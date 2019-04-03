Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation investors (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 1, 2019, Apyx announced that it had withdrawn its 510(k) application for Renuvion, a patented surgical device for use in dermal surgical procedures, citing concerns raised by the FDA. Apyx revealed that the FDA had questioned the device’s clinical results, which differed greatly from two of the investigational centers used in the study, as well as the potential impact certain protocol deviations.

On this news, shares of Apyx fell $2.49 per share, or over 35%, to close at $4.46 on April 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Apyx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

