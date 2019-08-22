Apyx Medical Corporation : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September and October

Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly Bovie Medical Corporation, (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of its Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market, announced today that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The 2019 Dougherty Institutional Investor Conference at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

Management will participate in 1x1 meetings on Thursday, September 5. There will be no formal presentation.

The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, NY.

Management will present on Friday, October 4 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference will be provided under the ‘Company Events’ section of the Apyx Medical Corporation investor relations website at https://apyxmedical.com/investor_relations/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conferences.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

