Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apyx Medical Corp    APYX

APYX MEDICAL CORP

(APYX)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

APYX MEDICAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Apyx Medical Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) on behalf of Apyx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Apyx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 16, 2020, Apyx admitted that its financial results for multiple periods, including the 12 months ending December 31, 2019, the quarterly statements for the three and nine-months periods ending September 30, 2018, and the three months ending March 31, 2019, could no longer be considered reliable and would require restating.

On this news, shares of Apyx fell by more than 5%, to close at $4.36 per share on March 17, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Apyx shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APYX MEDICAL CORP
05:03pAPYX MEDICAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Apyx Medical C..
BU
03/19INVESTIGATION NOTICE : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Apyx Medical C..
BU
03/19INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
03/19APYX MEDICAL : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-Reliance on Pr..
AQ
03/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03/17EQUITY ALERT : Rosen, a Globally Recognized Firm, Announces Investigation of Sec..
BU
03/16APYX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16APYX MEDICAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-Reliance ..
AQ
03/16APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2019 Prelimin..
BU
03/16APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION : to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 27,7 M
EBIT 2019 -21,3 M
Net income 2019 -19,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,92x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,96x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,35x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,03x
Capitalization 121 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,75  $
Last Close Price 3,53  $
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 98,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles D. Goodwin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Makrides Executive Chairman
Tara H. Semb Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Shawn D. Roman Director-Research & Development
Kari Larson Senior Director-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APYX MEDICAL CORP0.00%121
MEDTRONIC PLC-31.72%103 809
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.41%38 421
HOYA CORPORATION0.56%30 692
TERUMO CORPORATION1.31%22 512
DEXCOM, INC.-4.22%19 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group