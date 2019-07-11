Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aqua America Inc    WTR

AQUA AMERICA INC

(WTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aqua America : Emphasizes Importance of Hurricane Preparedness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

In anticipation of hurricane season, the water and wastewater utility offers tips to customers in the event of a potential service interruption

Aqua America encourages customers to prepare ahead for the possible loss of service during a hurricane with helpful suggestions.

This hurricane season, which runs from June through November, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts four to eight hurricanes to form on the Atlantic. While many of Aqua’s systems are designed to remain operational during poor weather, power outages can disrupt routine drinking water delivery and the ability to treat and pump wastewater.

Aqua advises customers to be educated and equipped for the upcoming season. Although Aqua does everything in its power to remain operational during storms, a hurricane can wreak havoc in the communities Aqua serves, especially in coastal regions, so customers should become as prepared as possible for the potential loss of water service.

If water service is affected by hurricane conditions, Aqua’s top three tips to stay safe and prepared are:

1. Ahead of a storm, save water for essential use by filling empty pitchers and pots — even bathtubs can be used to store water in case service is interrupted.

2. Sign up for Aqua’s WaterSmart alerts, an automated service designed for quick, reliable communication about water quality and service in case of disruption. Aqua’s WaterSmart alerts are delivered by phone, text or email.

3. If customers are under a boil water advisory after Aqua restores service, disinfect tap water by boiling it. Purify all water that could be ingested—through uses such as drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or making ice—by bringing it to a rolling boil for two minutes and letting it cool. It is better that young infants and pregnant women use bottled or stored water instead of boiled tap water whenever possible for drinking and cooking until the boil water advisory is lifted.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also offers tips and tools to prepare in the days and hours before a hurricane.

Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) is the second-largest publicly traded water utility based in the U.S., and serves more than 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information and follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.

WTRG


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AQUA AMERICA INC
02:10pAQUA AMERICA : Emphasizes Importance of Hurricane Preparedness
BU
06/26AQUA AMERICA : to Report Earnings for Q2 2019
BU
06/12AQUA AMERICA : Says New Texas Fair Market Value Law for Water Utilities Benefits..
BU
06/12AQUA AMERICA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04AQUA AMERICA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03AQUA AMERICA : Announces Appointment of Seasoned Business Leader Francis Idehen ..
BU
05/23AQUA PENNSYLVANIA : 's Bristol Water Treatment Plant deemed best-tasting water b..
BU
05/18AQUA AMERICA : project about 60 percent complete
AQ
05/16AQUA AMERICA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13AQUA AMERICA : Plans Over $555 Million in Capital Investment in 2019
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 928 M
EBIT 2019 387 M
Net income 2019 266 M
Debt 2019 2 637 M
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
EV / Sales2019 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 8 986 M
Chart AQUA AMERICA INC
Duration : Period :
Aqua America Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUA AMERICA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 42,1  $
Last Close Price 41,7  $
Spread / Highest target 9,24%
Spread / Average Target 1,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard S. Fox Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Regulated Operations
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Whitney S. Kellett Chief Information Officer
William P. Hankowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUA AMERICA INC21.82%8 986
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT25.03%13 976
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO56.22%8 981
UNITED UTILITIES7.85%6 766
SEVERN TRENT14.57%6 182
AMERICAN STATES WATER CO13.01%2 788
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About