Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apyx Medical Corp    APYX

APYX MEDICAL CORP

(APYX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation investors (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 1, 2019, Apyx announced that it had withdrawn its 510(k) application for Renuvion, a patented surgical device for use in dermal surgical procedures, citing concerns raised by the FDA. Apyx revealed that the FDA had questioned the device’s clinical results, which differed greatly from two of the investigational centers used in the study, as well as the potential impact certain protocol deviations.

On this news, shares of Apyx fell $2.49 per share, or over 35%, to close at $4.46 on April 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Apyx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APYX MEDICAL CORP
05:32pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Apyx Medi..
BU
04/02APYX MEDICAL : Provides update on the premarket notification 510(k) submission t..
PU
04/01APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION : Provides Update on the Premarket Notification 510(k) ..
BU
04/01APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION : to Release First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financia..
BU
03/14APYX MEDICAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/14APYX MEDICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/13APYX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/13APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial..
BU
03/08APYX MEDICAL CORP : annual earnings release
02/07APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION : to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25,6 M
EBIT 2019 -25,8 M
Net income 2019 -23,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,03x
Capitalization 237 M
Chart APYX MEDICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Apyx Medical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APYX MEDICAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,25 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles D. Goodwin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Makrides Executive Chairman
Tara H. Semb Chief Financial Officer
Shawn D. Roman Director-Research & Development
Michael Geraghty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APYX MEDICAL CORP-31.17%237
HENRY SCHEIN-2.60%9 234
AMPLIFON26.76%4 532
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.10.91%3 398
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.-10.21%2 789
PATTERSON COMPANIES11.55%2 114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About