • Evidence of Safety with No Unexpected Toxicities to Date
    • No myelosuppression to date ; No drug-related toxicities to date
  • Evidence of Pharmacologic Activity as Early as Dose Level 2
    • Target Engagement: 100% inhibition of P-BTK in PBMC at 4hrs
    • Lymphocytosis: BTK inhibition in CLL promotes exfiltration
  • Well-behavedSteady-StateOral Pharmacokinetics
    • Absorption that delivered near-uM plasma exposure levels
  • Plan to Continue Dose Escalation + Approaching Starting Dose for AML

10

CG-806 for the Treatment of AML & Myeloid Malignancies

Deadly Cancer of Blood/Bone Marrow (Orphan Disease)

  • ~21,450 diagnosed this year / ~10,920 deaths this year1
  • The 5-year survival rate for patients with AML approximately 28.3%

Limitation of Current FLT3 Inhibitors and Other Agents

  • FLT3-ITDmutation is key driver in 25-35% of AML patients2,3
  • Current "Dirty" agents (Midostaurin, etc.) are limited è Toxicity
  • Current "Selective" (Gilteritinib, Quizartinib) agents not durable è Resistance
  • Current agents susceptible to mutations in TP53, Ras, FLT3 (ITD/TKD/GK)

Litzow MR. Blood. 2005 FLT3

Receptor

Tyrosine Kinase

Juxtamembrane

FLT3-ITD:25-30%

domain

High relapse risk,

Kinase 1

poor survival

FLT3-TKD: 5-10%

Kinase 2

Resistance to

FLT3 inhibitors

C-terminus

Desperate Need for Improved AML Agents → CG-806

  • CG-806potently inhibits all WT and mutant forms of FLT3: ITD/TKD/GK/WT
  • CG-806suppresses multiple oncogenic signaling pathways to avoid resistance
  • CG-806retains activity in presence of diverse mutational background
  • CG-806combines effectively with other therapies, i.e. venetoclax

(1) American Cancer Society : 2 Cancer. 2014 July 15; 120(14): 2142-2149 :3Blood 2016;128(5);686-698.

11

CG-806 Inhibits All Forms of FLT3 & Kills Cells with FLT3-

D835Y Mutation More Potently than Other FLT3 Inhibitors

CG-806 Superior to Other

CG-806 Superior to

CG-806

FLT3 Inhibitors on AML Cells with

Other

Potent (Kd)

FLT3-D835Y Mutation

FLT3-ITD Inhibitor

FLT3 WT/Mutants

IC

50

CG-806

FLT3-D835Y

FLT3 Proteins

Kd (nM)

B a /F 3 F L T 3 D 8 3 5 Y

Drug

(nM)

(Fragments)

1 5 0

CG-806

CG-806(1)

0.8

FLT3 WT

0.24

h

FLT3 ITD

3.1

(2)

8.8

w t

1 0 0

Quizartinib

FLT3 D835Y

4.2

o

Gilteritinib(3)

0.9

g r

D835H

2.2

ll

Crenolanib(4)

2

D835V

7.9

C e

5 0

Midostaurin(2)

11

R834Q

6.4

%

Nexavar(2)

79

N841I

0.8

0

K663Q

0.55

Sutent(2)

1

- 1 2

- 1 0

- 8

- 6

- 4

ITD / F691L

16

L o g [D r u g ] (M )

(1)

Reaction Biology Corp.

(1)Ba/F3 isogenic cells kindly provided by Dr. Michael Andreeff at MDACC

(2)

Blood. 2009 Oct 1; 114(14): 2984-2992

(3)

J Clin Oncol 32:5s, 2014 (suppl; abstr 7070)

(4)

Blood 2014 Jan 2; 123(1): 94-100 ; AACR Poster 2012

(5)

ASH Oral Presentation 2016

N/A - Data not available / Not Applicable.

12

CG-806 Exerts Broad& Superior KillingPotency Compared to Various FLT3i on AML Patient Samples

Measured IC50 of CG-806 and Other FLT3i's to Kill Ex Vivo Primary Cells from >200 AML Patients

IC50 transformed into a Heatmap of Sensitivity

CG-806 greater potency in killing primary AML cells bearing wild-type FLT3 or FLT3-ITD

Sensitive IC50 Resistant

13

Sensitivity of AML Patients Samples to CG-806: AACR 2019

Enhanced Potency in Samples with FLT3 and IDH1 Mutations

Retains Potency in Samples with NPM1, p53, N-RAS and ASXL1 Mutations

C G - 8 0 6 E f f i c a c y i n A M L P a t i e n t S a m p l e s

3 0 0

2 0 0

A U C

1 0 0

3 0 0

2 0 0

A U C

1 0 0

0

ID H

*

0

F L T 3 W T

I T D

I T D

I T D

T K D

N P M 1 a l l

a l l

m u t

W T

a l l

( a l l = W T + m u t )

T P 5 3

3 0 0

2 0 0

A U C

1 0 0

0

W T

M u t a t e d

T

t

t

t

t

W

m

u

m

u

m

u

m

u

H

1

2

2

2

ID

ID

H

ID

H

R

F

/S

R

F

S

H

2

ID

A S X L 1

3 0 0

2 0 0

A U C

1 0 0

0

W T

M u t a t e d

Log Scale

AML patient samples with FLT3 mutations (ITD or TKD), with or without concurrent mutations of NPM1, are highly sensitive to CG-806AML patient samples with mutated IDH1 are more sensitive to CG-806relative to the IDH WT or IDH2 mutations (p < 0.05)

AML patient samples with TP53 WT and TP53 mutations equivalently sensitive to CG-806AML patient samples with ASXL1 WT and ASXL1 mutations equivalently sensitive to CG-806AML patient samples with NRAS WT and NRAS mutations equivalently sensitive to CG-806

14

CG-806 Extends Survival in Dose Dependent Way in Mouse Model of AML After Oral Dosing for 28 Days

Survival probability

28-Days Dosing

1.00

0.75

CG−806

+

Vehicle

+

10mg/kg

+

30mg/kg

0.50

+

100mg/kg

+

300mg/kg

0.25

p < 0.0001

0.00

+

+

  • 100% cure rates at two highest dose levels
  • No evidence of toxicity at any dose

+

CG−806

0

30

60

90

120

Number at risk

Time (Days)

Vehicle

6

4

0

0

10mg/kg

11

11

7

0

• Study terminated on day 119

30mg/kg

11

11

9

3

• 11 / 11 mice survived in the 100mg/kg group

100mg/kg

11

11

11

11

• 11 / 11 mice survived in the 300mg/kg group

300mg/kg

11

11

11

11

40

60

80

100

Time (Days)

15

Developing CG-806 for the Treatment of AML

  • Strong Rationale to Develop for AML with High Potential Value:
  • Broadly potent against AML cells
    • Patients with mutated FLT3, TP53, IDH1, IDH2, SRF2, ASXL1 and RAS
    • Patients with WT-FLT3 (approximately 70% of R/R AML patients)
  • More potent than other FLT3 inhibitors on >200 AML patient samples
  • Delivers cures in xenograft models of human AML without toxicity

Cyto/Molecular Heterogeneity of AML

  • Phase 1 Planned : R/R AML Patients with Unmet Needs
    • Patients who failed other FLT3 inhibitors

-

Patients who failed IDH-1 inhibitors

Plan to initiate dosing with an active dose

-

Patients who failed venetoclax

&

-

Patients with mutated p53, mutated RAS

Rapidly differentiate CG-806 from other FLT3i's

  • Patients with wild type-FLT3
  • Patients unfit for intensive therapies

16

Developing CG-806 Broadly Across Hematologic Malignancies

  • Uniquely and Selectively Inhibits Clusters of Kinases

Targets kinases that are drivers of hematologic malignancies (lymphoid and myeloid)

Yet, avoids kinases generally associated with toxicity

  • Phase 1 Ongoing in R/R CLL & NHL Lymphoid Cancer Patients
    • Targeting BTK and multiple survival pathways to treat patients failing other agents
    • Observed safety, pharmacologic activity and predictable PK characteristics
    • Continuing to dose escalate and seek safety, PD responses and efficacy responses
  • Phase 1 Planned in R/R AML Myeloid Cancer Patients
    • Targeting FLT3 and multiple survival pathways to treat patients failing other agents
    • Plan to initiate dosing at active level; Potential for rapid development and value creation

17

Thank You!

Disclaimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 01:38:01 UTC
