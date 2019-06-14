Log in
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Apyx Medical Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/14/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Apyx Medical Corporation (“Apyx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The clinical study of Apyx’s J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing did not reach its primary efficacy endpoint. The study did not support the Company’s application for regulatory clearance. In fact, Apyx was unlikely to receive approval for the use of J-Plasma in dermal resurfacing. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Apyx, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26,0 M
EBIT 2019 -24,9 M
Net income 2019 -23,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,58x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,23x
Capitalization 197 M
Chart APYX MEDICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Apyx Medical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APYX MEDICAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,75 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles D. Goodwin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Makrides Executive Chairman
Tara H. Semb Chief Financial Officer
Shawn D. Roman Director-Research & Development
Michael Geraghty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APYX MEDICAL CORP-4.48%204
HENRY SCHEIN14.01%9 714
AMPLIFON48.33%5 077
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.1.17%2 955
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.1.67%2 867
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC20.78%2 166
