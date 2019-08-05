Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aqua America Inc    WTR

AQUA AMERICA INC

(WTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aqua America : Ohio Subsidiary Reaches Asset Purchase Agreement With City of Campbell to Acquire Water System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

Aqua America Inc. (NYSE: WTR) announced today its Ohio subsidiary has signed an agreement with the City of Campbell, Mahoning County, to purchase the city’s water treatment plant and distribution system for $7.5 million. The system serves approximately 3,200 connections.

Closing of the sale is anticipated in late 2019 upon approval by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

“This purchase will enable Aqua to bring benefits to the Campbell community by leveraging expertise in compliance, large-scale purchasing power and other efficiencies that can be realized with a larger, combined regional operation,” said Aqua America Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “Purchasing private and municipally owned systems is about more than growth. It allows us to do our part to strengthen water and wastewater infrastructure in the communities we serve, something that’s vitally important for the future. At the same time, proceeds from the sale of a water or wastewater system can enable municipal leaders to pursue other important initiatives in their communities.”

Aqua Ohio President Ed Kolodziej said Aqua will invest an estimated $4.3 million in the water system to enhance water quality, reliability, and regulatory and environmental standards. “I commend the City of Campbell’s mayor and council members for administering an open and transparent evaluation process,” said Kolodziej. “Campbell’s officials remained focused on making sure any resolution would offer the best solution for the community, and we look forward to serving our new customers.”

Last year, Aqua completed municipal acquisitions in the Village of Manteno, Illinois; Limerick Township, Pennsylvania; the Village of Peotone, Illinois; East Bradford Township, Pennsylvania; and the Tredyffrin Township Municipal Authority’s Valley Creek Trunk Sewer System in Pennsylvania. Including Campbell, Ohio, Aqua now has eight pending water and wastewater acquisitions under agreement totaling about 22,600 customer connections, which are expected to close in 2019 or 2020. Additionally, Aqua has signed a letter of intent with the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority, the large wastewater system that serves approximately 500,000 people in 42 municipalities in Delaware and Chester counties, Pennsylvania.

Aqua also announced on Oct. 23, 2018 an agreement to acquire Pittsburgh-based natural gas company Peoples for $4.275 billion. Expected to close in 2019, Aqua will add 740,000 customers in Western Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia, while continuing to improve infrastructure reliability, quality of life and economic prosperity in these regions.

Aqua America is the second-largest publicly traded water utility based in the U.S., and serves more than 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. Aqua America is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WTR. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others: the company’s ability to invest capital, receive governmental approval of the transition and to successfully close the acquisition, and its ability bring efficiencies to the City of Campbell community. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: general economic business conditions; the receipt of governmental approvals; the successful closing of the acquisition; the successful integration of the customers and the facility; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Aqua America's business, please refer to Aqua America's annual, quarterly and other SEC filings. Aqua America is not under any obligation — and expressly disclaims any such obligation — to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WTRF


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AQUA AMERICA INC
01:02pAQUA AMERICA : Ohio Subsidiary Reaches Asset Purchase Agreement With City of Cam..
BU
07/25Utilities Down Amid Mixed Earnings Reports -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
07/25AQUA AMERICA : Declares 7 Percent Dividend Increase
BU
07/23AQUA AMERICA : CEO Chris Franklin Recognized as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 A..
BU
07/11AQUA AMERICA : Emphasizes Importance of Hurricane Preparedness
BU
06/26AQUA AMERICA : to Report Earnings for Q2 2019
BU
06/12AQUA AMERICA : Says New Texas Fair Market Value Law for Water Utilities Benefits..
BU
06/12AQUA AMERICA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04AQUA AMERICA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03AQUA AMERICA : Announces Appointment of Seasoned Business Leader Francis Idehen ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 894 M
EBIT 2019 365 M
Net income 2019 250 M
Debt 2019 2 779 M
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 31,7x
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
EV / Sales2019 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,6x
Capitalization 9 039 M
Chart AQUA AMERICA INC
Duration : Period :
Aqua America Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUA AMERICA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 42,40  $
Last Close Price 41,90  $
Spread / Highest target 8,59%
Spread / Average Target 1,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard S. Fox Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Regulated Operations
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Whitney S. Kellett Chief Information Officer
William P. Hankowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUA AMERICA INC22.55%9 039
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT23.70%13 589
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP77.56%9 839
UNITED UTILITIES8.04%6 576
SEVERN TRENT12.42%5 886
AMERICAN STATES WATER CO16.42%2 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group