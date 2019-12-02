Aptose to Present at 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the Aptose management team will participate in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York. Aptose will be presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings.



Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019 Live Webcast: Piper Jaffray Conference Aptose Webcast Link

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies; APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.com.

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences

Greg Chow

Senior Vice President, CFO

650-718-5028

gchow@aptose.com

SMP Communications

Susan Pietropaolo

201-923-2049

susan@smpcommunications.com



LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel Ferry

Managing Director

617-535-7746

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com