AQUA AMERICA, INC.

AQUA AMERICA, INC.

(WTR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/31 11:50:41 am
45.11 USD   -0.20%
AQUA AMERICA : Declares December 2019 Dividend
BU
10/30AQUA AMERICA, INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/28AQUA AMERICA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Aqua America : Declares December 2019 Dividend

10/31/2019 | 11:41am EDT

The Board of Directors of Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2343 per share, payable on Dec. 1, 2019 to all shareholders of record on Nov. 15, 2019.

Aqua America has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 74 years and has increased the dividend 29 times in the last 28 years.

Aqua America is the second-largest publicly traded water utility based in the U.S., and serves more than 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. Aqua America is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WTR. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information.

WTRF


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 887 M
EBIT 2019 365 M
Net income 2019 243 M
Debt 2019 2 676 M
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 38,5x
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,5x
Capitalization 9 753 M
Chart AQUA AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aqua America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUA AMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 45,50  $
Last Close Price 45,20  $
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard S. Fox Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Regulated Operations
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Whitney S. Kellett Chief Information Officer
Nicholas DeBenedictis Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUA AMERICA, INC.32.20%9 753
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT29.10%14 265
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP66.51%9 323
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC16.95%7 556
SEVERN TRENT23.77%6 879
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY40.71%3 474
