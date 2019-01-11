Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aqua America Inc    WTR

AQUA AMERICA INC (WTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 10:44:35 am
34 USD   +0.21%
2018AQUA AMERICA INC : quaterly earnings release
2018AQUA AMERICA INC : annual earnings release
2017AQUA AMERICA INC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aqua America : to Report Earnings for Q4 and Full-Year 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 10:01am EST

Aqua America Inc. (NYSE: WTR) expects to report earnings for the full year 2018 and the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2018 following market close Feb. 18, 2019.

The company’s conference call with financial analysts will take place Feb. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The call and presentation will be webcast live so that interested parties may listen over the internet by logging on to AquaAmerica.com and following the link for Investor Relations. The conference call will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for 90 days following the call. Additionally, the call will be recorded and made available for replay at 2 p.m. Feb. 19, 2019 for 10 business days following the call. To access the audio replay in the U.S., dial 888-203-1112 (pass code 1128860). International callers can dial +1 719-457-0820 (pass code 1128860).

Aqua America is one of the largest U.S.-based, publicly traded water utilities and serves more than 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. Aqua America is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WTR. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information.

WTRF


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AQUA AMERICA INC
10:01aAQUA AMERICA : to Report Earnings for Q4 and Full-Year 2018
BU
2018AQUA AMERICA : Subsidiary Receives State Approval for New Rates Based on Infrast..
BU
2018AQUA AMERICA : Subsidiary Acquires Tredyffrin Township Municipal Authority's Val..
BU
2018AQUA AMERICA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
2018AQUA AMERICA : Pennsylvania Closes Purchase of East Bradford Wastewater System
BU
2018AQUA AMERICA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a ..
AQ
2018AQUA AMERICA : CEO Christopher Franklin Interviewed by Advisor Access
AQ
2018AQUA AMERICA : WTR) CEO Chris Franklin Bought $835,334 of Shares
AQ
2018AQUA AMERICA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018AQUA AMERICA : Management's discussion and analysis of
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 848 M
EBIT 2018 349 M
Net income 2018 249 M
Debt 2018 2 287 M
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 24,11
P/E ratio 2019 22,85
EV / Sales 2018 9,82x
EV / Sales 2019 9,60x
Capitalization 6 038 M
Chart AQUA AMERICA INC
Duration : Period :
Aqua America Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUA AMERICA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 37,9 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard S. Fox Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Regulated Operations
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Whitney S. Kellett Chief Information Officer
William P. Hankowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUA AMERICA INC-3.07%5 897
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT1.64%11 829
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO19.81%6 982
UNITED UTILITIES4.35%6 600
SEVERN TRENT1.98%5 573
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 436
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.