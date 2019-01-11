Aqua America : to Report Earnings for Q4 and Full-Year 2018

Aqua America Inc. (NYSE: WTR) expects to report earnings for the full
year 2018 and the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2018 following market close
Feb. 18, 2019.
The company’s conference call with financial analysts will take place
Feb. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The call and
presentation will be webcast live so that interested parties may listen
over the internet by logging on to AquaAmerica.com
and following the link for Investor
Relations. The conference call will be archived in the Investor
Relations section of the company’s website for 90 days following the
call. Additionally, the call will be recorded and made available for
replay at 2 p.m. Feb. 19, 2019 for 10 business days following the call.
To access the audio replay in the U.S., dial 888-203-1112 (pass code
1128860). International callers can dial +1 719-457-0820 (pass code
1128860).
Aqua America is one of the largest U.S.-based, publicly traded water
utilities and serves more than 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio,
North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. Aqua
America is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol
WTR. Visit AquaAmerica.com
for more information.
