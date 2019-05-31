Log in
APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC

Aptose to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

05/31/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class agents that target the dysregulated processes and signaling pathways of cancer cells and address unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening hematologic cancers, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory K. Chow, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in New York, NY.

Conference Presentation Details:
  
Date:Thursday, June 6, 2019
Time:2:30 p.m. ET
Webcast:Link

Aptose will be presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings. The live audio webcast can also be accessed through the Aptose website at www.aptose.com and will be archived shortly after the live event and available for 90 days.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class pan-FLT3/pan-BTK multi-cluster kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies; APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.com.

For further information, please contact:
  
Aptose BiosciencesSMP Communications
Greg ChowSusan Pietropaolo
Senior Vice President, CFO201-923-2049
650-718-5028susan@smpcommunications.com
gchow@aptose.com 
  
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
Daniel Ferry 
Managing Director 
617-535-7746 
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
