Aqua America : Says Amended Illinois Fair Market Value Legislation a Continued Benefit to Utility Customers

Aqua America Inc. (NYSE: WTR) today stated that amended legislation signed into law by Governor Bruce Rauner will continue to allow companies like Aqua to pay a fair market value for water and wastewater systems, benefitting local governments, customers, and the environment.

“Municipal officials in Illinois, like their peers throughout the country, understand the important benefits of regionalizing water and wastewater systems. They also understand that the proceeds, from the sale of a water system, could allow them to pursue meaningful and needed local projects and initiatives,” said Aqua America Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “With similar legislation recently enacted in North Carolina, and our recently completed Village of Manteno wastewater system acquisition in Illinois, we are seeing continued momentum in reaching agreements with municipal systems. The fair market value legislation is allowing us to offer important solutions to municipalities.”

Prior to the 2013 Illinois’ Public Utilities Act legislation, utilities were often limited to original cost methodology, which only allowed adding the depreciated original cost of acquired systems into their rate base and served as a regulatory barrier to the sale of water and wastewater systems. With the extension of this legislation, Aqua and other regulated utilities can pay fair market value for utility systems and leverage their compliance expertise, purchasing power and operational efficiencies to benefit local systems’ infrastructure and service.

Because of fair market value legislation, since 2013, Aqua has invested nearly $100 million in Illinois, both through proceeds on transactions to help communities with other priorities, and through capital investment into the newly-acquired systems.

“This amended legislation reaffirms the benefits that fair market value transactions can provide,” said Aqua Illinois President Craig Blanchette. “We will continue our focus on strengthening water and wastewater systems for communities throughout Illinois, improving service, protecting the environment, and increasing customer satisfaction.”

