INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Apyx Medical Corporation (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX) on behalf of the Company’s investors.

Apyx investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/apyx-medical-corp/.

On March 16, 2020, Apyx disclosed that “it will be restating its previously issued consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31 2018 and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and three months ended March 31, 2019.” Further, the Company disclosed that “the financial statements for the aforementioned financial periods cannot be relied upon as a result of the aggregation of errors,” and cautioned that “[i]nvestors should no longer rely upon the Company's previously released financial statements for the time periods cited above.”

Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock declined $0.95 per share, or over 17% in value, to close on March 16, 2020 at $4.59 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Apyx and/or the Company’s executive officers and directors violated the securities laws in connection with the above.

