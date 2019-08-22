Log in
Apyx Medical Corporation : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September and October

08/22/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly Bovie Medical Corporation, (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of its Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market, announced today that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The 2019 Dougherty Institutional Investor Conference at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

  • Management will participate in 1x1 meetings on Thursday, September 5. There will be no formal presentation.

The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, NY.

  • Management will present on Friday, October 4 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference will be provided under the ‘Company Events’ section of the Apyx Medical Corporation investor relations website at https://apyxmedical.com/investor_relations/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conferences.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation (formerly Bovie Medical Corporation) is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion offers plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.


© Business Wire 2019
