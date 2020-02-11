Aptose Biosciences : at BIO CEO 2020 Conference Presentation
Dr. William G. Rice ; Chairman, President, CEO
Investment Highlights
APTOSE
Strong leadership and approximately 2 years of cash to advance clinical programs Clinical stage biotech company developing1st-in-classtargeted agents
Inhibits all forms of FLT3 and BTK : Drivers of AML, CLL / NHL hematologic cancers Precisionthat suppresses multiple oncogenic pathways, yet spares safety targets Phase 1a/b trial ongoing for CLL & NHLand Phase 1 is planned for AML
APTO-253 MYC Inhibitor
Only clinical stage agent directly targeting G-Quadruplex of notable MYC oncogene Phase 1b in dose level 4 for AML & MDS demonstrating safety and MYC inhibition
FDA Orphan Drug Designation in AML
Serving Patients and Market Opportunities
Potential to serve broadly CLL and AML patient needs: $1B+ commercial opportunity Potential for rapid clinical POC and value creation with hematologic cancers
Developing acrossspectrum of hematologic malignancies
lymphoidmalignancies (CLL & NHL)
myeloidmalignancies (AML)
Retains potency on CLL & AML cells with mutations render other agents ineffective
Ongoing trialPh1a/b for CLL and lymphoid malignancies as rBTKi
Planning trialPh1a/b for AML and myeloid malignancies as FLT3i
"Cluster-Selective Kinase Inhibitor":
CG-806 Potently and Selectively Inhibits Clusters of Related Kinases
Receptors
TRK
•
Mutation Agnostic
TRKC
FLT3
TRKBTRKA
RET
CSF1R
• Inhibits WT and all mutant forms of FLT3
SRC
DDR2
MET
FLT3 PDGFRa
LYN A LYN B
TIE2
• Inhibits WT and all mutant forms of BTK
BLK
HCK LCK
BMX/
ITK
ETK
• Simultaneously suppresses multiple oncogenic
BTK
BTK
MTS1
signaling pathways
Robust Safety Profile
NOT a "dirty" kinase inhibitor
Avoids kinases that impact safety
• No drug-related AEs seen to date
AURA
AURB
AURC
Inhibits Clusters of Kinases that Drive Lymphoid and Myeloid Hematologic Malignancies
BTK cluster → CLL & NHL
FLT3 cluster → AML & MDS
CG-806 Suppresses Key Oncogenic Targets and Pathways in Myeloid & Lymphoid Malignancies
CSF1RPDGFRα
FLT3mut
BTKupreg
AML
CLL
CG-806
Inhibited directly
CG-806
Inhibited indirectly
LYN
CG-806
CG-806
CG-806SRC
CG-806
SYK
PI3K
CG-806
BTK TEC
FLT3i
PLCγ2
CG-806
JAK
CG-806
Ras
PKC
CG-806
AKT
IKK
CG-806
mTOR
CG-806
STAT
CG-806MAPK
ERK
CG-806NFĸB
CG-806
S6K
CG-806
JAK / STAT
MAPK / ERK
NFĸB
PI3K / AKT / mTOR / S6K
pathway
pathway
pathway
pathway
MYC CG-806
Cell Growth and Proliferation
CG-806
CG-806
BTKi
CG-806 Phase 1 Clinical Development Plan for Patients with
Lymphoid (CLL) and Myeloid (AML) Malignancies
CLL & NHL Lymphoid
1st
Phase 1a/b Ongoing in Patients with R/R CLL & NHL
Define safety, tolerance, PK, PD and RP2D in CLL/NHL patientso Seek responses in CLL/NHL patients o R/R AML patients are acutely ill and we do not wish to dose sub-therapeuticallyo During CLL trial, seek a dose likely to be "therapeutically active" for AML patients
AML
Myeloid
Pending FDA
Approval
2nd
Perform Phase 1a/b : R/R AML
Plan to initiate dosing in AML patients at a dose likely activeo Define safety, tolerance, PK, PD and RP2D o Seek benefit in AML patients quickly
CG-806 for the Treatment of CLL & Lymphoid Malignancies
Overexpressed BTK(Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase) is Driver Kinase
SOC is IbrutinibCovalent BTKi : Targets C481 Residue of BTK
Ibrutinib Shortcomings : Patients Discontinuing
Over half (54%) CLLpatients discontinue treatment by 44 months(1,2)
Patients resistant (C481S mutant), intolerantor refractory to ibrutinib
Dose Level 2 (1 CLL patient at 300mg BID) completed
Dose Level 3 (3 patients at 450mg BID) fully enrolled
Evidence ofSafety with No Unexpected Toxicities to Date
No myelosuppression to date ; No drug-related toxicities to date
Evidence ofPharmacologic Activity as Early as Dose Level 2
Target Engagement: 100% inhibition of P-BTK in PBMC at 4hrs
Lymphocytosis: BTK inhibition in CLL promotes exfiltration
Well-behavedSteady-StateOral Pharmacokinetics
Absorption that delivered near-uM plasma exposure levels
Plan to Continue Dose Escalation + Approaching Starting Dose for AML
CG-806 for the Treatment of AML & Myeloid Malignancies
Deadly Cancer of Blood/Bone Marrow (Orphan Disease)
~21,450 diagnosed this year / ~10,920 deaths this year1
The 5-year survival rate for patients with AML approximately 28.3%
Limitation of Current FLT3 Inhibitors and Other Agents
FLT3-ITDmutation is key driver in 25-35% of AML patients2,3
Current "Dirty" agents (Midostaurin, etc.) are limitedè Toxicity
Current "Selective" (Gilteritinib, Quizartinib) agents not durableè Resistance
Current agents susceptible to mutations in TP53, Ras, FLT3 (ITD/TKD/GK)
Litzow MR. Blood. 2005 FLT3
Receptor
Tyrosine Kinase
Juxtamembrane
FLT3-ITD:25-30%
domain
High relapse risk,
Kinase 1
poor survival
FLT3-TKD: 5-10%
Kinase 2
Resistance to
FLT3 inhibitors
C-terminus
Desperate Need for Improved AML Agents → CG-806
CG-806potently inhibits all WT and mutant forms of FLT3: ITD/TKD/GK/WT
CG-806suppresses multiple oncogenic signaling pathways to avoid resistance
CG-806retains activity in presence of diverse mutational background
CG-806combines effectively with other therapies, i.e. venetoclax
(1) American Cancer Society : 2Cancer. 2014 July 15; 120(14): 2142-2149 :3Blood 2016;128(5);686-698.
CG-806 Inhibits All Forms of FLT3 & Kills Cells with FLT3-
D835Y Mutation More Potently than Other FLT3 Inhibitors
CG-806 Superior to Other
CG-806 Superior to
CG-806
FLT3 Inhibitors on AML Cells with
Other
Potent (Kd)
FLT3-D835Y Mutation
FLT3-ITD Inhibitor
FLT3 WT/Mutants
IC
50
CG-806
FLT3-D835Y
FLT3 Proteins
Kd (nM)
B a /F 3 F L T 3 D 8 3 5 Y
Drug
(nM)
(Fragments)
1 5 0
CG-806
CG-806(1)
0.8
FLT3 WT
0.24
h
FLT3 ITD
3.1
(2)
8.8
w t
1 0 0
Quizartinib
FLT3 D835Y
4.2
o
Gilteritinib(3)
0.9
g r
D835H
2.2
ll
Crenolanib(4)
2
D835V
7.9
C e
5 0
Midostaurin(2)
11
R834Q
6.4
%
Nexavar(2)
79
N841I
0.8
0
K663Q
0.55
Sutent(2)
1
- 1 2
- 1 0
- 8
- 6
- 4
ITD / F691L
16
L o g [D r u g ] (M )
(1)
Reaction Biology Corp.
(1)Ba/F3 isogenic cells kindly provided by Dr. Michael Andreeff at MDACC
(2)
Blood. 2009 Oct 1; 114(14): 2984-2992
(3)
J Clin Oncol 32:5s, 2014 (suppl; abstr 7070)
(4)
Blood 2014 Jan 2; 123(1): 94-100 ; AACR Poster 2012
(5)
ASH Oral Presentation 2016
N/A - Data not available / Not Applicable.
•
•
•
CG-806 Exerts Broad& Superior KillingPotency Compared to Various FLT3i on AML Patient Samples
Measured IC50 of CG-806 and Other FLT3i's to Kill Ex Vivo Primary Cells from >200 AML Patients
IC50 transformed into a Heatmap of Sensitivity
CG-806 greater potency in killing primary AML cells bearing wild-type FLT3 or FLT3-ITD
Sensitive IC50 Resistant
Sensitivity of AML Patients Samples to CG-806: AACR 2019
Enhanced Potency in Samples with FLT3 and IDH1 Mutations
Retains Potency in Samples with NPM1, p53, N-RAS and ASXL1 Mutations
C G - 8 0 6 E f f i c a c y i n A M L P a t i e n t S a m p l e s
3 0 0
2 0 0
A U C
1 0 0
3 0 0
2 0 0
A U C
1 0 0
0
ID H
*
0
F L T 3 W T
I T D
I T D
I T D
T K D
N P M 1 a l l
a l l
m u t
W T
a l l
( a l l = W T + m u t )
T P 5 3
3 0 0
2 0 0
A U C
1 0 0
0
W T
M u t a t e d
T
t
t
t
t
W
m
u
m
u
m
u
m
u
H
1
2
2
2
ID
ID
H
ID
H
R
F
/S
R
F
S
H
2
ID
A S X L 1
3 0 0
2 0 0
A U C
1 0 0
0
W T
M u t a t e d
Log Scale
AML patient samples with FLT3 mutations (ITD or TKD), with or without concurrent mutations of NPM1, are highly sensitive to CG-806AML patient samples with mutated IDH1 are more sensitive toCG-806relative to the IDH WT or IDH2 mutations (p < 0.05)
AML patient samples with TP53 WT and TP53 mutations equivalently sensitive toCG-806AML patient samples with ASXL1 WT and ASXL1 mutations equivalently sensitive toCG-806AML patient samples with NRAS WT and NRAS mutations equivalently sensitive toCG-806
CG-806 Extends Survival in Dose Dependent Way in Mouse Model of AML After Oral Dosing for 28 Days
Survival probability
28-Days Dosing
1.00
0.75
CG−806
+
Vehicle
+
10mg/kg
+
30mg/kg
0.50
+
100mg/kg
+
300mg/kg
0.25
p < 0.0001
0.00
+
+
100% cure ratesat two highest dose levels
No evidence of toxicityat any dose
+
CG−806
0
30
60
90
120
Number at risk
Time (Days)
Vehicle
6
4
0
0
10mg/kg
11
11
7
0
• Study terminated on day 119
30mg/kg
11
11
9
3
• 11 / 11 mice survived in the 100mg/kg group
100mg/kg
11
11
11
11
• 11 / 11 mice survived in the 300mg/kg group
300mg/kg
11
11
11
11
40
60
80
100
Time (Days)
Developing CG-806 for the Treatment of AML
Strong Rationale to Develop for AML with High Potential Value:
Broadly potent against AML cells
Patients with mutated FLT3, TP53, IDH1, IDH2, SRF2, ASXL1 and RAS
Patients with WT-FLT3 (approximately 70% of R/R AML patients)
More potent than other FLT3 inhibitors on >200 AML patient samples
Delivers cures in xenograft models of human AML without toxicity
Cyto/Molecular Heterogeneity of AML
Phase 1 Planned : R/R AML Patients with Unmet Needs
Patients who failed other FLT3 inhibitors
-
Patients who failed IDH-1 inhibitors
•
Plan to initiate dosing with an active dose
-
Patients who failed venetoclax
&
-
Patients with mutated p53, mutated RAS
•
Rapidly differentiate CG-806 from other FLT3i's
Patients withwildtype-FLT3
Patients unfit for intensive therapies
Developing CG-806 Broadly Across Hematologic Malignancies
Uniquely and Selectively Inhibits Clusters of Kinases
•
•
Targets kinases that are drivers of hematologic malignancies (lymphoid and myeloid)
Yet, avoids kinases generally associated with toxicity
Phase 1 Ongoing in R/R CLL & NHL Lymphoid Cancer Patients
Targeting BTK and multiple survival pathways to treat patients failing other agents
Observed safety, pharmacologic activity and predictable PK characteristics
Continuing to dose escalate and seek safety, PD responses and efficacy responses
Phase 1 Planned in R/R AML Myeloid Cancer Patients
Targeting FLT3 and multiple survival pathways to treat patients failing other agents
Plan to initiate dosing at active level; Potential for rapid development and value creation
