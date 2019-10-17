Log in
AQUA AMERICA, INC.

AQUA AMERICA, INC.

(WTR)
Aqua America : Recognized as Champion of Board Diversity by Forum of Executive Women

10/17/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Aqua America Inc. (NYSE: WTR) was celebrated as a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women at its leadership breakfast today. The recognition honored companies with a board of directors comprising at least 30 percent women. Aqua was one of 17 companies from the Greater Philadelphia region recognized at the event and included in the Forum’s 2019 Women in Leadership Report, an annual report on the status of women leaders in top area public companies featuring organizations that are leaders in board diversity.

“Aqua recognizes and embraces our diversity and inclusion as core elements of the company’s culture, and we’re excited to be recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity,” said Aqua America Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “The diversity and unique skills of our board are the results of deliberate efforts to seek a broad array of perspectives, innovative ideas and solutions. Our diversity better prepares us to consider new growth opportunities as we continue to provide essential services to our customers.”

Aqua was previously recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as a Winning ‘W’ Company for having 20 percent or more of its board seats held by women. Aqua also was recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women in 2016.

The Forum of Executive Women is a membership organization of more than 450 women executive leaders across the Greater Philadelphia region.

Aqua America is the second-largest publicly traded water utility based in the U.S., and serves more than 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. Aqua America is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WTR. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information.

WTRG


© Business Wire 2019
