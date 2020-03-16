Apyx Medical Corporation : to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market, today announced it will be restating its previously issued consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31 2018 and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and three months ended March 31, 2019. This decision was approved by the Company's Board of Directors upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee, and after consultation with Management and the Company's predecessor independent registered public accounting firm.
Investors should no longer rely upon the Company's previously released financial statements for the time periods cited above. Similarly, related press releases, earnings releases, and investor communications describing the Company's financial statements for these periods should no longer be relied upon.
The decision to restate these financial statements is based on the conclusion that the financial statements for the aforementioned financial periods cannot be relied upon as a result of the aggregation of errors identified by management and the Company’s new accounting personnel during the preparation of its fiscal year 2019 Form 10-K and third quarter 2019 Form 10-Q, related to the following:
As identified during preparation of the fiscal year 2019 Form 10-K:
The elimination of markup on intercompany sales from our subsidiary in Bulgaria
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total impact included increases to both gross profit and to operating expenses of approximately $113,000.
The collection and remission of employee’s income and payroll taxes related to the exercise of stock options in 2018 and 2019; the accrual and remission of the employer portion of payroll taxes related to those stock options exercises; reporting the incorrect amount of income to employees on their form W-2 for both non qualified and incentive stock option exercises, and misclassification of some non-qualified stock option exercises as incentive stock option exercises
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and year ended December 31, 2018, the total aggregated impact included an increase of approximately $51,000 to operating expenses, an increase of approximately $713,000 to other losses and an increase to net loss of approximately $764,000.
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total aggregated impact included an increase to operating expenses of $13,000, an increase of approximately $300,000 to other losses and an increase to net loss of approximately $313,000.
As previously disclosed and adjusted in Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 2019 filed on November 11, 2019:
Accounting for stock-based compensation expense (relatedto forfeitures, vestingperiods, modifications, fair value measurements and other miscellaneous items)
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the total impact included increases to operating expenses, operating loss and net loss of approximately $582,000 each.
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total impact included increases to operating expenses, operating loss and net loss of approximately $453,000 each.
Accounting for revenue and deferred expenses related to pre-development activities in some of our OEM contracts
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total impact included decreases to sales of approximately $194,000, decreases to operating expenses of approximately $77,000 and increases to both operating loss and net loss of approximately $117,000.
A full reconciliation of these restatement adjustments, as well as revisions deemed to have an immaterial impact to the periods ended June 30 and September 30, 2019 is included with this press release and is available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website.
Apyx Medical has experienced a significant business transformation over the last couple of years, including the disposition of its Core business in 2018 and changes to key management personnel. Throughout 2019, the Company has been making efforts to remediate its material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting identified in 2018, including investing in new personnel that have expertise in a broad array of accounting topics. As a result of these investments and remediation efforts, these errors in reporting were identified during 2019. Due to the aggregation of these errors, the Company’s predecessor independent registered public accounting firm determined the changes were material enough to require a restatement of the prior periods aforementioned.
Today's announcement reiterates the Company’s continued commitment to best practices and upholding the highest standards of financial reporting. Apyx Medical continues to be committed to building a strong foundation of processes, procedures, systems and talent in order to capitalize on future global growth opportunities.
Reconciliation of Restatement Adjustments and Revisions: Income Statement
Three months ended September 30, 2018
Nine months ended September 30, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended March 31, 2019
As Originally
Reported
[1]
Corrections
as reported in
Q3 10-Q
[2]
Additional
corrections in
10-K
[3]
As Restated
As Originally
Reported
[1]
Corrections
as reported
in Q3 10-Q
[2]
Additional
corrections
in 10-K
[3]
As Restated
As Originally
Reported
[1]
Corrections as
reported
in Q3 10-Q
[2]
Additional
corrections
in 10-K
[3]
As Restated
As Originally
Reported
[1]
Corrections
as reported
in Q3 10-Q
[2]
Additional
corrections
in 10-K
[3]
As Restated
Sales
$
3,672
-
-
3,672
$
10,760
-
-
10,760
$
16,686
-
-
16,686
$
5,823
(194)
-
5,629
Cost of sales
1,151
-
-
1,151
3,490
-
-
3,490
5,893
-
-
5,893
2,103
-
(113)
1,990
Gross profit
2,521
2,521
7,270
7,270
10,793
10,793
3,720
(194)
113
3,639
Other costs and expenses:
Research and development
613
-
-
613
1,890
-
-
1,890
2,469
-
-
2,469
810
-
-
810
Professional services
628
-
-
628
1,815
-
-
1,815
3,072
34
-
3,106
1,791
336
18
2,145
Salaries and related costs
2,119
-
51
2,170
5,734
-
51
5,785
8,673
548
51
9,272
3,221
117
147
3,485
Selling, general and administrative
1,957
-
-
1,957
6,280
-
-
6,280
9,438
-
-
9,438
3,101
(77)
(39)
2,985
Severance and related expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
741
-
-
741
-
-
-
-
Total other costs and expenses
5,317
-
51
5,368
15,719
-
51
15,770
24,393
582
51
25,026
8,923
376
126
9,425
Loss from operations
(2,796)
-
(51)
(2,847)
(8,449)
-
(51)
(8,500)
(13,600)
(582)
(51)
(14,233)
(5,203)
(570)
(13)
(5,786)
Interest income
135
-
-
135
135
-
-
135
616
-
-
616
423
-
-
423
Interest expense
(30)
-
-
(30)
(102)
-
-
(102)
(104)
-
-
(104)
-
-
-
-
Other losses, net
(155)
-
(713)
(868)
(155)
-
(713)
(868)
(203)
-
(713)
(916)
(25)
-
(300)
(325)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
-
-
-
-
20
-
-
20
20
-
-
20
-
-
-
-
Total other income (expense), net
(50)
-
(713)
(763)
(102)
-
(713)
(815)
329
-
(713)
(384)
398
-
(300)
98
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(2,846)
-
(764)
(3,610)
(8,551)
-
(764)
(9,315)
(13,271)
(582)
(764)
(14,617)
(4,805)
(570)
(313)
(5,688)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(2,408)
-
-
(2,408)
(2,384)
-
-
(2,384)
(3,777)
-
-
(3,777)
(124)
-
-
(124)
Net loss from continuing operations
(438)
-
(764)
(1,202)
(6,167)
-
(764)
(6,931)
(9,494)
(582)
(764)
(10,840)
(4,681)
(570)
(313)
(5,564)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
540
-
-
540
5,062
-
-
5,062
5,099
-
-
5,099
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of the Core Business, net of tax
69,072
-
-
69,072
69,072
-
-
69,072
68,404
-
-
68,404
-
-
-
-
Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax
69,612
-
-
69,612
74,134
-
-
74,134
73,503
-
-
73,503
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
69,174
-
(764)
68,410
$
67,967
-
(764)
67,203
$
64,009
(582)
(764)
62,663
$
(4,681)
(570)
(313)
(5,564)
EPS from continuing operations:
Basic and diluted
(0.01)
-
(0.02)
(0.04)
(0.19)
-
(0.02)
(0.21)
(0.29)
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.33)
(0.14)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.17)
EPS from discontinued operations:
Basic
2.09
-
-
2.09
2.25
-
-
2.25
2.21
-
-
2.21
-
-
-
-
Diluted
1.99
-
-
1.99
2.19
-
-
2.19
2.14
-
-
2.14
-
-
-
-
EPS from total operations:
Basic
2.08
-
(0.02)
2.06
2.06
-
(0.02)
2.04
1.93
(0.02)
(0.02)
1.89
(0.14)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.17)
Diluted
1.98
-
(0.02)
1.96
2.00
-
(0.02)
1.98
1.86
(0.02)
(0.02)
1.82
(0.14)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.17)
Shares
Basic
33,275
33,275
33,275
33,275
33,014
33,014
33,014
33,014
33,185
33,185
33,185
33,185
33,343
33,343
33,343
33,343
Diluted
34,934
34,934
34,934
34,934
33,952
33,952
33,952
33,952
34,366
34,366
34,366
34,366
33,343
33,343
33,343
33,343
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
As Originally
Reported
[1]
Corrections
as reported in
Q3 10-Q
[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K
[4]
As Revised
As Originally
Reported
[1]
Corrections
as reported in
Q3 10-Q
[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K
[4]
As Revised
As Originally
Reported
[1]
Corrections
as reported in
Q3 10-Q
[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K
[4]
As Revised
As Originally
Reported
[1]
Corrections
as reported in
Q3 10-Q
[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K
[4]
As Revised
Sales
$
6,568
-
-
6,568
$
12,391
(194)
-
12,197
$
7,575
-
-
7,575
$
19,772
-
-
19,772
Cost of sales
2,096
-
(159)
1,937
4,199
-
(272)
3,927
2,558
-
(277)
2,281
6,757
-
(549)
6,208
Gross profit
4,472
-
159
4,631
8,192
(194)
272
8,270
5,017
-
277
5,294
13,015
-
549
13,564
Other costs and expenses:
Research and development
888
-
-
888
1,698
-
-
1,698
936
-
80
1,016
2,634
-
80
2,714
Professional services
1,633
-
28
1,661
3,424
336
46
3,806
1,996
-
43
2,039
5,756
-
89
5,845
Salaries and related costs
3,333
-
177
3,510
6,554
117
324
6,995
3,020
-
139
3,159
9,691
-
463
10,154
Selling, general and administrative
3,083
-
(46)
3,037
6,184
(77)
(85)
6,022
3,762
-
15
3,777
9,869
-
(70)
9,799
Severance and related expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other costs and expenses
8,937
-
159
9,096
17,860
376
285
18,521
9,714
-
277
9,991
27,950
-
562
28,512
Loss from operations
(4,465)
-
-
(4,465)
(9,668)
(570)
(13)
(10,251)
(4,697)
-
-
(4,697)
(14,935)
-
(13)
(14,948)
Interest income
403
-
-
403
826
-
-
826
327
-
-
327
1,153
-
-
1,153
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other losses, net
(200)
-
-
(200)
(225)
-
(300)
(525)
230
-
-
230
5
-
(300)
(295)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other income (expense), net
203
-
-
203
601
-
(300)
301
557
-
-
557
1,158
-
(300)
858
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(4,262)
-
-
(4,262)
(9,067)
(570)
(313)
(9,950)
(4,140)
-
-
(4,140)
(13,777)
-
(313)
(14,090)
Income tax expense (benefit)
76
-
-
76
(48)
(48)
171
-
-
171
123
-
-
123
Net loss from continuing operations
(4,338)
-
-
(4,338)
(9,019)
(570)
(313)
(9,902)
(4,311)
-
-
(4,311)
(13,900)
-
(313)
(14,213)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of the Core Business, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
(4,338)
-
-
(4,338)
$
(9,019)
$
(570)
$
(313)
(9,902)
$
(4,311)
-
-
(4,311)
$
(13,900)
-
(313)
(14,213)
EPS from continuing operations:
Basic and diluted
(0.13)
-
-
(0.13)
(0.27)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.30)
(0.13)
-
-
(0.13)
(0.41)
-
(0.01)
(0.42)
EPS from discontinued operations:
Basic
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Diluted
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EPS from total operations:
Basic
(0.13)
-
-
(0.13)
(0.27)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.30)
(0.13)
-
-
(0.13)
(0.41)
-
(0.01)
(0.42)
Diluted
(0.13)
-
-
(0.13)
(0.27)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.30)
(0.13)
-
-
(0.13)
(0.41)
-
(0.01)
(0.42)
Shares
Basic
33,384
33,384
33,384
33,384
33,363
33,363
33,363
33,363
34,078
34,078
34,078
34,078
34,039
34,039
34,039
34,039
Diluted
33,384
33,384
33,384
33,384
33,363
33,363
33,363
33,363
34,078
34,078
34,078
34,078
34,039
34,039
34,039
34,039
[1] Preliminary amounts were identified in Q3 2019 and were adjusted in Q3 2019 10-Q revisions footnote
[2] Preliminary amounts were identified during the preparation of the 2019 10-K and are expected to be adjusted in the 2019 10-K and relate to the following:
- The elimination of markup on intercompany sales from our subsidiary in Bulgaria,
- The collection and remission of employee’s income and payroll taxes and employer payroll taxes related to the exercise of stock options in 2018 and 2019
[3] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] were determined to be material on an aggregate basis and are resulting in the issuance of an 8-K for non-reliance on the affected financial statements. The Company plans to issue restated financial statements to correct the errors by March 31, 2020
[4] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] have currently been determined to NOT be material on an aggregate basis and the Company plans to correct the items by revising previously reported results in our 10-K
Reconciliation of Restatement Adjustments and Revisions: Balance Sheet
9/30/2018
12/31/2018
3/31/2019
6/30/2019
9/30/2019
As Originally
Reported*
[1]
Corrections as
reported in Q3
10-Q
[2]
Additional
corrections in
10-K
[3]
As Restated
As Originally
Reported*
[1]
Corrections as
reported in Q3
10-Q
[2]
Additional
corrections in
10-K
[3]
As Restated
As Originally
Reported*
[1]
Corrections as
reported in
Q3 10-Q
[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K
[3]
As Restated
As Originally
Reported*
[1]
Corrections as
reported in
Q3 10-Q
[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K
[4]
As Revised
As Originally
Reported*
[1]
Corrections as
reported in
Q3 10-Q
[2] Additional
corrections
in 10-K
[4]
As Revised
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
40,663
-
-
40,663
$
16,466
-
-
16,466
$
32,415
-
-
32,415
$
67,360
-
-
67,360
$
62,272
-
-
62,272
Short term investments
55,480
-
-
55,480
61,678
-
-
61,678
40,885
-
-
40,885
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance
4,080
-
-
4,080
3,656
-
-
3,656
4,006
-
-
4,006
5,233
-
-
5,233
6,329
-
-
6,329
Other receivables
-
-
-
-
1,359
-
-
1,359
925
-
-
925
985
-
-
985
1,333
-
-
1,333
Inventories, net of provision for obsolescence
6,037
-
-
6,037
3,061
-
-
3,061
3,013
-
-
3,013
3,863
-
-
3,863
4,547
-
-
4,547
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
627
-
-
627
3,297
-
-
3,297
3,996
-
-
3,996
4,516
-
-
4,516
4,424
-
-
4,424
Total current assets
106,887
-
-
106,887
89,517
-
-
89,517
85,240
-
-
85,240
81,957
-
-
81,957
78,905
-
-
78,905
Property and equipment, net
5,842
-
-
5,842
5,788
-
-
5,788
6,015
-
-
6,015
6,294
-
-
6,294
6,645
-
-
6,645
Operating lease ROU assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
178
-
-
178
374
-
-
374
368
-
-
368
Finance lease ROU assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
638
-
-
638
Other assets
385
-
-
385
305
-
-
305
270
77
-
347
258
77
-
335
387
-
-
387
Total assets
$
113,114
-
-
113,114
$
95,610
-
-
95,610
$
91,703
77
-
91,780
$
88,883
77
-
88,960
$
86,943
-
-
86,943
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,348
-
-
2,348
$
1,423
-
-
1,423
$
1,504
-
-
1,504
$
1,641
-
-
1,641
$
1,457
-
-
1,457
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
19,324
-
764
20,088
6,279
(117)
764
6,926
5,868
-
1,077
6,945
6,149
-
1,077
7,226
7,285
-
1,077
8,362
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
103
-
-
103
107
-
-
107
101
-
-
101
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
196
-
-
196
Total current liabilities
21,672
-
764
22,436
7,702
(117)
764
8,349
7,475
-
1,077
8,552
7,897
-
1,077
8,974
9,039
-
1,077
10,116
Related party note payable
140
-
-
140
140
-
-
140
140
-
-
140
140
-
-
140
140
-
-
140
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75
-
-
75
267
-
-
267
248
-
-
248
Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
444
-
-
444
Other long-term liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
194
-
194
-
194
-
194
339
-
-
339
Total liabilities
21,812
-
764
22,576
7,842
(117)
764
8,489
7,690
194
1,077
8,961
8,304
194
1,077
9,575
10,210
-
1,077
11,287
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
33
-
-
33
34
-
-
34
34
-
-
34
34
-
-
34
34
-
-
34
Additional paid-in capital
51,798
-
-
51,798
52,221
699
-
52,920
53,147
1,035
-
54,182
54,051
1,035
-
55,086
55,668
-
-
55,668
Retained earnings
39,471
-
(764)
38,707
35,513
(582)
(764)
34,167
30,832
(1,152)
(1,077)
28,603
26,494
(1,152)
(1,077)
24,265
21,031
-
(1,077)
19,954
Total stockholders’ equity
91,302
-
(764)
90,538
87,768
117
(764)
87,121
84,013
(117)
(1,077)
82,819
80,579
(117)
(1,077)
79,385
76,733
-
(1,077)
75,656
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
113,114
-
-
113,114
$
95,610
-
-
95,610
$
91,703
77
-
91,780
$
88,883
77
-
88,960
$
86,943
-
-
86,943
* Amounts have been updated for reclassifications to conform to the current presentation
[1] Preliminary amounts were identified in Q3 2019 and were adjusted in Q3 2019 10-Q revisions footnote
[2] Preliminary amounts were identified during the preparation of the 2019 10-K and are expected to be adjusted in the 2019 10-K and relate to the following:
- The elimination of markup on intercompany sales from our subsidiary in Bulgaria,
- The collection and remission of employee’s income and payroll taxes and employer payroll taxes related to the exercise of stock options in 2018 and 2019
[3] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] were determined to be material on an aggregate basis and are resulting in the issuance of an 8-K for non-reliance on the affected financial statements. The Company plans to issue restated financial statements to correct the errors by March 31, 2020
[4] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] have currently been determined to NOT be material on an aggregate basis and the Company plans to correct the items by revising previously reported results in our 10-K