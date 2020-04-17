Log in
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

APYX MEDICAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Apyx Medical Corporation - APYX

04/17/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Apyx Medical Corporation (NasdaqGS: APYX).

On December 21, 2018, the Company announced the submission of its 510(k) application to the FDA for clearance to market its plasma-based surgical product, J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing, highlighting its support from clinical studies. However, in February 2019, White Diamond Research released a report alleging that Apyx’s clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing may have missed its endpoint. Then, on April 1, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had withdrawn its 510(k) application, citing concerns raised by the FDA, and also revealing that the J-Plasma clinical study had missed its primary efficacy endpoint.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court in that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Apyx’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Apyx’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Apyx shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-apyx/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,8 M
EBIT 2020 -35,9 M
Net income 2020 -34,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,87x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,19x
Capitalization 124 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,75  $
Last Close Price 3,62  $
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 93,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles D. Goodwin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Makrides Executive Chairman
Tara H. Semb Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Shawn D. Roman Director-Research & Development
Kari Larson Senior Director-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APYX MEDICAL CORP0.00%110
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.65%128 254
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.8.26%45 917
HOYA CORPORATION-2.09%34 586
DEXCOM, INC.40.02%28 283
TERUMO CORPORATION-0.81%25 329
