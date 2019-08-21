Log in
AQUA METALS INC

(AQMS)
Aqua Metals to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference

08/21/2019

MCCARRAN, Nev., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is commercializing its proprietary AquaRefining™ electrochemical lead recycling technology, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Aqua Metals management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 7:30 a.m. PT, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Gateway Conference website at https://www.gatewayir.com/conference-presenters/.
You can reserve your spot for the presentation here: http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/aqms/

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular systems are intended to allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid recycling production capacity by licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This could help to meet growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle’s main battery, lead acid batteries which are in electric vehicles, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, NV, and has built its first recycling facility in Nevada’s Tahoe Reno Industrial Complex. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

Contact:
Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital Ltd.
905 326 1888 Ext 1
glen@bristolir.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8,24 M
EBIT 2019 -37,1 M
Net income 2019 -36,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,58x
P/E ratio 2020 -15,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 12,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,60x
Capitalization 104 M
Technical analysis trends AQUA METALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,33  $
Last Close Price 1,83  $
Spread / Highest target 392%
Spread / Average Target 301%
Spread / Lowest Target 250%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Cotton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
S. Shariq Yosufzai Non-Executive Chairman
Judd B. Merrill Chief Financial Officer
Vincent L. DiVito Independent Director
Mark Stevenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUA METALS INC0.55%104
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-19.09%3 997
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%3 858
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD3.15%3 428
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD10.98%3 002
GEM CO LTD--.--%2 686
