Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Apyx Medical Corporation investors (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On April 1, 2019, Apyx announced that it had withdrawn its 510(k)
application for Renuvion, a patented surgical device for use in dermal
surgical procedures, citing concerns raised by the FDA. Apyx revealed
that the FDA had questioned the device’s clinical results, which
differed greatly from two of the investigational centers used in the
study, as well as the potential impact certain protocol deviations.
On this news, shares of Apyx fell $2.49 per share, or over 35%, to close
at $4.46 on April 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
