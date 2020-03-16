Apyx Medical Corporation : to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market, today announced it will be restating its previously issued consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31 2018 and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and three months ended March 31, 2019. This decision was approved by the Company's Board of Directors upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee, and after consultation with Management and the Company's predecessor independent registered public accounting firm.

Investors should no longer rely upon the Company's previously released financial statements for the time periods cited above. Similarly, related press releases, earnings releases, and investor communications describing the Company's financial statements for these periods should no longer be relied upon.

The decision to restate these financial statements is based on the conclusion that the financial statements for the aforementioned financial periods cannot be relied upon as a result of the aggregation of errors identified by management and the Company’s new accounting personnel during the preparation of its fiscal year 2019 Form 10-K and third quarter 2019 Form 10-Q, related to the following:

As identified during preparation of the fiscal year 2019 Form 10-K:

The elimination of markup on intercompany sales from our subsidiary in Bulgaria For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total impact included increases to both gross profit and to operating expenses of approximately $113,000.

The collection and remission of employee’s income and payroll taxes related to the exercise of stock options in 2018 and 2019; the accrual and remission of the employer portion of payroll taxes related to those stock options exercises; reporting the incorrect amount of income to employees on their form W-2 for both non qualified and incentive stock option exercises, and misclassification of some non-qualified stock option exercises as incentive stock option exercises For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and year ended December 31, 2018, the total aggregated impact included an increase of approximately $51,000 to operating expenses, an increase of approximately $713,000 to other losses and an increase to net loss of approximately $764,000. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total aggregated impact included an increase to operating expenses of $13,000, an increase of approximately $300,000 to other losses and an increase to net loss of approximately $313,000.



As previously disclosed and adjusted in Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 2019 filed on November 11, 2019:

Accounting for stock-based compensation expense (relatedto forfeitures, vestingperiods, modifications, fair value measurements and other miscellaneous items) For the year ended December 31, 2018, the total impact included increases to operating expenses, operating loss and net loss of approximately $582,000 each. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total impact included increases to operating expenses, operating loss and net loss of approximately $453,000 each.

Accounting for revenue and deferred expenses related to pre-development activities in some of our OEM contracts For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total impact included decreases to sales of approximately $194,000, decreases to operating expenses of approximately $77,000 and increases to both operating loss and net loss of approximately $117,000.



A full reconciliation of these restatement adjustments, as well as revisions deemed to have an immaterial impact to the periods ended June 30 and September 30, 2019 is included with this press release and is available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website.

Apyx Medical has experienced a significant business transformation over the last couple of years, including the disposition of its Core business in 2018 and changes to key management personnel. Throughout 2019, the Company has been making efforts to remediate its material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting identified in 2018, including investing in new personnel that have expertise in a broad array of accounting topics. As a result of these investments and remediation efforts, these errors in reporting were identified during 2019. Due to the aggregation of these errors, the Company’s predecessor independent registered public accounting firm determined the changes were material enough to require a restatement of the prior periods aforementioned.

Today's announcement reiterates the Company’s continued commitment to best practices and upholding the highest standards of financial reporting. Apyx Medical continues to be committed to building a strong foundation of processes, procedures, systems and talent in order to capitalize on future global growth opportunities.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation (formerly Bovie Medical Corporation) is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® offers plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma® system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this release can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PDF Link - Reconciliation of Restatement Adjustments and Revisions: http://apyxmedical.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/apyx_supplemental-reconciliation-of-restatement-adjustments-and-revisions_march-16_2020.pdf

Reconciliation of Restatement Adjustments and Revisions: Income Statement Three months ended September 30, 2018 Nine months ended September 30, 2018 Year ended December 31, 2018 Three months ended March 31, 2019 As Originally

Reported [1]

Corrections

as reported in

Q3 10-Q [2]

Additional

corrections in

10-K [3]

As Restated As Originally

Reported [1]

Corrections

as reported

in Q3 10-Q [2]

Additional

corrections

in 10-K [3]

As Restated As Originally

Reported [1]

Corrections as

reported

in Q3 10-Q [2]

Additional

corrections

in 10-K [3]

As Restated As Originally

Reported [1]

Corrections

as reported

in Q3 10-Q [2]

Additional

corrections

in 10-K [3]

As Restated Sales $ 3,672 - - 3,672 $ 10,760 - - 10,760 $ 16,686 - - 16,686 $ 5,823 (194) - 5,629 Cost of sales 1,151 - - 1,151 3,490 - - 3,490 5,893 - - 5,893 2,103 - (113) 1,990 Gross profit 2,521 2,521 7,270 7,270 10,793 10,793 3,720 (194) 113 3,639 Other costs and expenses: Research and development 613 - - 613 1,890 - - 1,890 2,469 - - 2,469 810 - - 810 Professional services 628 - - 628 1,815 - - 1,815 3,072 34 - 3,106 1,791 336 18 2,145 Salaries and related costs 2,119 - 51 2,170 5,734 - 51 5,785 8,673 548 51 9,272 3,221 117 147 3,485 Selling, general and administrative 1,957 - - 1,957 6,280 - - 6,280 9,438 - - 9,438 3,101 (77) (39) 2,985 Severance and related expense - - - - - - - - 741 - - 741 - - - - Total other costs and expenses 5,317 - 51 5,368 15,719 - 51 15,770 24,393 582 51 25,026 8,923 376 126 9,425 Loss from operations (2,796) - (51) (2,847) (8,449) - (51) (8,500) (13,600) (582) (51) (14,233) (5,203) (570) (13) (5,786) Interest income 135 - - 135 135 - - 135 616 - - 616 423 - - 423 Interest expense (30) - - (30) (102) - - (102) (104) - - (104) - - - - Other losses, net (155) - (713) (868) (155) - (713) (868) (203) - (713) (916) (25) - (300) (325) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - - - - 20 - - 20 20 - - 20 - - - - Total other income (expense), net (50) - (713) (763) (102) - (713) (815) 329 - (713) (384) 398 - (300) 98 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (2,846) - (764) (3,610) (8,551) - (764) (9,315) (13,271) (582) (764) (14,617) (4,805) (570) (313) (5,688) Income tax expense (benefit) (2,408) - - (2,408) (2,384) - - (2,384) (3,777) - - (3,777) (124) - - (124) Net loss from continuing operations (438) - (764) (1,202) (6,167) - (764) (6,931) (9,494) (582) (764) (10,840) (4,681) (570) (313) (5,564) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 540 - - 540 5,062 - - 5,062 5,099 - - 5,099 - - - - Gain on sale of the Core Business, net of tax 69,072 - - 69,072 69,072 - - 69,072 68,404 - - 68,404 - - - - Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax 69,612 - - 69,612 74,134 - - 74,134 73,503 - - 73,503 - - - - Net income (loss) $ 69,174 - (764) 68,410 $ 67,967 - (764) 67,203 $ 64,009 (582) (764) 62,663 $ (4,681) (570) (313) (5,564) EPS from continuing operations: Basic and diluted (0.01) - (0.02) (0.04) (0.19) - (0.02) (0.21) (0.29) (0.02) (0.02) (0.33) (0.14) (0.02) (0.01) (0.17) EPS from discontinued operations: Basic 2.09 - - 2.09 2.25 - - 2.25 2.21 - - 2.21 - - - - Diluted 1.99 - - 1.99 2.19 - - 2.19 2.14 - - 2.14 - - - - EPS from total operations: Basic 2.08 - (0.02) 2.06 2.06 - (0.02) 2.04 1.93 (0.02) (0.02) 1.89 (0.14) (0.02) (0.01) (0.17) Diluted 1.98 - (0.02) 1.96 2.00 - (0.02) 1.98 1.86 (0.02) (0.02) 1.82 (0.14) (0.02) (0.01) (0.17) Shares Basic 33,275 33,275 33,275 33,275 33,014 33,014 33,014 33,014 33,185 33,185 33,185 33,185 33,343 33,343 33,343 33,343 Diluted 34,934 34,934 34,934 34,934 33,952 33,952 33,952 33,952 34,366 34,366 34,366 34,366 33,343 33,343 33,343 33,343 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 As Originally

Reported [1]

Corrections

as reported in

Q3 10-Q [2] Additional

corrections in

10-K [4]

As Revised As Originally

Reported [1]

Corrections

as reported in

Q3 10-Q [2] Additional

corrections in

10-K [4]

As Revised As Originally

Reported [1]

Corrections

as reported in

Q3 10-Q [2] Additional

corrections in

10-K [4]

As Revised As Originally

Reported [1]

Corrections

as reported in

Q3 10-Q [2] Additional

corrections in

10-K [4]

As Revised Sales $ 6,568 - - 6,568 $ 12,391 (194) - 12,197 $ 7,575 - - 7,575 $ 19,772 - - 19,772 Cost of sales 2,096 - (159) 1,937 4,199 - (272) 3,927 2,558 - (277) 2,281 6,757 - (549) 6,208 Gross profit 4,472 - 159 4,631 8,192 (194) 272 8,270 5,017 - 277 5,294 13,015 - 549 13,564 Other costs and expenses: Research and development 888 - - 888 1,698 - - 1,698 936 - 80 1,016 2,634 - 80 2,714 Professional services 1,633 - 28 1,661 3,424 336 46 3,806 1,996 - 43 2,039 5,756 - 89 5,845 Salaries and related costs 3,333 - 177 3,510 6,554 117 324 6,995 3,020 - 139 3,159 9,691 - 463 10,154 Selling, general and administrative 3,083 - (46) 3,037 6,184 (77) (85) 6,022 3,762 - 15 3,777 9,869 - (70) 9,799 Severance and related expense - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total other costs and expenses 8,937 - 159 9,096 17,860 376 285 18,521 9,714 - 277 9,991 27,950 - 562 28,512 Loss from operations (4,465) - - (4,465) (9,668) (570) (13) (10,251) (4,697) - - (4,697) (14,935) - (13) (14,948) Interest income 403 - - 403 826 - - 826 327 - - 327 1,153 - - 1,153 Interest expense - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Other losses, net (200) - - (200) (225) - (300) (525) 230 - - 230 5 - (300) (295) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total other income (expense), net 203 - - 203 601 - (300) 301 557 - - 557 1,158 - (300) 858 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (4,262) - - (4,262) (9,067) (570) (313) (9,950) (4,140) - - (4,140) (13,777) - (313) (14,090) Income tax expense (benefit) 76 - - 76 (48) (48) 171 - - 171 123 - - 123 Net loss from continuing operations (4,338) - - (4,338) (9,019) (570) (313) (9,902) (4,311) - - (4,311) (13,900) - (313) (14,213) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Gain on sale of the Core Business, net of tax - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Net income (loss) $ (4,338) - - (4,338) $ (9,019) $ (570) $ (313) (9,902) $ (4,311) - - (4,311) $ (13,900) - (313) (14,213) EPS from continuing operations: Basic and diluted (0.13) - - (0.13) (0.27) (0.02) (0.01) (0.30) (0.13) - - (0.13) (0.41) - (0.01) (0.42) EPS from discontinued operations: Basic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Diluted - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - EPS from total operations: Basic (0.13) - - (0.13) (0.27) (0.02) (0.01) (0.30) (0.13) - - (0.13) (0.41) - (0.01) (0.42) Diluted (0.13) - - (0.13) (0.27) (0.02) (0.01) (0.30) (0.13) - - (0.13) (0.41) - (0.01) (0.42) Shares Basic 33,384 33,384 33,384 33,384 33,363 33,363 33,363 33,363 34,078 34,078 34,078 34,078 34,039 34,039 34,039 34,039 Diluted 33,384 33,384 33,384 33,384 33,363 33,363 33,363 33,363 34,078 34,078 34,078 34,078 34,039 34,039 34,039 34,039 [1] Preliminary amounts were identified in Q3 2019 and were adjusted in Q3 2019 10-Q revisions footnote [2] Preliminary amounts were identified during the preparation of the 2019 10-K and are expected to be adjusted in the 2019 10-K and relate to the following: - The elimination of markup on intercompany sales from our subsidiary in Bulgaria, - The collection and remission of employee’s income and payroll taxes and employer payroll taxes related to the exercise of stock options in 2018 and 2019 [3] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] were determined to be material on an aggregate basis and are resulting in the issuance of an 8-K for non-reliance on the affected financial statements. The Company plans to issue restated financial statements to correct the errors by March 31, 2020 [4] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] have currently been determined to NOT be material on an aggregate basis and the Company plans to correct the items by revising previously reported results in our 10-K

Reconciliation of Restatement Adjustments and Revisions: Balance Sheet 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 As Originally

Reported* [1]

Corrections as

reported in Q3

10-Q [2]

Additional

corrections in

10-K [3]

As Restated As Originally

Reported* [1]

Corrections as

reported in Q3

10-Q [2]

Additional

corrections in

10-K [3]

As Restated As Originally

Reported* [1]

Corrections as

reported in

Q3 10-Q [2] Additional

corrections in

10-K [3]

As Restated As Originally

Reported* [1]

Corrections as

reported in

Q3 10-Q [2] Additional

corrections in

10-K [4]

As Revised As Originally

Reported* [1]

Corrections as

reported in

Q3 10-Q [2] Additional

corrections

in 10-K [4]

As Revised ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,663 - - 40,663 $ 16,466 - - 16,466 $ 32,415 - - 32,415 $ 67,360 - - 67,360 $ 62,272 - - 62,272 Short term investments 55,480 - - 55,480 61,678 - - 61,678 40,885 - - 40,885 - - - - - - - - Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance 4,080 - - 4,080 3,656 - - 3,656 4,006 - - 4,006 5,233 - - 5,233 6,329 - - 6,329 Other receivables - - - - 1,359 - - 1,359 925 - - 925 985 - - 985 1,333 - - 1,333 Inventories, net of provision for obsolescence 6,037 - - 6,037 3,061 - - 3,061 3,013 - - 3,013 3,863 - - 3,863 4,547 - - 4,547 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 627 - - 627 3,297 - - 3,297 3,996 - - 3,996 4,516 - - 4,516 4,424 - - 4,424 Total current assets 106,887 - - 106,887 89,517 - - 89,517 85,240 - - 85,240 81,957 - - 81,957 78,905 - - 78,905 Property and equipment, net 5,842 - - 5,842 5,788 - - 5,788 6,015 - - 6,015 6,294 - - 6,294 6,645 - - 6,645 Operating lease ROU assets - - - - - - - - 178 - - 178 374 - - 374 368 - - 368 Finance lease ROU assets - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 638 - - 638 Other assets 385 - - 385 305 - - 305 270 77 - 347 258 77 - 335 387 - - 387 Total assets $ 113,114 - - 113,114 $ 95,610 - - 95,610 $ 91,703 77 - 91,780 $ 88,883 77 - 88,960 $ 86,943 - - 86,943 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,348 - - 2,348 $ 1,423 - - 1,423 $ 1,504 - - 1,504 $ 1,641 - - 1,641 $ 1,457 - - 1,457 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,324 - 764 20,088 6,279 (117) 764 6,926 5,868 - 1,077 6,945 6,149 - 1,077 7,226 7,285 - 1,077 8,362 Current portion of operating lease liabilities - - - - - - - - 103 - - 103 107 - - 107 101 - - 101 Current portion of finance lease liabilities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 196 - - 196 Total current liabilities 21,672 - 764 22,436 7,702 (117) 764 8,349 7,475 - 1,077 8,552 7,897 - 1,077 8,974 9,039 - 1,077 10,116 Related party note payable 140 - - 140 140 - - 140 140 - - 140 140 - - 140 140 - - 140 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities - - - - - - - - 75 - - 75 267 - - 267 248 - - 248 Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 444 - - 444 Other long-term liabilities - - - - - - - - - 194 - 194 - 194 - 194 339 - - 339 Total liabilities 21,812 - 764 22,576 7,842 (117) 764 8,489 7,690 194 1,077 8,961 8,304 194 1,077 9,575 10,210 - 1,077 11,287 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 33 - - 33 34 - - 34 34 - - 34 34 - - 34 34 - - 34 Additional paid-in capital 51,798 - - 51,798 52,221 699 - 52,920 53,147 1,035 - 54,182 54,051 1,035 - 55,086 55,668 - - 55,668 Retained earnings 39,471 - (764) 38,707 35,513 (582) (764) 34,167 30,832 (1,152) (1,077) 28,603 26,494 (1,152) (1,077) 24,265 21,031 - (1,077) 19,954 Total stockholders’ equity 91,302 - (764) 90,538 87,768 117 (764) 87,121 84,013 (117) (1,077) 82,819 80,579 (117) (1,077) 79,385 76,733 - (1,077) 75,656 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 113,114 - - 113,114 $ 95,610 - - 95,610 $ 91,703 77 - 91,780 $ 88,883 77 - 88,960 $ 86,943 - - 86,943 * Amounts have been updated for reclassifications to conform to the current presentation [1] Preliminary amounts were identified in Q3 2019 and were adjusted in Q3 2019 10-Q revisions footnote [2] Preliminary amounts were identified during the preparation of the 2019 10-K and are expected to be adjusted in the 2019 10-K and relate to the following: - The elimination of markup on intercompany sales from our subsidiary in Bulgaria, - The collection and remission of employee’s income and payroll taxes and employer payroll taxes related to the exercise of stock options in 2018 and 2019 [3] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] were determined to be material on an aggregate basis and are resulting in the issuance of an 8-K for non-reliance on the affected financial statements. The Company plans to issue restated financial statements to correct the errors by March 31, 2020 [4] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] have currently been determined to NOT be material on an aggregate basis and the Company plans to correct the items by revising previously reported results in our 10-K

