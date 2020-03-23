APYX MEDICAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Apyx Medical Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) on behalf of Apyx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Apyx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 16, 2020, Apyx admitted that its financial results for multiple periods, including the 12 months ending December 31, 2019, the quarterly statements for the three and nine-months periods ending September 30, 2018, and the three months ending March 31, 2019, could no longer be considered reliable and would require restating.

On this news, shares of Apyx fell by more than 5%, to close at $4.36 per share on March 17, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Apyx shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

