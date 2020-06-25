Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apyx Medical Corp    APYX

APYX MEDICAL CORP

(APYX)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apyx Medical Corporation : to Release Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on August 10, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market, today announced that financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 will be released before the market opens on Monday, August 10.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 10 to discuss the results of the quarter and to host a question and answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 877-407-8289 (or 201-689-8341 for international callers) and provide access code 13705955. Participants should ask for the Apyx Medical Corporation Call. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and at:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/apyx/mediaframe/39030/indexl.html.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call through August 24, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the replay access code: 13705955. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® offers surgeons and physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma® system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on APYX MEDICAL CORP
07:31aAPYX MEDICAL CORPORATION : to Release Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financi..
BU
06/22APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION : Announces Regulatory Clearance to Market and Sell its..
BU
06/06KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of Apyx Medical Corp. (APYX) and Encou..
PR
05/29APYX MEDICAL : ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues to Investi..
PR
05/23KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Stockholder Investigation of Apyx Medical Corp. (APY..
BU
05/18Apyx Medical Corporation Officers and Directors Under Investigation by Schube..
PR
05/11APYX MEDICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/11APYX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11APYX MEDICAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/11APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 87,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,75 $
Last Close Price 5,69 $
Spread / Highest target 93,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles D. Goodwin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Makrides Executive Chairman
Tara H. Semb Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Shawn D. Roman Director-Research & Development
Kari Larson Senior Director-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APYX MEDICAL CORP0.00%195
MEDTRONIC PLC-21.61%119 282
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.38%41 964
DEXCOM, INC.80.26%36 412
HOYA CORPORATION-0.72%36 366
TERUMO CORPORATION7.18%29 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group