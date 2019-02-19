Aptose to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory K. Chow, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the upcoming 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

Conference Presentation Details:

Date: Friday, March 1, 2019

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: Link

The audio webcast will be archived shortly after the live event and will be available through the Aptose website at https://ir.aptose.com/events-and-presentations/past-events .

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. APTO-253, the only known clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk MDS. CG-806 is an oral, first-in-class pan-FLT3/pan-BTK multi-cluster kinase inhibitor being developed to treat AML and certain B cell malignancies. For further information, please visit www.aptose.com.

