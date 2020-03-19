Log in
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/19/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Apyx Medical Corporation (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX) on behalf of the Company’s investors.

Apyx investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/apyx-medical-corp/.

On March 16, 2020, Apyx disclosed that “it will be restating its previously issued consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31 2018 and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and three months ended March 31, 2019.” Further, the Company disclosed that “the financial statements for the aforementioned financial periods cannot be relied upon as a result of the aggregation of errors,” and cautioned that “[i]nvestors should no longer rely upon the Company's previously released financial statements for the time periods cited above.”

Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock declined $0.95 per share, or over 17% in value, to close on March 16, 2020 at $4.59 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Apyx and/or the Company’s executive officers and directors violated the securities laws in connection with the above.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 27,7 M
EBIT 2019 -21,3 M
Net income 2019 -19,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,84x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,57x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,81x
Capitalization 139 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,75  $
Last Close Price 4,08  $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,6%
EPS Revisions
