Apyx Medical Corporation : to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements

03/16/2020 | 04:05pm EDT

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market, today announced it will be restating its previously issued consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31 2018 and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and three months ended March 31, 2019. This decision was approved by the Company's Board of Directors upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee, and after consultation with Management and the Company's predecessor independent registered public accounting firm.

Investors should no longer rely upon the Company's previously released financial statements for the time periods cited above. Similarly, related press releases, earnings releases, and investor communications describing the Company's financial statements for these periods should no longer be relied upon.

The decision to restate these financial statements is based on the conclusion that the financial statements for the aforementioned financial periods cannot be relied upon as a result of the aggregation of errors identified by management and the Company’s new accounting personnel during the preparation of its fiscal year 2019 Form 10-K and third quarter 2019 Form 10-Q, related to the following:

As identified during preparation of the fiscal year 2019 Form 10-K:

  • The elimination of markup on intercompany sales from our subsidiary in Bulgaria
    • For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total impact included increases to both gross profit and to operating expenses of approximately $113,000.
  • The collection and remission of employee’s income and payroll taxes related to the exercise of stock options in 2018 and 2019; the accrual and remission of the employer portion of payroll taxes related to those stock options exercises; reporting the incorrect amount of income to employees on their form W-2 for both non qualified and incentive stock option exercises, and misclassification of some non-qualified stock option exercises as incentive stock option exercises
    • For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and year ended December 31, 2018, the total aggregated impact included an increase of approximately $51,000 to operating expenses, an increase of approximately $713,000 to other losses and an increase to net loss of approximately $764,000.
    • For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total aggregated impact included an increase to operating expenses of $13,000, an increase of approximately $300,000 to other losses and an increase to net loss of approximately $313,000.

As previously disclosed and adjusted in Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 2019 filed on November 11, 2019:

  • Accounting for stock-based compensation expense (relatedto forfeitures, vestingperiods, modifications, fair value measurements and other miscellaneous items)
    • For the year ended December 31, 2018, the total impact included increases to operating expenses, operating loss and net loss of approximately $582,000 each.
    • For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total impact included increases to operating expenses, operating loss and net loss of approximately $453,000 each.
  • Accounting for revenue and deferred expenses related to pre-development activities in some of our OEM contracts
    • For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the total impact included decreases to sales of approximately $194,000, decreases to operating expenses of approximately $77,000 and increases to both operating loss and net loss of approximately $117,000.

A full reconciliation of these restatement adjustments, as well as revisions deemed to have an immaterial impact to the periods ended June 30 and September 30, 2019 is included with this press release and is available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website.

Apyx Medical has experienced a significant business transformation over the last couple of years, including the disposition of its Core business in 2018 and changes to key management personnel. Throughout 2019, the Company has been making efforts to remediate its material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting identified in 2018, including investing in new personnel that have expertise in a broad array of accounting topics. As a result of these investments and remediation efforts, these errors in reporting were identified during 2019. Due to the aggregation of these errors, the Company’s predecessor independent registered public accounting firm determined the changes were material enough to require a restatement of the prior periods aforementioned.

Today's announcement reiterates the Company’s continued commitment to best practices and upholding the highest standards of financial reporting. Apyx Medical continues to be committed to building a strong foundation of processes, procedures, systems and talent in order to capitalize on future global growth opportunities.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation (formerly Bovie Medical Corporation) is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® offers plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma® system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this release can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PDF Link - Reconciliation of Restatement Adjustments and Revisions: http://apyxmedical.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/apyx_supplemental-reconciliation-of-restatement-adjustments-and-revisions_march-16_2020.pdf

Reconciliation of Restatement Adjustments and Revisions: Income Statement
Three months ended September 30, 2018 Nine months ended September 30, 2018 Year ended December 31, 2018 Three months ended March 31, 2019

As Originally
Reported

[1]
Corrections
as reported in
Q3 10-Q

[2]
Additional
corrections in
10-K

[3]
As Restated

As Originally
Reported

[1]
Corrections
as reported
in Q3 10-Q

[2]
Additional
corrections
in 10-K

[3]
As Restated

As Originally
Reported

[1]
Corrections as
reported
in Q3 10-Q

[2]
Additional
corrections
in 10-K

[3]
As Restated

As Originally
Reported

[1]
Corrections
as reported
in Q3 10-Q

[2]
Additional
corrections
in 10-K

[3]
As Restated

Sales

$

3,672

-

-

3,672

$

10,760

 

-

 

-

10,760

$

16,686

-

-

16,686

$

5,823

(194)

-

5,629

Cost of sales

 

1,151

-

-

1,151

 

3,490

 

-

 

-

3,490

 

5,893

-

-

5,893

 

2,103

-

(113)

1,990

Gross profit

 

2,521

2,521

 

7,270

7,270

 

10,793

10,793

 

3,720

(194)

113

3,639

Other costs and expenses:
Research and development

 

613

-

-

613

 

1,890

 

-

 

-

1,890

 

2,469

-

-

2,469

 

810

-

-

810

Professional services

 

628

-

-

628

 

1,815

 

-

 

-

1,815

 

3,072

34

-

3,106

 

1,791

336

18

2,145

Salaries and related costs

 

2,119

-

51

2,170

 

5,734

 

-

 

51

5,785

 

8,673

548

51

9,272

 

3,221

117

147

3,485

Selling, general and administrative

 

1,957

-

-

1,957

 

6,280

 

-

 

-

6,280

 

9,438

-

-

9,438

 

3,101

(77)

(39)

2,985

Severance and related expense

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

741

-

-

741

 

-

-

-

-

Total other costs and expenses

 

5,317

-

51

5,368

 

15,719

 

-

 

51

15,770

 

24,393

582

51

25,026

 

8,923

376

126

9,425

Loss from operations

 

(2,796)

-

(51)

(2,847)

 

(8,449)

 

-

 

(51)

(8,500)

 

(13,600)

(582)

(51)

(14,233)

 

(5,203)

(570)

(13)

(5,786)

Interest income

 

135

-

-

135

 

135

 

-

 

-

135

 

616

-

-

616

 

423

-

-

423

Interest expense

 

(30)

-

-

(30)

 

(102)

 

-

 

-

(102)

 

(104)

-

-

(104)

 

-

-

-

-

Other losses, net

 

(155)

-

(713)

(868)

 

(155)

 

-

 

(713)

(868)

 

(203)

-

(713)

(916)

 

(25)

-

(300)

(325)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

 

-

-

-

-

 

20

 

-

 

-

20

 

20

-

-

20

 

-

-

-

-

Total other income (expense), net

 

(50)

-

(713)

(763)

 

(102)

 

-

 

(713)

(815)

 

329

-

(713)

(384)

 

398

-

(300)

98

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

 

(2,846)

-

(764)

(3,610)

 

(8,551)

 

-

 

(764)

(9,315)

 

(13,271)

(582)

(764)

(14,617)

 

(4,805)

(570)

(313)

(5,688)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(2,408)

-

-

(2,408)

 

(2,384)

 

-

 

-

(2,384)

 

(3,777)

-

-

(3,777)

 

(124)

-

-

(124)

Net loss from continuing operations

 

(438)

-

(764)

(1,202)

 

(6,167)

 

-

 

(764)

(6,931)

 

(9,494)

(582)

(764)

(10,840)

 

(4,681)

(570)

(313)

(5,564)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

540

-

-

540

 

5,062

 

-

 

-

5,062

 

5,099

-

-

5,099

 

-

-

-

-

Gain on sale of the Core Business, net of tax

 

69,072

-

-

69,072

 

69,072

 

-

 

-

69,072

 

68,404

-

-

68,404

 

-

-

-

-

Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

69,612

-

-

69,612

 

74,134

 

-

 

-

74,134

 

73,503

-

-

73,503

 

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss)

$

69,174

-

(764)

68,410

$

67,967

 

-

 

(764)

67,203

$

64,009

(582)

(764)

62,663

$

(4,681)

(570)

(313)

(5,564)

 
EPS from continuing operations:
Basic and diluted

 

(0.01)

-

(0.02)

(0.04)

 

(0.19)

 

-

 

(0.02)

(0.21)

 

(0.29)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.33)

 

(0.14)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.17)

 
EPS from discontinued operations:
Basic

 

2.09

-

-

2.09

 

2.25

 

-

 

-

2.25

 

2.21

-

-

2.21

 

-

-

-

-

Diluted

 

1.99

-

-

1.99

 

2.19

 

-

 

-

2.19

 

2.14

-

-

2.14

 

-

-

-

-

 
EPS from total operations:
Basic

 

2.08

-

(0.02)

2.06

 

2.06

 

-

 

(0.02)

2.04

 

1.93

(0.02)

(0.02)

1.89

 

(0.14)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.17)

Diluted

 

1.98

-

(0.02)

1.96

 

2.00

 

-

 

(0.02)

1.98

 

1.86

(0.02)

(0.02)

1.82

 

(0.14)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.17)

 
Shares
Basic

 

33,275

33,275

33,275

33,275

 

33,014

 

33,014

 

33,014

33,014

 

33,185

33,185

33,185

33,185

 

33,343

33,343

33,343

33,343

Diluted

 

34,934

34,934

34,934

34,934

 

33,952

 

33,952

 

33,952

33,952

 

34,366

34,366

34,366

34,366

 

33,343

33,343

33,343

33,343

 
 
Three months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Nine months ended September 30, 2019

As Originally
Reported

[1]
Corrections
as reported in
Q3 10-Q

[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K

[4]
As Revised

As Originally
Reported

[1]
Corrections
as reported in
Q3 10-Q

[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K

[4]
As Revised

As Originally
Reported

[1]
Corrections
as reported in
Q3 10-Q

[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K

[4]
As Revised

As Originally
Reported

[1]
Corrections
as reported in
Q3 10-Q

[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K

[4]
As Revised

Sales

$

6,568

-

-

6,568

$

12,391

 

(194)

 

-

12,197

$

7,575

-

-

7,575

$

19,772

-

-

19,772

Cost of sales

 

2,096

-

(159)

1,937

 

4,199

 

-

 

(272)

3,927

 

2,558

-

(277)

2,281

 

6,757

-

(549)

6,208

Gross profit

 

4,472

-

159

4,631

 

8,192

 

(194)

 

272

8,270

 

5,017

-

277

5,294

 

13,015

-

549

13,564

Other costs and expenses:
Research and development

 

888

-

-

888

 

1,698

 

-

 

-

1,698

 

936

-

80

1,016

 

2,634

-

80

2,714

Professional services

 

1,633

-

28

1,661

 

3,424

 

336

 

46

3,806

 

1,996

-

43

2,039

 

5,756

-

89

5,845

Salaries and related costs

 

3,333

-

177

3,510

 

6,554

 

117

 

324

6,995

 

3,020

-

139

3,159

 

9,691

-

463

10,154

Selling, general and administrative

 

3,083

-

(46)

3,037

 

6,184

 

(77)

 

(85)

6,022

 

3,762

-

15

3,777

 

9,869

-

(70)

9,799

Severance and related expense

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

Total other costs and expenses

 

8,937

-

159

9,096

 

17,860

 

376

 

285

18,521

 

9,714

-

277

9,991

 

27,950

-

562

28,512

Loss from operations

 

(4,465)

-

-

(4,465)

 

(9,668)

 

(570)

 

(13)

(10,251)

 

(4,697)

-

-

(4,697)

 

(14,935)

-

(13)

(14,948)

Interest income

 

403

-

-

403

 

826

 

-

 

-

826

 

327

-

-

327

 

1,153

-

-

1,153

Interest expense

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

Other losses, net

 

(200)

-

-

(200)

 

(225)

 

-

 

(300)

(525)

 

230

-

-

230

 

5

-

(300)

(295)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

Total other income (expense), net

 

203

-

-

203

 

601

 

-

 

(300)

301

 

557

-

-

557

 

1,158

-

(300)

858

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

 

(4,262)

-

-

(4,262)

 

(9,067)

 

(570)

 

(313)

(9,950)

 

(4,140)

-

-

(4,140)

 

(13,777)

-

(313)

(14,090)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

76

-

-

76

 

(48)

(48)

 

171

-

-

171

 

123

-

-

123

Net loss from continuing operations

 

(4,338)

-

-

(4,338)

 

(9,019)

 

(570)

 

(313)

(9,902)

 

(4,311)

-

-

(4,311)

 

(13,900)

-

(313)

(14,213)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

Gain on sale of the Core Business, net of tax

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss)

$

(4,338)

-

-

(4,338)

$

(9,019)

$

(570)

$

(313)

(9,902)

$

(4,311)

-

-

(4,311)

$

(13,900)

-

(313)

(14,213)

 
EPS from continuing operations:
Basic and diluted

 

(0.13)

-

-

(0.13)

 

(0.27)

 

(0.02)

 

(0.01)

(0.30)

 

(0.13)

-

-

(0.13)

 

(0.41)

-

(0.01)

(0.42)

 
EPS from discontinued operations:
Basic

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

Diluted

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 
EPS from total operations:
Basic

 

(0.13)

-

-

(0.13)

 

(0.27)

 

(0.02)

 

(0.01)

(0.30)

 

(0.13)

-

-

(0.13)

 

(0.41)

-

(0.01)

(0.42)

Diluted

 

(0.13)

-

-

(0.13)

 

(0.27)

 

(0.02)

 

(0.01)

(0.30)

 

(0.13)

-

-

(0.13)

 

(0.41)

-

(0.01)

(0.42)

 
Shares
Basic

 

33,384

33,384

33,384

33,384

 

33,363

 

33,363

 

33,363

33,363

 

34,078

34,078

34,078

34,078

 

34,039

34,039

34,039

34,039

Diluted

 

33,384

33,384

33,384

33,384

 

33,363

 

33,363

 

33,363

33,363

 

34,078

34,078

34,078

34,078

 

34,039

34,039

34,039

34,039

 
[1] Preliminary amounts were identified in Q3 2019 and were adjusted in Q3 2019 10-Q revisions footnote
 
[2] Preliminary amounts were identified during the preparation of the 2019 10-K and are expected to be adjusted in the 2019 10-K and relate to the following:
- The elimination of markup on intercompany sales from our subsidiary in Bulgaria,
- The collection and remission of employee’s income and payroll taxes and employer payroll taxes related to the exercise of stock options in 2018 and 2019
 
[3] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] were determined to be material on an aggregate basis and are resulting in the issuance of an 8-K for non-reliance on the affected financial statements. The Company plans to issue restated financial statements to correct the errors by March 31, 2020
 
[4] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] have currently been determined to NOT be material on an aggregate basis and the Company plans to correct the items by revising previously reported results in our 10-K
Reconciliation of Restatement Adjustments and Revisions: Balance Sheet
9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019

As Originally
Reported*

[1]
Corrections as
reported in Q3
10-Q

[2]
Additional
corrections in
10-K

[3]
As Restated

As Originally
Reported*

[1]
Corrections as
reported in Q3
10-Q

[2]
Additional
corrections in
10-K

[3]
As Restated

As Originally
Reported*

[1]
Corrections as
reported in
Q3 10-Q

[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K

[3]
As Restated

As Originally
Reported*

[1]
Corrections as
reported in
Q3 10-Q

[2] Additional
corrections in
10-K

[4]
As Revised

As Originally
Reported*

[1]
Corrections as
reported in
Q3 10-Q

[2] Additional
corrections
in 10-K

[4]
As Revised

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

40,663

-

-

40,663

$

16,466

-

-

16,466

$

32,415

-

-

32,415

$

67,360

-

-

67,360

$

62,272

-

-

62,272

Short term investments

 

55,480

-

-

55,480

 

61,678

-

-

61,678

 

40,885

-

-

40,885

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance

 

4,080

-

-

4,080

 

3,656

-

-

3,656

 

4,006

-

-

4,006

 

5,233

-

-

5,233

 

6,329

-

-

6,329

Other receivables

 

-

-

-

-

 

1,359

-

-

1,359

 

925

-

-

925

 

985

-

-

985

 

1,333

-

-

1,333

Inventories, net of provision for obsolescence

 

6,037

-

-

6,037

 

3,061

-

-

3,061

 

3,013

-

-

3,013

 

3,863

-

-

3,863

 

4,547

-

-

4,547

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

627

-

-

627

 

3,297

-

-

3,297

 

3,996

-

-

3,996

 

4,516

-

-

4,516

 

4,424

-

-

4,424

Total current assets

 

106,887

-

-

106,887

 

89,517

-

-

89,517

 

85,240

-

-

85,240

 

81,957

-

-

81,957

 

78,905

-

-

78,905

Property and equipment, net

 

5,842

-

-

5,842

 

5,788

-

-

5,788

 

6,015

-

-

6,015

 

6,294

-

-

6,294

 

6,645

-

-

6,645

Operating lease ROU assets

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

178

-

-

178

 

374

-

-

374

 

368

-

-

368

Finance lease ROU assets

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

638

-

-

638

Other assets

 

385

-

-

385

 

305

-

-

305

 

270

77

-

347

 

258

77

-

335

 

387

-

-

387

Total assets

$

113,114

-

-

113,114

$

95,610

-

-

95,610

$

91,703

77

-

91,780

$

88,883

77

-

88,960

$

86,943

-

-

86,943

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

2,348

-

-

2,348

$

1,423

-

-

1,423

$

1,504

-

-

1,504

$

1,641

-

-

1,641

$

1,457

-

-

1,457

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

19,324

-

764

20,088

 

6,279

(117)

764

6,926

 

5,868

-

1,077

6,945

 

6,149

-

1,077

7,226

 

7,285

-

1,077

8,362

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

103

-

-

103

 

107

-

-

107

 

101

-

-

101

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

196

-

-

196

Total current liabilities

 

21,672

-

764

22,436

 

7,702

(117)

764

8,349

 

7,475

-

1,077

8,552

 

7,897

-

1,077

8,974

 

9,039

-

1,077

10,116

Related party note payable

 

140

-

-

140

 

140

-

-

140

 

140

-

-

140

 

140

-

-

140

 

140

-

-

140

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

75

-

-

75

 

267

-

-

267

 

248

-

-

248

Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

444

-

-

444

Other long-term liabilities

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

-

-

-

 

-

194

-

194

 

-

194

-

194

 

339

-

-

339

Total liabilities

 

21,812

-

764

22,576

 

7,842

(117)

764

8,489

 

7,690

194

1,077

8,961

 

8,304

194

1,077

9,575

 

10,210

-

1,077

11,287

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock

 

33

-

-

33

 

34

-

-

34

 

34

-

-

34

 

34

-

-

34

 

34

-

-

34

Additional paid-in capital

 

51,798

-

-

51,798

 

52,221

699

-

52,920

 

53,147

1,035

-

54,182

 

54,051

1,035

-

55,086

 

55,668

-

-

55,668

Retained earnings

 

39,471

-

(764)

38,707

 

35,513

(582)

(764)

34,167

 

30,832

(1,152)

(1,077)

28,603

 

26,494

(1,152)

(1,077)

24,265

 

21,031

-

(1,077)

19,954

Total stockholders’ equity

 

91,302

-

(764)

90,538

 

87,768

117

(764)

87,121

 

84,013

(117)

(1,077)

82,819

 

80,579

(117)

(1,077)

79,385

 

76,733

-

(1,077)

75,656

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

113,114

-

-

113,114

$

95,610

-

-

95,610

$

91,703

77

-

91,780

$

88,883

77

-

88,960

$

86,943

-

-

86,943

 
* Amounts have been updated for reclassifications to conform to the current presentation
 
[1] Preliminary amounts were identified in Q3 2019 and were adjusted in Q3 2019 10-Q revisions footnote
 
[2] Preliminary amounts were identified during the preparation of the 2019 10-K and are expected to be adjusted in the 2019 10-K and relate to the following:
- The elimination of markup on intercompany sales from our subsidiary in Bulgaria,
- The collection and remission of employee’s income and payroll taxes and employer payroll taxes related to the exercise of stock options in 2018 and 2019
 
[3] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] were determined to be material on an aggregate basis and are resulting in the issuance of an 8-K for non-reliance on the affected financial statements. The Company plans to issue restated financial statements to correct the errors by March 31, 2020
 
[4] The preliminary amounts identified in [1] and [2] have currently been determined to NOT be material on an aggregate basis and the Company plans to correct the items by revising previously reported results in our 10-K

 


