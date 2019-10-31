Aqua America : Declares December 2019 Dividend

The Board of Directors of Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2343 per share, payable on Dec. 1, 2019 to all shareholders of record on Nov. 15, 2019.

Aqua America has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 74 years and has increased the dividend 29 times in the last 28 years.

Aqua America is the second-largest publicly traded water utility based in the U.S., and serves more than 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. Aqua America is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WTR. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information.

