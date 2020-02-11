Aptose Biosciences : at BIO CEO 2020 Conference Presentation 0 02/11/2020 | 08:39pm EST Send by mail :

BIO CEO & INVESTOR CONFERENCE 2020 NASDAQ: APTO Dr. William G. Rice ; Chairman, President, CEO TSX: APS www.aptose.com February 2020 This presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities, businesses and/or assets of any entity, nor shall it or any part of it be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which reflect APTOSE Biosciences Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events, including statements relating to our business strategy, our clinical development plans, our ability to obtain the substantial capital we require, our plans to secure strategic partnerships and to build our pipeline, our clinical trials and their projected timeline, the efficacy and toxicity of our product candidates, potential new intellectual property, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and other statements including words such as "anticipate", "contemplate", "continue", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "may", and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Although the Company believes that the views reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making these forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those statements. Those factors and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to raise the funds necessary to continue our operations, changing market conditions, the successful and timely completion of our clinical studies including delays, the demonstration of safety and efficacy of our drug candidates, our ability to recruit patients, the establishment and maintenance of corporate alliances, the market potential of our product candidates, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, changes in laws and regulations, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this document represent views only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting potential investors in understanding the Company's business, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Investors should read the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedar.comand EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, especially the risk factors detailed therein. 2 Investment Highlights APTOSE Strong leadership and approximately 2 years of cash to advance clinical programs Clinical stage biotech company developing 1st-in-classtargeted agents Treating hematologic malignancies; life-threatening /orphan diseases CG-806 Oral FLT3 / BTK Kinase Inhibitor Inhibits all forms of FLT3 and BTK : Drivers of AML, CLL / NHL hematologic cancers Precision that suppresses multiple oncogenic pathways, yet spares safety targets Phase 1a/b trial ongoing for CLL & NHL and Phase 1 is planned for AML APTO-253 MYC Inhibitor Only clinical stage agent directly targeting G-Quadruplex of notable MYC oncogene Phase 1b in dose level 4 for AML & MDS demonstrating safety and MYC inhibition FDA Orphan Drug Designation in AML FDA Orphan Drug Designation in AML Serving Patients and Market Opportunities Potential to serve broadly CLL and AML patient needs: $1B+ commercial opportunity Potential for rapid clinical POC and value creation with hematologic cancers 3 CG-806 1st-in-Class Oral Kinase Inhibitor Mutation Agnostic FLT3 Inhibitor Mutation Agnostic rBTK Inhibitor Small molecule "reversible" kinase inhibitor

"reversible" kinase inhibitor Cluster-selective and highly unique kinome targeting profile

highly unique kinome targeting profile Developing across spectrum of hematologic malignancies

lymphoid malignancies ( CLL & NHL) myeloid malignancies ( AML )

Retains potency on CLL & AML cells with mutations render other agents ineffective

potency on CLL & AML cells with mutations Ongoing trial Ph1a/b for CLL and lymphoid malignancies as rBTKi

and lymphoid malignancies as rBTKi Planning trial Ph1a/b for AML and myeloid malignancies as FLT3i 4 "Cluster-Selective Kinase Inhibitor": CG-806 Potently and Selectively Inhibits Clusters of Related Kinases Receptors TRK • Mutation Agnostic TRKC FLT3 TRKBTRKA RET CSF1R • Inhibits WT and all mutant forms of FLT3 SRC DDR2 MET FLT3 PDGFRa LYN A LYN B TIE2 • Inhibits WT and all mutant forms of BTK BLK HCK LCK BMX/ ITK ETK • Simultaneously suppresses multiple oncogenic BTK BTK MTS1 signaling pathways Robust Safety Profile

NOT a "dirty" kinase inhibitor Avoids kinases that impact safety

• No drug-related AEs seen to date AURA AURB AURC Inhibits Clusters of Kinases that Drive Lymphoid and Myeloid Hematologic Malignancies

BTK cluster → CLL & NHL FLT3 cluster → AML & MDS

5 CG-806 Suppresses Key Oncogenic Targets and Pathways in Myeloid & Lymphoid Malignancies CSF1RPDGFRα FLT3mut BTKupreg AML CLL CG-806 Inhibited directly CG-806 Inhibited indirectly LYN CG-806 CG-806 CG-806SRC CG-806 SYK PI3K CG-806 BTK TEC FLT3i PLCγ2 CG-806 JAK CG-806 Ras PKC CG-806 AKT IKK CG-806 mTOR CG-806 STAT CG-806MAPK ERK CG-806NFĸB CG-806 S6K CG-806 JAK / STAT MAPK / ERK NFĸB PI3K / AKT / mTOR / S6K pathway pathway pathway pathway MYC CG-806 Cell Growth and Proliferation CG-806 CG-806 BTKi 6 CG-806 Phase 1 Clinical Development Plan for Patients with Lymphoid (CLL) and Myeloid (AML) Malignancies CLL & NHL Lymphoid 1st Phase 1a/b Ongoing in Patients with R/R CLL & NHL Define safety, tolerance, PK, PD and RP2D in CLL/NHL patients o Seek responses in CLL/NHL patients

o R/R AML patients are acutely ill and we do not wish to dose sub-therapeutically o During CLL trial, seek a dose likely to be "therapeutically active" for AML patients AML Myeloid Pending FDA Approval 2nd Perform Phase 1a/b : R/R AML Plan to initiate dosing in AML patients at a dose likely active o Define safety, tolerance, PK, PD and RP2D

o Seek benefit in AML patients quickly 7 CG-806 for the Treatment of CLL & Lymphoid Malignancies Overexpressed BTK(Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase) is Driver Kinase SOC is IbrutinibCovalent BTKi : Targets C481 Residue of BTK Ibrutinib Shortcomings : Patients Discontinuing Over half (54%) CLL patients discontinue treatment by 44 months (1,2)

treatment by 44 months Patients resistant (C481S mutant), intolerant or refractory to ibrutinib Patients Failing a Host of Other Agents Covalent BTKi, Non-covalent BTKi, BCL-2i, PI3Ki, Anti-CD20 Abs CG-806 May Overcome Shortcomings of Ibrutinib & Other Agents "Non-covalent" : retains activity against WT and C481S-BTK (IC50 = 2.5nM) enzyme

retains activity against WT and C481S-BTK (IC50 = 2.5nM) enzyme Inhibits multiple "oncogenic rescue" pathways simultaneously to avoid resistance

Does no inhibit TEC, EGFR, ErbB2 kinases that cause ibrutinib intolerances (1) Byrd et al. Blood ; 2019: 133(19): 2031-2042 | (2) Woyach et al. J Clin Oncol..; 2017: 35; 1-7 8 CG-806 Phase 1a/b Clinical Trial Underway: First in Patients with R/R CLL & NHL Lymphoid Malignancies PATIENT POPULATION Relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL & NHL who failed or are intolerant to 2 or more lines of established therapy, or for whom no other treatment options are available Dose Escalation Phase Patients administered oral capsules

Twice daily on a 28-day cycle

28-day cycle Plan to perform 6 dose levels

Accelerated titration design

Planned expansion cohorts Development Plan for Severe Unmet Needs in B Cell Tumors CLL Patients Resistant or Intolerant to: Covalent BTK inhibitors (ibrutinib)

BCL2 inhibitors (venetoclax)

Anti-CD20 therapy (rituximab)

therapy (rituximab) PI3K inhibitors (idelalisib)

Cytotoxic agents

Non-covalent BTK inhibitors NHL Patients with Unmet Needs Richter's Transformation

Tx-refractory DLBCL

DLBCL Tx-refractory FL Enrollment: 1, 1, 3x3 Fewer patients early in the study, but…..

Dose escalate quickly to effective dose Dose Expansion will occur once MTD or Therapeutic Dose is Reached to Define RP2D 9 CG-806 Delivered Clinical Evidence of Safety, Pharmacologic Activity and Favorable Oral Pharmacokinetics Patient Dose Escalation Advancing Efficiently - Dose Level 1 (1 CLL patient at 150mg BID ) completed Dose Level 2 (1 CLL patient at 300mg BID) completed Dose Level 3 (3 patients at 450mg BID) fully enrolled

Evidence of Safety with No Unexpected Toxicities to Date

with No Unexpected Toxicities to Date No myelosuppression to date ; No drug-related toxicities to date

Evidence of Pharmacologic Activity as Early as Dose Level 2

as Early as Dose Level 2 Target Engagement : 100% inhibition of P-BTK in PBMC at 4hrs Lymphocytosis: BTK inhibition in CLL promotes exfiltration

Well-behaved Steady-State Oral Pharmacokinetics

Steady-State Absorption that delivered near-uM plasma exposure levels

Plan to Continue Dose Escalation + Approaching Starting Dose for AML 10 CG-806 for the Treatment of AML & Myeloid Malignancies Deadly Cancer of Blood/Bone Marrow (Orphan Disease) ~21,450 diagnosed this year / ~10,920 deaths this year 1

The 5-year survival rate for patients with AML approximately 28.3% Limitation of Current FLT3 Inhibitors and Other Agents FLT3- ITD mutation is key driver in 25-35% of AML patients 2,3

mutation 25-35% of AML patients Current "Dirty" agents (Midostaurin, etc.) are limited è Toxicity

Toxicity Current "Selective" (Gilteritinib, Quizartinib) agents not durable è Resistance

Resistance Current agents susceptible to mutations in TP53, Ras, FLT3 (ITD/TKD/GK) Litzow MR. Blood. 2005 FLT3 Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Juxtamembrane FLT3-ITD:25-30% domain High relapse risk, Kinase 1 poor survival FLT3-TKD: 5-10% Kinase 2 Resistance to FLT3 inhibitors C-terminus Desperate Need for Improved AML Agents → CG-806 CG-806 potently inhibits all WT and mutant forms of FLT3: ITD/TKD/GK/WT

potently inhibits WT and mutant forms of FLT3: CG-806 suppresses multiple oncogenic signaling pathways to avoid resistance

suppresses multiple oncogenic signaling pathways to avoid resistance CG-806 retains activity in presence of diverse mutational background

retains activity in presence of diverse mutational background CG-806 combines effectively with other therapies, i.e. venetoclax (1) American Cancer Society : 2 Cancer. 2014 July 15; 120(14): 2142-2149 :3Blood 2016;128(5);686-698. 11 CG-806 Inhibits All Forms of FLT3 & Kills Cells with FLT3- D835Y Mutation More Potently than Other FLT3 Inhibitors CG-806 Superior to Other CG-806 Superior to CG-806 FLT3 Inhibitors on AML Cells with Other Potent (Kd) FLT3-D835Y Mutation FLT3-ITD Inhibitor FLT3 WT/Mutants IC 50 CG-806 FLT3-D835Y FLT3 Proteins Kd (nM) B a /F 3 F L T 3 D 8 3 5 Y Drug (nM) (Fragments) 1 5 0 CG-806 CG-806(1) 0.8 FLT3 WT 0.24 h FLT3 ITD 3.1 (2) 8.8 w t 1 0 0 Quizartinib FLT3 D835Y 4.2 o Gilteritinib(3) 0.9 g r D835H 2.2 ll Crenolanib(4) 2 D835V 7.9 C e 5 0 Midostaurin(2) 11 R834Q 6.4 % Nexavar(2) 79 N841I 0.8 0 K663Q 0.55 Sutent(2) 1 - 1 2 - 1 0 - 8 - 6 - 4 ITD / F691L 16 L o g [D r u g ] (M ) (1) Reaction Biology Corp. (1)Ba/F3 isogenic cells kindly provided by Dr. Michael Andreeff at MDACC (2) Blood. 2009 Oct 1; 114(14): 2984-2992 (3) J Clin Oncol 32:5s, 2014 (suppl; abstr 7070) (4) Blood 2014 Jan 2; 123(1): 94-100 ; AACR Poster 2012 (5) ASH Oral Presentation 2016 N/A - Data not available / Not Applicable. 12 • • • CG-806 Exerts Broad& Superior KillingPotency Compared to Various FLT3i on AML Patient Samples Measured IC50 of CG-806 and Other FLT3i's to Kill Ex Vivo Primary Cells from >200 AML Patients IC50 transformed into a Heatmap of Sensitivity CG-806 greater potency in killing primary AML cells bearing wild-type FLT3 or FLT3-ITD Sensitive IC50 Resistant 13 Sensitivity of AML Patients Samples to CG-806: AACR 2019 Enhanced Potency in Samples with FLT3 and IDH1 Mutations Retains Potency in Samples with NPM1, p53, N-RAS and ASXL1 Mutations C G - 8 0 6 E f f i c a c y i n A M L P a t i e n t S a m p l e s 3 0 0 2 0 0 A U C 1 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 A U C 1 0 0 0 ID H * 0 F L T 3 W T I T D I T D I T D T K D N P M 1 a l l a l l m u t W T a l l ( a l l = W T + m u t ) T P 5 3 3 0 0 2 0 0 A U C 1 0 0 0 W T M u t a t e d T t t t t W m u m u m u m u H 1 2 2 2 ID ID H ID H R F /S R F S H 2 ID A S X L 1 3 0 0 2 0 0 A U C 1 0 0 0 W T M u t a t e d Log Scale AML patient samples with FLT3 mutations (ITD or TKD), with or without concurrent mutations of NPM1, are highly sensitive to CG-806AML patient samples with mutated IDH1 are more sensitive to CG-806relative to the IDH WT or IDH2 mutations (p < 0.05) AML patient samples with TP53 WT and TP53 mutations equivalently sensitive to CG-806AML patient samples with ASXL1 WT and ASXL1 mutations equivalently sensitive to CG-806AML patient samples with NRAS WT and NRAS mutations equivalently sensitive to CG-806 14 CG-806 Extends Survival in Dose Dependent Way in Mouse Model of AML After Oral Dosing for 28 Days Survival probability 28-Days Dosing 1.00 0.75 CG−806 + Vehicle + 10mg/kg + 30mg/kg 0.50 + 100mg/kg + 300mg/kg 0.25 p < 0.0001 0.00 + + 100% cure rates at two highest dose levels

No evidence of toxicity at any dose + CG−806 0 30 60 90 120 Number at risk Time (Days) Vehicle 6 4 0 0 10mg/kg 11 11 7 0 • Study terminated on day 119 30mg/kg 11 11 9 3 • 11 / 11 mice survived in the 100mg/kg group 100mg/kg 11 11 11 11 • 11 / 11 mice survived in the 300mg/kg group 300mg/kg 11 11 11 11 40 60 80 100 Time (Days) 15 Developing CG-806 for the Treatment of AML Strong Rationale to Develop for AML with High Potential Value: Broadly potent against AML cells

Patients with mutated FLT3, TP53, IDH1, IDH2, SRF2, ASXL1 and RAS Patients with WT-FLT3 (approximately 70% of R/R AML patients)

More potent than other FLT3 inhibitors on >200 AML patient samples

Delivers cures in xenograft models of human AML without toxicity Cyto/Molecular Heterogeneity of AML Phase 1 Planned : R/R AML Patients with Unmet Needs

Patients who failed other FLT3 inhibitors

- Patients who failed IDH-1 inhibitors • Plan to initiate dosing with an active dose - Patients who failed venetoclax & - Patients with mutated p53, mutated RAS • Rapidly differentiate CG-806 from other FLT3i's Patients with wild type-FLT3

Patients unfit for intensive therapies 16 Developing CG-806 Broadly Across Hematologic Malignancies Uniquely and Selectively Inhibits Clusters of Kinases • • Targets kinases that are drivers of hematologic malignancies (lymphoid and myeloid) Yet, avoids kinases generally associated with toxicity Phase 1 Ongoing in R/R CLL & NHL Lymphoid Cancer Patients

Targeting BTK and multiple survival pathways to treat patients failing other agents Observed safety, pharmacologic activity and predictable PK characteristics Continuing to dose escalate and seek safety, PD responses and efficacy responses

Phase 1 Planned in R/R AML Myeloid Cancer Patients

Targeting FLT3 and multiple survival pathways to treat patients failing other agents Plan to initiate dosing at active level; Potential for rapid development and value creation

17 Thank You! Attachments Original document

