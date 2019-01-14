Aqua America : Says Ohio's New Municipal Fair Market Value Legislation is a Benefit to Communities and Utility Customers Alike

Aqua America Inc. (NYSE: WTR) today said legislation signed into law
this month by Ohio Gov. John Kasich will allow companies like Aqua to
pay a fair market value for the purchase of water and wastewater
systems, benefiting local governments, customers and the environment.
Before these changes, system values were determined by their depreciated
original cost, which generally did not reflect a reasonable market value
for those assets and became a barrier to a sale. Ohio has become Aqua’s
sixth state to pass legislation providing the opportunity for municipal
utilities to receive a fair market value for their systems.
“Municipal fair market value legislation in Ohio will allow Aqua to
offer important solutions to municipalities challenged with meeting
ever-increasing regulatory standards and the costs of replacing their
aging infrastructure,” said Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “And
as we’ve seen in our other fair market value states, proceeds from the
sale of a water or wastewater system to a regulated utility can enable
municipal leaders to pursue other important initiatives in their
communities.”
Aqua Ohio President Ed Kolodziej said this legislation will allow his
team to play an even more active role in making essential infrastructure
improvements to help provide communities with better compliance, service
and environmental stewardship for generations to come. “Regulated
utilities such as Aqua provide tangible value through our expertise,
economies of scale and resulting efficiencies,” he said. “We are already
hearing from communities asking what this legislation could mean for
them.”
According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, Ohio’s drinking
water infrastructure needs are estimated at $12.2 billion, and its
wastewater needs are estimated at more than $14.5 billion over the next
20 years. Kolodziej said municipal fair market value could be a lifeline
to many communities that have no means to address their failing
infrastructure without cutting funding to essential public services. In
2019, Aqua Ohio plans to invest $41.9 million to strengthen water and
wastewater systems.
About Aqua America
Aqua America is the second-largest publicly traded water utility based
in the U.S. and serves over 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio,
North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. Aqua
America is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol
WTR. Visit AquaAmerica.com
for more information or follow Aqua on Facebook at
facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among
others: that the legislation will allow the Company to pay fair market
value for water and wastewater assets benefiting local governments,
customers and the environment and that the Company will be able to
create value through its expertise, economies of scale, and deliver
efficiencies. There are important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements including: general economic business
conditions; the company’s ability to leverage its compliance expertise,
economies of scale, purchasing power, and operational experience; the
company's ability to fund needed infrastructure; changes in regulations
or regulatory treatment; availability and access to capital; the cost of
capital; disruptions in the credit markets; and other factors discussed
in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q,
which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more
information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Aqua
America's business, please refer to Aqua America's annual, quarterly and
other SEC filings. Aqua America is not under any obligation—and
expressly disclaims any such obligation—to update or alter its
forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005666/en/