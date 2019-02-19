Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aptose Biosciences Inc    APS   CA03835T2002

APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC

(APS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptose to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:31am EST

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory K. Chow, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the upcoming 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

Conference Presentation Details:

Date:                Friday, March 1, 2019
Time:               11:30 a.m. ET
Webcast:          Link

The audio webcast will be archived shortly after the live event and will be available through the Aptose website at https://ir.aptose.com/events-and-presentations/past-events.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. APTO-253, the only known clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk MDS. CG-806 is an oral, first-in-class pan-FLT3/pan-BTK multi-cluster kinase inhibitor being developed to treat AML and certain B cell malignancies. For further information, please visit www.aptose.com.

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc.
Greg Chow                                                                                    
Senior Vice President, CFO
647-479-9828
gchow@aptose.com

SMP Communications
Susan Pietropaolo
201-923-2049
susan@smpcommunications.com		 LifeSci Advisors
Michael Wood
Managing Director
646-597-6983
mwood@lifesciadvisors.com

Aptose Biosciences Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC
07:31aAptose to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
GL
2018Aptose Presents Highlights From CG-806 KOL Event
GL
2018OHSU and Aptose Present New CG-806 Preclinical Data at ASH 60th Annual Meetin..
GL
2018Aptose Presents New Preclinical Data on CG-806 PAN-FLT3/PAN-BTK Inhibitor at ..
GL
2018Aptose to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences, Host Key Opinion Lead..
GL
2018Aptose Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
GL
2018Aptose to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Results on..
GL
2018Aptose Biosciences and CrystalGenomics Announce Issuance of European Patent f..
GL
2018Aptose to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in October 2018
GL
2018Aptose to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2018
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -38,0 M
Net income 2018 -37,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 94,4 M
Chart APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Aptose Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,21  CAD
Spread / Average Target 267%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William G. Rice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory K. Chow Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen B. Howell Chief Medical Officer
Ernest Kitt Vice President-Development & Technical Operations
Denis R. Burger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC-3.46%71
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC22.11%28 377
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 060
LONZA GROUP13.78%21 452
INCYTE CORPORATION32.33%18 012
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.26.16%11 477
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.